DEAR HARRIETTE: A new friend of mine who is a fitness buff recently told me that when she was much younger, she was bulimic. She described the whole scenario of how she got caught up in this behavior when she was in college and how, eventually, she got past it. She looks healthy today, but I do know that she is an overexerciser. She used to run until her knees gave out. Now, she bikes nearly 30 miles a day.

I am impressed by her fitness routine, but her recent revelation makes me wonder if the extreme nature of her exercise is unhealthy, too. I do virtually no exercise, so I have no idea how to gauge whether or not she is actually healthy. How can I support her, especially since she shared this story with me? I read once that the need to keep moving constantly can be a sign of an eating disorder. -- Help My Friend

DEAR HELP MY FRIEND: The fact that your new friend confided in you means there is a level of trust you two have forged. That's a great thing. Since she is open to talking about her journey, continue the conversation. Listen to hear how she cares for herself, what she eats and generally how she feels about herself. You are not a doctor, so do not attempt to evaluate her health. Just listen. If anything she says worries you, tell her as much.

You can also admit that you got a little concerned, so you did some research. There is something known as exercise bulimia, which does not include purging -- vomiting -- but is an attempt to control body size through excessive exercise. Read here to learn more about it: healthline.com/health/exercise-bulimia-symptoms-treatments-and-more.

If you truly are worried about your friend, tell her that you learned about this. Encourage her to check in with herself and make sure she is not overdoing it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is heading off to college in what we know of politically as a purple state. We live in a blue state. He is not yet registered to vote and was about to do that before leaving home. But when we began to think about it, maybe it could be more impactful for him to cast his vote in a state that could use his vote more. In our state, it seems that most everyone votes for Democrats. That's not the case in his college town. Do you think we should urge him to vote in this new town? -- Casting a Vote

DEAR CASTING A VOTE: What's most important for your son is to exercise his right to vote. He needs to engage on this topic. Since you have talked to him about the political process for his whole life, you can make recommendations, but let it be his decision. Encourage him to pay attention to the political issues of his college town and at home. Point out that if he signs up to vote at home, he will likely have to cast an absentee ballot for midterms, so he has to pay attention to dates for mailing. If he chooses to vote in his college town, he has to make sure he has obtained the identification required there and knows when to vote and what the topics are.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 30-year-old lesbian who just proposed to my girlfriend. I had never come out to any of my family; I really didn't feel the need to because I've never been close to any of them. Now that I'm engaged to a woman, everyone has something negative to say about it. I love my family even though we're not close, but I need them to accept me and my fiancee as a couple. How do I approach this with my family, knowing they disagree with it? -- Accept Us

DEAR ACCEPT US: Because you never revealed your sexual identity to your family, news of your engagement has opened up the range of emotions they have about you, your fiancee and your life. You set yourself up for this criticism by not talking to your family about your life earlier.

The good news is that it's not too late to clear the air. You may want to handle this in two parts. Start by calling a family meeting. Consider it an informational gathering. Tell them that you are sorry that you didn't confide in them earlier about your life, but it wasn't personal. You are a private person, and you didn't want to be judged. Now that you have made a choice as to how and with whom you want to live your life, you would like to have their blessing and support. Tell them you want to introduce them to your fiancee, and you hope they will be kind to her. Ask them to give you that much.

Be prepared to talk through their thoughts and feelings. Allow them to speak their minds, even if it is hard to hear. Everyone needs to feel that they can be honest in order for you to stand a chance at seeing them welcome your fiancee.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My 23-year-old daughter is aspiring to be an Instagram model. I have worked hard to make sure she got through college with no debt, and now that she has a degree in education and no student loan debt, she wants to use her savings to move to Los Angeles, take Instagram pictures and vlog about it. This makes no sense to me; she was supposed to become a teacher like me. How do I convince her to find a real job in education like we planned? -- Be Like Mom

DEAR BE LIKE MOM: You may not be able to convince your daughter to follow in your footsteps, but perhaps you can give her some perspective on the choices she is about to make. If she ever wants to start a career as a teacher, she should think twice about becoming an Instagram model. Commonly, the pictures posted are sexualized and highly suggestive. That alone could cost her the opportunity to get a job as a teacher. The expectation for a teaching role is a person of high moral standards. Usually that means hiring committees frown upon sexually charged imagery on one's social media.

Ask your daughter what her long-term goals are. Stop trying to get her to be a mini-you. Instead, help her to think through her choices and determine how her actions today will help or hinder her. Do not protest too much, though. The more you visibly hate her idea, the more determined she may become to pursue it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was offered a position that pays well, but it has nothing to do with the field that I'm interested in working in. A family friend recommended me for the position, and after a couple of interviews, I was offered a full-time job in the human resources department of a hospital. My real passion is photography. My last job was right up my alley, but it didn't pay a living wage. I'm conflicted because I need the money, but I don't want to veer too far off track from my goals and interests. Should I take the job? -- Next Steps

DEAR NEXT STEPS: Sometimes a job serves a particular purpose other than career fulfillment. Perhaps this job is here for you so that you can pay your bills and save money. Perhaps it frees you to pursue your photography on evenings and weekends. Look at your whole life and map out a plan that affords you space to do what you love as you take care of yourself. Many people have to piece together more than one way of making money in order to pursue their dreams. In order for that to work long-term, you have to be willing to look at your job as a positive in your life, even if it isn't exactly how you want to spend your time.

