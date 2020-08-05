DEAR HARRIETTE: It is so hot in my house right now that I can hardly bear it. It is impossible to get on a Zoom call for work and look professional when all I'm doing is sweating all day. I feel bad about this, but it's true. I have not turned the camera on for a few days. I'm hoping that the heat wave will pass soon, but I'm not sure it will. What do you recommend that I do in this situation? My boss likes to see our faces at these meetings, but I don't think anybody wants to see me sitting there sweating. -- Overheated
DEAR OVERHEATED: No need to be embarrassed. A heat wave has swept our country. There have been waves of extremely hot days in the past few weeks that have made many thousands of people miserable. Check in privately with your boss and share that you are definitely a team player, but you feel the best way to show up professionally during this uncomfortable period is to be off camera with the exception, if necessary, of turning on your camera when you speak. Hopefully your boss will be understanding. If not, present yourself as comfortably and professionally as possible. Wear light-colored clothing, drink cool water and use a fan if you have one.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got a random call from a former colleague recently. She said she had been thinking about me and wanted to look me up. That was nice, but also awkward. We were never close. As I recall, we were pretty competitive.
I am suspicious about why she is calling me now. She said she thought of me because of the times. She had made a list of people she cares about and wanted to check in with during COVID-19 when everybody is at home. That sounded sweet, but I am not sure. Should I take her overture at face value? Should I try to strike up a friendship with her? How should I read this out-of-the-blue call? -- COVID Call
DEAR COVID CALL: I subscribe to the idea that, especially now during this elongated period of quarantine, it is smart to make lists of people you care about and to check in with them. I started with my closest circle of family and friends, then created a couple of other circles of people I care about. In part I did this to make sure that people were OK. I also had the thought that as people are sequestered at home, they may appreciate a connection to someone who cares about them.
Consider that your former colleague may have good intentions. Take her overture at face value, and receive her entreaty as an act of kindness and connection. You don't need to strike up a friendship with her. Just ask her how she's managing during these times. Have a pleasant conversation, and keep it moving. I believe that some good is emerging out of this extremely difficult time, and that is that some people are appealing to their humanity and looking to make real connections with others.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I noticed that an old friend from college has posted on social media that she is having health and financial problems. She has asked for people to contribute to a crowdfunding campaign to help her get back on her feet. I get it and I feel for her, but I am not comfortable helping her in that way. We live in nearby towns. I would like to offer to see her and maybe bring her a meal. I am a good cook and would be happy to share with her in this way. Even though this isn't what she asked for, I had the thought to email her and suggest that we get together. What do you think? -- Other Ways To Help
DEAR OTHER WAYS TO HELP: When people you know reach out for help, it is wonderful when you can take the time and consider how you can be of support to them. Your friend's plea for money was a clarion call for you, in a different way perhaps than she intended. Your reaction and interest in supporting her directly are great.
Reach out and ask to see her. Tell her you want to bring her a home-cooked meal. If she agrees, get a sense of what's going on with her and what kind of support you are willing to offer. She may need a sounding board or a referral for health services. Depending on how much time you can commit to her, your engagement may be worth far more than the few dollars you could have put in the fundraiser.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter has started watching a TV series called "Sex Education" that I find somewhat disturbing, but I realize that it is useless to forbid her from watching it. All of her friends are watching it and talking about it, so if I ban it, I think she will still see it or at least learn about its content. The show is on Netflix and centers around high school kids and sexual activity.
I feel like such an old lady. I have watched an episode, and I am shocked by all that they reveal on this show. When I was growing up, there was NO conversation about sex. Now there's a whole TV series that documents way too much, in my opinion. How can I address this with my daughter? -- Too Much Sex
DEAR TOO MUCH SEX: My approach to this series as well as other information that children and teenagers have access to is that we as parents must look at these encounters as teachable moments. You are right not to ban your daughter from watching it, as that either gets her to lie to you about watching it or creates awkward communication when what you need most is open dialogue.
You should watch the entire series. Watch it with your daughter if she's game. Tell her that in order for you to agree for her to watch it, she has to be willing to discuss the content with you. Do your best to be a good listener. Ask her what she thinks about different things that occur in the show, whether she knows people who are engaging in these activities and what she is learning.
