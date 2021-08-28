DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she's walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She's an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. -- Locked Out
DEAR LOCKED OUT: It will do you no good to assume that this woman was being racist. Stick with rude and unneighborly for now. Next time you see her, tell her that you want to speak to her. Point out that in a moment of distress, this woman -- someone you see every day -- chose not to help you. Remind her of how you see her daily when she is walking her dog and that you are not a stranger. You live in the building and have lived there for some time. Tell her how disappointing it was that at a time of sincere need, you found her to be unhelpful.
Most likely, she will say that she has never seen you before. That's when you can introduce yourself, tell her where you live and how long you have lived there, and add that you hope that if you or any other neighbor in your building is in distress, she will make the effort to see the person asking for help and truly process whether she recognizes the person before assuming the worst. Note that you understand the need to be cautious when crime is up in your neighborhood, but that should not preclude caring about one another.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm graduating soon, and I need a certain number of community service hours before I can get my diploma. My sister volunteers at a soup kitchen some weekends, so she allowed me to come along with her to earn some hours. I finished in a few days, but even after I earned all my hours, she still expected me to join her. I don't want to continue working there on the weekends. I enjoy helping, but I would rather spend that time with my friends. How do I tell her this without sounding completely heartless? -- Volunteering
DEAR VOLUNTEERING: You should have established clearly with your sister how many hours you were going to offer to her soup kitchen. Then everyone would have been clear. Since she did help you out in a pinch, you should continue to help her, too -- within reason. Offer to volunteer for a set additional number of hours, and fulfill your promise. This will allow you to be of service and visit with friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been applying for jobs, and they all get back to me at different times. After interviewing with one place, I was offered a job and started working. I had worked there for two weeks when I received a call for an interview for another job. I made time to do that interview remotely, and I was offered the job that day. I really love the new job, but I already accepted the other one. I've never been in this position where I have a choice of where I can work. I want to take this other job, but I feel weird leaving the first employer so soon after telling them how greatly appreciative and excited I was to work with them. How do I ethically leave this job for another one? -- Retracting My Acceptance
DEAR RETRACTING MY ACCEPTANCE: Take a pause and evaluate both jobs. Are you sure that this other job is a much better fit? In order to make such an abrupt move after accepting a position, it should be well worth the inconvenience to your current employer and the blow to your reputation. You run the risk of being labeled by your current company as untrustworthy, flaky or dishonorable -- not a label you would want.
But if the new offer is truly in sync with your career goals and your gut tells you that this is the right way to go, you can consider it. You should be upfront with the new employer, for starters. Tell them that you are interested, but you already accepted a different position and you need to give the current employer at least two weeks' notice, if they want it. If the new employer agrees, go to your current boss and break the news. Be honest and respectful. Explain that as much as you like the job you have, this other one is a better fit for your career goals. Apologize profusely. If you signed a contract that has a time commitment, this could be moot.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been wearing sweats and T-shirts for the past year as we have been isolated during COVID-19, and it's not good. I had to go to a socially distanced event for my family last weekend, and when I went to put on some real clothes, nothing fit. I don't know how much weight I have gained, but it's enough to erase my wardrobe. I don't have the money to replace my clothes, and I don't want to stay this size. What should I do? -- Nothing Fits
DEAR NOTHING FITS: Now is the time to get up and move. Many of us have been stuck still for so long that even the daily movement of walking from here to there to get to work or to the grocery store or to an appointment has evaporated. You can claim that back. Start by doing simple exercises to get you moving at home. You can go online to find workout classes that you can join virtually.
You should get a physical to check on your overall health, and ask to talk to a nutritionist. Because you aren't moving much, you should eat less. Makes sense, right? Replace other beverages with water. Eat little or no sugar. Reduce your portion sizes. Rather than going extreme, if you can cut back a bit on everything -- and follow your doctor's recommendations -- you should be able to slim down over time. Good luck!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I am always fussing these days. At work, everybody seems on edge, and I am, too. At home, my husband and I seem to go at it about the littlest things. It's all too much. Being cooped up for a whole year without the normal ways that we could blow off steam is taking its toll on my mood -- and it's not just me. Everybody around me seems to be affected. I don't want to be stuck in this bad mood. What can I do? -- No More Bad Mood
DEAR NO MORE BAD MOOD: Good for you for calling out how you feel and noticing that it may be bigger than just a momentary thing. Many people are feeling tense right now. It has been a very long time that we have been either quarantined or dramatically limited in the ways in which we can engage others. And human beings need to be together, while too much togetherness, like your situation at home, can also feel stifling.
Some folks dream about things going back to normal, but as the great spiritual adviser Iyanla Vanzant recently told me, we have to accept "the now." The past is just that: past, gone. Whenever the pandemic truly passes and the world opens up again, things will be different, and there's no going back. So your attitude needs to change. I've started getting flowers at the grocery store and putting them on my desk. I practice remembering to be kind when I talk to everyone, including the people in my house. I choose more often to start every engagement with positive words and a smile. Try these simple ways of claiming joy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm no writer, but I have so much to say. I have this idea to teach and share my knowledge with others, and many of my peers think that aside from running my own seminars, I should write a book. I know I can easily take the format of what I have been saying time and time again during my group talks and mentoring and write it all down, but even if I were to get all my thoughts and ideas down on paper, where do I go from there? How does a book go from an idea to being printed and put on shelves? Do I pay to publish my book, or does a company have to like my book enough to buy it and publish it? You're a published writer -- where do I start? -- Starting My Book
DEAR STARTING MY BOOK: Many people who are not writers hire ghostwriters to help them put their ideas on paper and turn them into books. This has become a big industry that you may want to tap into.
You can also try to do it yourself. Decide what you want to write about. Is it a memoir? Is it a manual attendees would use to complement your seminars? What is the book? Next, find a writer's workshop to help you develop your ideas as you write. Hire an editor to get your content tight. You can self-publish, which is common these days, and sell your books directly through your seminars. To get a book published by a traditional publisher, you will need to secure a literary agent, show your reach (social media footprint, audience) and sell your idea to a publisher.
All are possible, but if you already have a good following through your seminars, you may want to choose the self-publishing route to start. It's quicker and easier, and you will have a built-in potential buyer base.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106