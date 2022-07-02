DEAR HARRIETTE: A longtime -- but not necessarily close -- buddy of mine has struggled financially for the entire time that I've known her. This year, she told me that she is making it her mission to move out of our college town to a city where she can start fresh. She has decided to move to Los Angeles. She started a GoFundMe to fund her travel needs, security deposit, and first and last month's rent for an apartment in the city. She told me she doesn't have a job lined up, but she believes she will be able to find something fairly quickly when she arrives.

I think it's foolish of her to move to the most expensive city in America without a plan, and I also refuse to make a donation for her living arrangements. I myself can't afford to live in Los Angeles, and I have a job. Am I wrong for not supporting this move? -- Be Realistic

DEAR BE REALISTIC: You have every right to invest your money as you choose. This decision sounds reckless based on your friend's history. Rather than simply not contributing, you may want to speak to your friend. You can tell her what you think about her latest idea. Don't simply shoot it down. Instead, remind her of how expensive it is to live in Los Angeles. Recommend that she take the time to secure a job before moving. Alternatively, you can suggest that she slow down and develop a strategy for her life rather than jumping up and moving so quickly.

It is likely that your friend will do whatever she wants, but as someone who cares for her, you can at least let her know what you believe is best for her. Then leave it alone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Before my injury, I would go for two runs a day. I get a huge adrenaline rush from running, and it's one of the things I look forward to the most when I get off work. Now that I am injured, I was told that I would have to go through months of physical therapy before I can even think about running again. It's been a few weeks since I've been on crutches, and I can feel the depression setting in. I feel that a big part of me is missing. All I can do is sit around and wait to heal. How do I cope with my favorite hobby being taken away from me? -- Avid Runner

DEAR AVID RUNNER: Injuries can be hard to manage because the healing time is almost always longer than is comfortable. To the best of your ability, look at the big picture. How long does your doctor say it will be before you can run again? Mark that date on your calendar and start counting down the days. Ask your physical therapist what activities you can participate in as you lead up to running again. You probably don't have to be completely still. In fact, that's probably not encouraged. If you are able, start walking each day. Over time, you can build up your endurance and strength.

With a timeline in mind, you may be able to ward off the depression. If that doesn't help, seek psychological counseling. You may need that mental health boost while you are going through rehabilitation.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am good friends with a girl that my older brother started dating casually. The two of them stopped speaking because she found out that he is seeing other people. She is mad at me for not telling her, but I didn't think that things were serious enough between them that they were dating exclusively. I feel that she should leave me out of her issues with my brother because she and I have been friends for longer than they were seeing each other. What should I do? -- Brother Vs. Friend

DEAR BROTHER VS. FRIEND: Tell your friend that you stopped getting involved in your brother's business long ago. The two of you are friends, but you do not accept the responsibility of reporting his behavior to your friend -- or anyone else. You have to be clear about this, or it will come back to bite you again and again.

You can add that you did not know that their relationship had transformed into something more serious than casual dating, but still, make it clear that you cannot be your brother's warden. Add that you had hoped that your friendship with her was independent of her relationship with him. You love her and appreciate her. You also love your brother. You hope that you can be friends with her independent of him. What you cannot and will not do is be a go-between in their relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to live with my boyfriend yet. We've been together for a year, and he's been asking me over and over again when we can start looking at places together. I've never had the chance to live on my own, and I'm very excited about being able to do it in the near future. I don't want to live with anyone. He feels that if we don't live together, we aren't progressing in our relationship. What should I do? -- Ready To Live Alone

DEAR READY TO LIVE ALONE: Here's where my old-school self steps in. You should not feel pressured by your boyfriend to live together. It is smart for you to live by yourself, establish your own life and get to know who you are as an independent person -- independent of your parents and your boyfriend. That doesn't mean that you choose to look outside your relationship -- not at all. It means that you fully embody yourself as a young, independent person.

This can be hard for a partner to accept, especially if he is eager to take your relationship to a deeper level. But living together is not the same as getting married. Have you had that conversation? Even then, I recommend waiting and establishing yourself independently first. What you two can do now is talk about the long term. What do you want for your future? What do you imagine your future to be with each other? What goals can you set that will get you there? This is important for both of you, but especially for him right now so that he doesn't feel you are abandoning him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started a new job, and I am having a bit of difficulty acclimating to working remotely in this new position. For starters, my company is midsized, but it seems huge when I am meeting people via Zoom. It is hard to remember who is who and to build a rapport with people when everything is formal and distant. I was thinking it could be a good idea to organize a virtual cocktail hour after work one day to get to know each other. I don't want to be presumptuous though, as the "new kid." How should I handle this? -- Social Organizer

DEAR SOCIAL ORGANIZER: I like your idea. Take it to your boss and inquire as to whether they like it, too -- as a team event. It could play out in different ways. Inviting the whole team that you work with directly could work, or perhaps a subset. If you choose a small group and build from there, you may not even need to involve your boss. The other thing you can do is pick a person once a week to invite for virtual coffee during the day or a virtual drink in the evening. This way you can get to know people one on one.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0