I have a teenage daughter, so I have watched the entire series; the storylines are compelling and can get you to thinking. Some of the behavior is much more direct than I experienced at their age, but the series does explore real relationships, safer sexual activity, family dynamics and more. Be informed, watch and talk with your daughter. Be sure to gently make your values and opinions clear as you listen carefully to her ideas.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going to the same hairdresser for several years. Usually he does a good job, though I often have to wait for hours to be seen. The last couple of times that I have gone, he has not been so good. I haven't liked the cut or styling. When I have said something, my stylist has balked and told me to calm down or in some way has diminished my position. It is my hair! I need him to listen to me.
I'm thinking about changing salons and going to another stylist who has been recommended to me by a friend. Should I say something to my stylist before I jump ship? This is awkward, as working with a stylist is such a close relationship. What do you think? -- Breaking Up With Hair Stylist
BREAKING UP WITH HAIR STYLIST: Out of respect, tell your stylist that you have not been pleased for a while with his services, so you intend to take a break. If he asks to make it up to you, give him a chance. You can also step away, try the new stylist and see if it's a better fit. In the end, this is business. It is your choice and your money.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I hung out with some friends and got an earful. My friends said that even though their children go to a predominantly white school, they have told their children that they had better not bring any white girls home as a date or to marry. They were adamant about this, completely unapologetic in their belief that their black children had better marry black. They went on to talk about the history of racism and segregation in our country as reasons for why they want their children to stick with their own. While I understand their point, I don't like this attitude and don't think it's fair, considering that they have surrounded their kids with white people. What is your opinion on this? -- Racial Lines
DEAR RACIAL LINES: This is a tough situation to be in. In general, people often want their children to find partners in whatever their affinity group or groups may be. It is natural for people to want their children to choose like-minded people who share a similar history. It is also true in our culture that racism has created many deep-seated challenges that continue to fester hundreds of years after the end of slavery. All of this may figure into your friends' views on who their children should date.
The challenge, in my view, is that people fall in love not based on race, but on a variety of other reasons that are out of your control. Further, people fall in love with the people they meet. If you surround your child with people from other cultures, it is natural that they may choose one of them as a partner. A parent's efforts to control their child's heart usually do not work.
My hope for my child -- and yours -- is that they find someone who loves, respects and supports them; who welcomes the fullness of who they are; and who is willing to grow together and learn from each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event recently and ran into a guy I have known for a long time who is a bit of a shady character. Several years ago, he "bought" something from me, but promised to pay a week later. I still haven't gotten the check. When I saw him, I immediately remembered that he owes me money. Should I mention it to him or just let it go? When he saw me, he greeted me like we were long-lost friends with no issues between us. That's not true. I still remember that he owes me money. -- Close the Deal
DEAR CLOSE THE DEAL: Since this failed deal continues to eat at you, speak to him about it. Let him know how disappointed you are that he would cheat you and never address it again. Tell him that you trust people to honor their commitments, and he has yet to honor the one he made with you. Ask him if he is ready now to make good on his payment. Remind him of the amount, and see what happens.
If he pays you, great. If not, let it go -- unless you are prepared to go to small claims court. This doesn't mean you have to act like it never happened, but holding on to a grudge will hurt you, not him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been looking for work for about a year. Throughout this period, I have been talking to a few close friends about my search, as they are also looking for work. Recently, one friend told me about a job she is interviewing for that seems perfect for me. She even said as much when she mentioned it, though she agreed to the interview and asked me not to apply. I don't think that's fair. Truthfully, this job isn't even in her field, but like all of us, she is just going for everything she can. Is it wrong for me to want to apply for a job that seems like a perfect fit even though my friend asked me not to? -- Should I Go For It?
DEAR SHOULD I GO FOR IT?: Unless you made a covenant with your friend not to apply for anything that the other goes for, you are not beholden to her request. You should know, however, that if you go for the interview and get the job, your friendship will probably suffer, at least in the short run.
