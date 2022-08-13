DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is one of the sweetest people I've ever met. She recently introduced me to her other friends, and I was surprised to find out that they're pretty much a group of bullies. They don't seem like very good people at all. We hung out with them for about three hours, and they spent at least two of those hours talking badly about other people. They even gossiped about their own friends! Now I am feeling unsure about whether or not my best friend does the same to me when I'm not around. I don't trust mean girls, and it worries me that I have befriended someone who surrounds herself with them. Could my friend be a mean girl as well? Should I approach my best friend about how uncomfortable her other friends have made me? -- Too Much Gossip

DEAR TOO MUCH GOSSIP: Recall how your best friend treats you. Look back in time to recall specific moments you two have shared together. How has she treated you? This is important because you want to judge her based on her actions, not those of her friends.

That said, you do need to check her on her friends' behavior. Talk to her about the time you just spent with her and her other friends. Highlight moments when you were taken aback by their behavior -- the gossiping especially. Ask her if she notices that they do that a lot. Tell her you consider that behavior to be rude and unkind. Ask her directly if she participates in that friend-bashing talk.

Listen to your friend to get a sense of where she stands in this. Find out why she chooses to spend time with these people. Let her know that you have no interest in seeing them again, but more, you are concerned that they are likely talking about you -- and her -- behind your backs.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm content with the job that I currently have, and I express this to my friends and family often. I'm happy with the flexibility, the work-life balance and the experiences that the job has afforded me. For whatever reason, my friends and family keep pushing me to apply for new jobs that I would never be interested in. They are pushing me to apply to anything that pays more than my current role. What they don't understand is that salary is not everything to me. I would prefer to keep the lower-paying job that is in my field rather than work in a field that I have no interest in for a higher salary. How do I keep them off my back? -- Content With Job

DEAR CONTENT WITH JOB: Your friends and family cannot live your life for you. Period. They can make their opinions known, which they obviously do, but that doesn't mean you have to follow their advice. Work-life balance is something many people struggle to find. The search for money often upsets the balance of even potentially reaching that comfort zone.

If you are content AND you have figured out how to take care of yourself, so be it. Where it can get messy is if you love what you do and how you do it, but you continue to need supplementary financial support from family and loved ones because your chosen line of work and current position do not afford you enough resources to support your lifestyle.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don't want to pretend like everything is great just because it's Valentine's Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I decided to treat the day like any other day. I plan to make dinner, like always, but no fanfare. What do I do if he decides to rally and do something special? -- Wilted Flower

DEAR WILTED FLOWER: Your reaction to your husband's gestures -- whatever they may be -- on Valentine's Day has everything to do with how ready you are to address the challenges in your relationship. If you are ready to talk about how you feel and what you want for your life, invite him to sit down and talk. You can use whatever he has done (or not) as a starting point for the conversation. Or you can talk about how you have shown up for this holiday and what it means to you.

The only reason why Valentine's Day itself matters is as a symbol of your union. You can have this conversation on any day. If you are not ready to talk, however, just be pleasant and plan to have the conversation at another time. Bottom line here is that eventually you need to have an honest talk with your husband about your future. Otherwise, you will likely be in this same position a year from now with nothing resolved.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's daughter was recently hospitalized due to what I would describe as a psychotic break. Her daughter is only 20 years old and seemed completely normal leading up to the days before her hospitalization.

I can't imagine what my friend is going through. Her daughter has been in a psych ward for almost a week now and is showing no signs of improvement. My friend fears that her daughter may never be the same again. I am trying my hardest to support her during this time, but I honestly have no clue what to tell her or how to help. What can I do to be supportive given these circumstances? -- Here To Help

DEAR HERE TO HELP: Being present counts for a lot. Say little, just be there. You can prepare food for your friend. If she allows it, you can go with her to the hospital sometimes, even if you are in the waiting area. You can be there in the evening when she comes home, ready to listen, to provide her with a home-cooked meal, to just be together in silence.

Do not feel that you need to have something to say. You are not an expert. You have no idea what her daughter's fate will be. Just be actively present. Tell your friend how much you love her and want to do anything you can to help.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been opening up to a family member that I shouldn't have opened up to. I've always thought of my aunt as a safe space. I thought that the things I'd told her were staying between the two of us, but I couldn't have been more wrong. My aunt has been telling several other family members the things I've told her in confidence. I feel so betrayed and humiliated. Her defense was that she didn't want to be solely responsible for knowing about the dangerous things that I've done in the past in case something were to happen to me. Would I be wrong to cut her out of my life for this? -- Hurt and Betrayed

DEAR HURT AND BETRAYED: You don't need to cut your aunt out of your life. It would be wise to share fewer details with her about things you want to remain private. That said, it sounds like you are grappling with some issues that need to be explored and tackled. Sometimes the risk of sharing things and potentially no longer keeping them private is worth it for you to heal.

Consider going to see a professional. Someone who is trained in helping you process your stories and engage behaviors that make it easier for you to make smarter decisions can be helpful for you. As far as your aunt goes, tell her how hurt you are that she betrayed your confidence, but don't shut her out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with my high school sweetheart after 25 years. There's still a spark there, and he keeps me laughing, which is refreshing. He wants to try dating again, but I find myself annoyed by how much he hangs out, gambles and complains about money. When I brought this to his attention, he said he's just enjoying life; then told me he was short $100 for something. Am I overreacting to be extremely annoyed? -- Annoyed

DEAR ANNOYED: It's time to pump the breaks. Pause for a moment and reflect on why you broke up with your high school sweetheart in the first place. Though you were kids, what happened? Do your best to remember. You can also recall what you enjoyed about him back then.

Fast-forward to today. What do you like about spending time with him? And what annoys you? Make a list so that you can assess this relationship clearly. Most glaring is your boyfriend's recklessness. That should be a red flag for you. He has shown his cards. Is this the type of person you want to entangle yourself with at this point in your life? Weigh the pros and cons. If you can keep it light and fun and uncommitted, it may be worth it. But beware: Most people can't do that. Over time, bonds deepen. Are you ready to be involved with someone who is so irresponsible?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I decided to join a weight-loss program. It's a monthly subscription and costs a lot of money. Though I'm considered to be overweight, my friend is obese. We vowed that we would do this together, but she won't quit complaining. She hates the food that the program provides, and she's constantly talking about quitting -- even though it's only been a week!

I can't keep trying to support her because I have to support myself. This is causing a rift in our friendship. I don't want to be around her negativity. I'm thinking of asking for distance until I've reached my goal weight. Is this the right thing to do? -- Need Space

DEAR NEED SPACE: Losing weight can be difficult. In order to be successful, the process requires you to examine your lifestyle, your patterns and your choices. Being hungry can stir up a lot of emotions, too. It sounds like you and your friend are going through your individual challenges and having a hard time.

Rather than simply walking away, sit down and talk to your friend. Don't point the finger at her. Tell her what's going on with you. You are feeling the need to tackle your weight loss solo. You thought you would be successful buddying up with her, but you realize that your approaches to this difficult effort are very different. Tell her that you need to do this on your own. If she presses you to learn what is not working between you, you can tell her that her complaining makes it hard for you to stay on your game. Wish her well, then step away.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106