Your big-picture plan may be to turn your interest in photography into a full-time career. If that's the case, refine your skills and search for opportunities. Meanwhile, be grateful for what you have, and put your all into the job so that it will be yours as long as you want it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm passionate about weight training because of how it completely changed my life in high school. Weight training made me stronger not only physically, but also mentally. A man I've been seeing for a few months recently told me that he finds my muscles "kinda masculine," but also that he doesn't mind at all. This hurt my feelings for obvious reasons. No cisgender woman wants to be considered masculine. I've been skipping the gym lately because of how much those comments wounded me. I've still been seeing the man, but it's been hard to get his comments out of my head. What should I do? -- Weight Trainer

DEAR WEIGHT TRAINER: Is this the right man for you? This is a real question you should ask yourself. The fact that you are diligent about being strong and healthy should be appealing to your partner. It sounds like he is either intimidated or turned off by the work you have been doing on yourself.

Tell him how his comments made you feel. You need to be honest with him. Pay attention to how he reacts. If he truly is not as interested in you because of how you are sculpting your body, that's a sign that he may not be your perfect match. What you shouldn't do is stop exercising because he criticized you. Keep up the great work!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mom gets upset every time she hears I make my son wash the dishes. She insists that it is just not a job a boy should be doing, and that only girls should wash dishes. I don't want to raise my son to think this way, but I don't want to be disrespectful to my mom. How should I approach her about disagreeing with her beliefs? -- Boys Wash Dishes, Too

DEAR BOYS WASH DISHES, TOO: Now that you are a mom, you have to make it crystal clear to your mother that you appreciate her and all that she taught you, but now it is your turn to be the parent. Tell her that you are grateful for her guidance. Much of it you do follow, but on some points, you differ. Make it clear to her that you believe that boys should participate in household maintenance. Tell her you do not agree with her philosophy that housework should be reserved for girls. Moreover, ask her not to say such things around your child. You are the mother in his life, and your rules will be followed.

If your mother does share her beliefs with your son, which is likely, be prepared to talk to your son and let him know that you and your mom differ on certain principles of how men and women should live in the world. Point out that you love your mother, but in some instances you do not follow her guidance. Be sure to explain why so that your son doesn't just view your divergence as defiance. One day he will likely disagree with some belief you espouse. Your actions and explanations today will serve as the backbone of his words and actions in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I've raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we've lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn't make any sense. Should I try to share my faith with her? -- Jesus Fix It

DEAR JESUS FIX IT: Start by talking to your son. Tell him what his girlfriend said to you. Ask him how he feels about her relationship to religion. Find out if the two of them talk about this and how he handles it. Be prepared to hear that he has less of a firm stance about religion than you. Sometimes when people grow up in very religious households, they rebel and veer far off the family course, at least for a while.

You may need to tread lightly here. Yes, be willing to talk about your beliefs and what you value in a way that does not diminish the fact that this woman has her own set of thoughts and beliefs. When you talk to her and to your son, describe your experience and what you have learned. Resist the temptation to pass judgment over what she believes. If you are able to talk openly with each other, especially in areas where you do not share the same belief system, you can create space for building a respectful relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter's boyfriend has been confiding in me about their relationship issues. He isn't very close with his own mother, so he's always considered me to be a motherly figure to him. At first, he was just asking for advice, but lately he's been telling me about his issues with my daughter and expecting me to side with him. I don't think he understands that at the end of the day, I'm going to take her side no matter what. It's beyond uncomfortable for me to be in the middle of their problems. The last thing I want to do is cause unnecessary tension between my daughter and me. What should I do? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Tell your daughter's boyfriend how you feel. Acknowledge that you know he needs someone to talk to, but point out that you cannot serve as his confidant in his relationship with your daughter.

You can offer to talk to the two of them together. You can suggest that you will listen to both sides of a situation. Being a good listener may help them both. But do that only after you talk to your daughter one-on-one and let her know what's going on.

In the end, they probably should go to a therapist to talk through their problems. You are her mother and not a professional. The current situation is a recipe for disaster.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn't get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? -- Not Your Drama

DEAR NOT YOUR DRAMA: You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don't want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.

Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel lost. Some days I have no idea why I am even on this Earth. It seems as if everything I try to accomplish in life fails. I have tried meditating to center myself to get rid of all these negative thoughts, but every time I close my eyes, my mind is bombarded with all my failures. How do I get over my failures in life? -- Feeling Like a Failure

DEAR FEELING LIKE A FAILURE: A psychiatrist friend of mine explained that it is natural for the human brain to process more negative thoughts than positive ones. We have to make a focused effort to reach for positivity. Otherwise, we can get mired in negative thinking. When that happens, as you are describing, it is a perfect time to get professional help. With a mental health specialist, you can sort through your experiences, your triumphs and your failings and look for solutions that can lead you to more stable emotional footing. You do not have to go it alone, especially when you are feeling so vulnerable.

You should know that these past two years have been difficult for many people. The pandemic put everyone into a period of isolation. Millions of people lost their jobs. Many have had to look at their lives differently, and that can be difficult. While you may feel alone in your thoughts and feelings, please know that many people are struggling and suffering right now. If you are willing to reach out and get the support you need to work through your difficulties right now, you will be better off.

For you or anyone who feels on the brink of self-harm, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

