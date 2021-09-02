DEAR HARRIETTE: I quit a job on the first day of training. It was a restaurant job. The environment was so stressful and awful I could just tell it wasn't going to work out. The same day that I quit, I received a slew of hateful text messages from an unknown number; I'm assuming it was the girl who trained me. Should I go and say something to her? Now it has been a week, and the messages have subsided, but that was really creepy. I didn't say anything rude to the people when I quit. I just knew it wasn't right for me, so I told them that I wouldn't be coming back. -- Quit During Training
DEAR QUIT DURING TRAINING: I'm sorry that you were besieged with such a negative response after you quit your training. It must have been hard to walk away from the job in the first place. Even though you knew it wasn't a good fit, it was still an opportunity, and you put effort into it. But that is probably what your trainer was feeling too: namely, that she put in a lot of effort, and you didn't give her a chance. Perhaps she was upset because your departure made her feel like she failed. Who knows?
The good news is that the negative texts have ended. You should save them for now, in case anything else flares up down the road, but do not dwell on them. I should add: If the texts were so offensive that you think the restaurant should know about them, you can share them with management. Otherwise, just keep them in case you need them down the line.
The bigger question for you is about how you handle stress and where you should look for work given your personality and tolerance for intensity. Restaurants typically are high-stress environments. What other interests do you have? Look for a field that better matches your personality and capabilities, and give whatever you choose a chance -- definitely more than one day next time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend. I believe he's holding on to some hope that they will get back together, but to me it's quite obvious that she's moved on. I don't want him to set himself up for even more heartbreak. How can I help my friend come to terms with reality? -- Time To Move On
DEAR TIME TO MOVE ON: Until your friend opens his eyes to his own reality, you likely don't stand a chance at getting him to see things differently. Rather than attempting to convince him of where his ex stands, encourage him to do other things. You can invite him to hang out with you or with a group of friends. You can check in with him regularly and just talk. This is a time when it may be wise to tell him stories about your life and adventures or positive things about other people -- to get his mind off his ex. Avoid saying anything negative about his ex. Do your best not to talk about her at all.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I love my home, my job and where I live. What I don't love is my landlord. I live in a college town, so often there are students looking for housing. Most tenants in this area are here for only a year or so and then leave. Because of this, my landlord told me that he gives tours of his units often. I signed a one-year lease, but I plan on being here for a couple of years with this new job.
My landlord emails me late at night to tell me that early in the morning he is coming to give a tour. He is supposed to give a 24-hour notice, but it's usually like a six-hour heads-up, which is very inconvenient for me. I approached him about this, telling him that showing my apartment -- during COVID-19 and when I have little interest in moving next year -- is inconsiderate. But he thinks he is within his rights. I don't want to leave, but he is not respecting my boundaries. What should I do? -- Knocking Landlord
DEAR KNOCKING LANDLORD: Because of COVID-19, you may be able to push back successfully. It is unhealthy to bring random people into your home at all, let alone on an ongoing basis. Use the health argument to say that you do not want anyone entering your home who is not someone you have invited. If he continues to refuse, ask if you can extend your lease in exchange for being left alone. Or you may want to take him to court. Learn your rights and find out how you can file to protect your health. At the very least, you may want to have an attorney contact your landlord. Given that the CDC is recommending that people not even visit with their families indoors, you stand a good chance of keeping random apartment hunters out -- for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who choose to get it. I have decided not to get the vaccine. I just feel like it's too rushed and new, and we don't really know the effect of it just yet. I am a supervisor at a warehouse, and I received a memo that I was to tell my subordinates that in order to continue to work safely in the warehouse, every employee will be expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of having received it. I do not feel comfortable ordering others to do something for their health that they may not want just to keep their job. I feel like this is so wrong and possibly illegal. We are a small, privately owned company, but it doesn't feel right. How can I talk to management about how wrong I think this is? Do you think I will lose my job over this? -- No Vaccine
DEAR NO VACCINE: This is tricky, given that we are living in dangerous times, healthwise. Every company and every individual is trying to figure out what to do. You are justified in your feelings of concern about the vaccines. For you, I highly recommend paying close attention to what the medical profession is saying. Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) to get regular updates on the progress of the vaccine.
As far as your job goes, it is not yet considered illegal to refuse the vaccine, though some employers are mandating vaccination for employees, and it certainly may cause a conflict if a supervisor refuses to follow the recommended protocol and, in turn, refuses to recommend it to staff. If you look at your employee handbook, there are probably any number of guidelines that are meant to be followed; they may not be legally binding but are nonetheless expected. As a leader, if you stand your ground and refuse to follow directions, it may be grounds for dismissal or transfer out of your leadership position.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a professor, and I have been hosting all of my classes virtually, which, as I am sure you can imagine, has been challenging. Some students barely show up, and the ones that do are not paying attention. They work so hard during class to waste the time and think about anything else rather than listen to someone for one hour out of the day and learn something. I have had one particular student who fights me on everything that I require or assign. It sounds to me like he refuses to work for anything; he wants a degree without lifting a finger. I've had students like this before, but they come around because they want to get something out of a degree -- not this student. I don't know how to help him. His complaints make me wonder why he's even in college if he's against everything about it. How can I get through to this kid and figure out what is going on? -- Help Him Learn
DEAR HELP HIM LEARN: Schedule a one-on-one meeting with this student and ask him about his future goals. Ask him about how he's been dealing with the isolation. Try to get him to open up a bit about his life. Tell him that you want to help him succeed, and you are worried that if he continues to refuse to apply himself, he will not only fail the class, but worse, he will not learn information that may be valuable in the future. If he feels he cannot concentrate this semester, suggest that he drop the class rather than waste his money. Better, though, would be for him to reset his attitude and decide to pay attention.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just looking back at old photos of my family. A little more than a year ago, we hosted a pretty extravagant party for my mother's birthday. All of her friends came, and it was beautiful to be with everyone. Even though all of her friends are aging, they were doing pretty well.
A year later, after quarantining for so long, it's just terrible how they are. My mother has suffered tremendous memory loss; I'm sure it's due to the isolation. She survived COVID-19 -- as did a few of her friends -- but it took a lot out of them. I want to do something for them to motivate them to live, but we still can't get together. Do you have any ideas? -- Inspiring the Elders
DEAR INSPIRING THE ELDERS: One of the ravages of COVID-19 is social life. This has been difficult to manage, especially for older people. Memory loss is one of many side effects that people have been reporting about their loved ones during this time. If your mother and her friends have access to electronic tablets with screens large enough for them to easily see images on them, you may be able to use technology to create a virtual event for them.
Plan a date and time when everybody joins a videoconferencing call. You can use Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or some other technological platform. For those who are living with adult children, caregivers can help. For those living in retirement communities or nursing homes, ask management to let them borrow a tablet. They should be able to set it up and get everyone together. In this way, the friends can see and talk to each other, preferably prompted by some of you. Don't make the gathering too big. Instead, you may want to organize several smaller groups so that everybody gets a chance to talk.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106