In the best of worlds, you and your friends should use this moment as an opportunity for clarification of your interviewing process. If you have the nerves for it, bring it out in the open. The goal is that the best person for the job should get it, even when that includes two or more friends. You must realize that in most cases it won't be just you and your friends being considered for a position. Agree to pump each other up, even if you are both going for the same thing. Trust that there is a perfect job for each of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has one class that is causing him a lot of stress. He is in high school and trying to be independent in terms of doing his homework and fending for himself. But I see that he is terrified of how he is managing in this class. I want to support him more actively. Because I am not good at the subject he's struggling in, I want to get him a tutor. How can I convince him to consider it? I could force him, since he is a minor, but I don't think that's the right approach. -- Accept a Tutor
DEAR ACCEPT A TUTOR: Some students mistakenly believe that getting a tutor is an indication of failure. Your job is to encourage your son to recognize that a tutor can help him to understand what his teacher has failed to impart effectively to him. Since you are unable to clarify this knowledge, your job is to find someone who can help him. There is no shame in getting help. This is true in school and in life.
Make sure your son knows that it is a sign of strength to ask for help when you need it. A tutor can help him to master his understanding of a subject so that he can achieve whatever is before him. Encourage him to embrace the opportunity to have that support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I swore off social media about a year ago because I found it to be a distraction, and I really needed to get some work done. I gave myself a year, and now that I am there, I don't know if I want to go back. I like being disengaged from the chatter, much of which doesn't seem real. At the same time, I have a new project I'm working on, and social media can be very helpful in getting the word out. Any recommendations for how to balance if I go back in? -- Off Social Media
DEAR OFF SOCIAL MEDIA: You have the ability to choose how to use social media. It makes sense to engage your public for business purposes. Since you have not used social media for a year, your followers will be happy to hear from you, and you can set the parameters for engagement. You can state that you intend to use social media infrequently. You want to keep the peacefulness that you have established in your life, but you also want to keep in touch with them occasionally. Let your people know that you will pop up from time to time to share news about things that you think they may be interested in. Ask for their blessing for your new terms of engagement.
The reason you do this so graciously is that you want your people to support your upcoming project. You cannot come off as selfish, or you will lose people. To use social media, you will need to interact a bit with your people, beyond simply announcing your efforts. But you can limit it. Decide how often per week or month you intend to engage, and stick to it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a weak immune system. Whenever my son gets a cold, I get sick. Same for my husband. I have always been like this. In fact, my doctor recommended that I get the flu shot when my son got the flu earlier this year, because the chances were likely that I would get it. When I told my husband about this, he was outraged. He thinks doctors are just trying to pump people up with vaccinations. He thinks it's ridiculous that I would take that approach.
I'm not exaggerating. I actually do get sick very easily. I think I should follow my doctor's advice. How can I get my husband to understand? I worry that if I ever do get very ill, he won't respond in the way that my doctor recommends. -- Health Advocate
DEAR HEALTH ADVOCATE: You must take care of yourself. Following your doctor's directions is smart. You can also continue to educate your husband about your unique health concerns. Meanwhile, you may want to identify someone else in your life who would be willing to serve as your advocate if you ever need someone to be by your side speaking for you in an emergency situation. If your husband is not in alignment with you about your health challenges, he probably cannot adequately support you if you ever do have a health crisis or emergency.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a young child, and I have been looking for a nanny to help me take care of her when I go back to work. I know a few moms who have nannies, but I'm really at a loss for how to find someone I can trust to watch my child. You hear horror stories about how other people take care of your children. Those stories are getting under my skin, and I am not sure how I should proceed. Do you have any recommendations? -- Need a Nanny
DEAR NEED A NANNY: In different towns, infant and child care is handled in different ways. Sometimes a day care center that has been accredited by the city or state can work perfectly for you and can be more affordable than an individual coming to your home. In other places, a nanny or a live-in au pair is common.
In all cases, you should rely heavily on referrals. Look for someone who has been recommended by people you know and trust. Research organizations that insure their staff and do background checks before they present potential employees to you.
In many cities, people hire undocumented workers or people for whom they do not pay taxes in order to get a lower rate. You should think twice about this. In no way am I condemning these people as being untrustworthy. But the downsides for you include your inability to get that legal background check and the liability that you will have for hiring someone illegally.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
