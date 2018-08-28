DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 25 years old, and I live in Manhattan with a woman I've known since kindergarten. Growing up and throughout college, I considered her to be my best friend -- until now. Being her roommate and thinking about our friendship has made me realize how toxic it has been. She is selfish and self-centered. Whenever we get together, we talk about her. Never once has she congratulated me on my accomplishments or asked me about my life. When I do something wrong, she'll criticize me and hold it against me for months. I know I have always looked at her as a best friend, but she is not a friend to me at all anymore.
Luckily, our lease is up in a month. Once it's done, I want to distance myself from my "friend" as much as possible, but I know she is going to reach out. I don't want the negative energy in my life anymore; it's been so upsetting. How do I remove her from my life when she's been in it for so long? -- Lost a Friendship, New York City
DEAR LOST A FRIENDSHIP: There is a saying that people are in your life for a season, for a reason or forever. This friend's season seems to have run out. Take small steps to extricate yourself from her now. Endings are often more important than beginnings because we can get messy and unthinking when we are trying to walk away from a situation.
Be mindful. Make sure your roommate knows that you do not intend to extend the lease. Tell her that you need to take a break, so you plan to go dark. When she calls, don't always answer. If you think she will listen to you, tell her why you are distancing yourself. But if she is as self-centered as you say, she may never understand. In that case, you can be cordial, but stop taking her calls and be increasingly unavailable to hang out.
Be sure to speak to the landlord so that it is clear that you will no longer be on the lease and that you are moving.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friends have invited my husband and me to go on vacation with them three years in a row, but we have always declined. It's secretly because my husband, who is not an American citizen, has lost his passport. To get a new one takes a lot of work -- including getting paperwork from his country. He has a green card. He is legal, but he hasn't taken the steps to get a new passport. I am so frustrated by this. Since our friends don't know our real reason for not joining them, they think we don't like them. I didn't want to tell them about my husband's immigration and passport status as I find it embarrassing and irresponsible. What can I do to help solve this dilemma? Prompting my husband hasn't worked so far. -- No Passport, Denver
DEAR NO PASSPORT: This is a tough situation because you can't do much. All you can do is find out exactly what is needed to complete the passport process and present that to your husband. You should also talk to him about becoming an American citizen. Since he is married to you, it could be an easy process, even now. Finally, you might consider going on the trip with your friends without him. That might wake him up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 22-year-old woman. My best guy friend and I have been close friends for over eight years now. I consider him more like a brother than a friend. Recently, my boyfriend has been hinting that he doesn't want me texting or hanging out with my friend anymore. We haven't sat down and talked about it or had a huge argument about this, but it bothers me when he makes comments about how I shouldn't be as close to my guy friend as I am.
I can see how my boyfriend might be a little jealous, but there is nothing to be jealous of. I need help on how to explain to my boyfriend that my friend will be in my life no matter what, so my boyfriend should learn to coexist with him. -- Boyfriend Vs. Guy Friend, Philadelphia
DEAR BOYFRIEND VS. GUY FRIEND: It is not unusual for a boyfriend (or girlfriend) to be jealous of a close friend. It is also fairly common that one of the two friends has secret romantic feelings for the other -- even if they have gone unexpressed. This is why a partner could feel uneasy about such a close friendship.
Since you feel strongly that you want to keep this friend in your life, you need to work to neutralize the situation. The best way to do that is to have your boyfriend and guy friend get to know each other better. Include both of them in activities so that your boyfriend will come to feel comfortable about this guy friend. Tell them both that it is important to you that they get to know each other. Since they both love you, tell them this is necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother and father are divorced. Recently, my mom started dating a guy who seems nice. He treats her well and seems very genuine. Because of the physical distance between us -- we live thousands of miles apart -- I've only spent time with them together a couple of times. From what my siblings and I can gather, there is nothing wrong with him. But then I start to think, why is this great guy single at this age? He's 50. Should I be worried my mom's boyfriend has an ulterior motive or something that he's hiding? -- Suspicious of Mom's New Boyfriend, Cleveland
DEAR SUSPICIOUS OF MOM'S NEW BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. Your mother is a grown woman. She is enjoying this next chapter in her life, and by your own account, her suitor seems to be a good guy who treats her well. As you get to know him, you will learn about his life. You can also ask your mother how it is that he is 50 and single. She will know if he has ever been married and what his former circumstances are. If you ask her out of genuine curiosity rather than sounding an alarm, she will likely tell you what she knows. Do not share your worries with your mother. Right now, it doesn't sound like you have anything to be worried about.
Many men and women are single when they reach their 50s. In some cases, it's because they never met the right person. Other times they are widowed or divorced, just like your mother. Many of them are perfectly normal, good people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a daughter who is in her last year of college. She is very social and gets along with everyone. This may sound a little weird, coming from her father, but I am kind of concerned about the fact she has never had a long-term relationship.
I don't suspect she is interested in women (even though I would not have a problem with that), but she has never had a man who she was particularly interested in, either. I am put in an awkward position because this is every father's dream -- never having your daughter's heart broken -- but I also think it's an important experience in life. Do you think this is abnormal at her age of 22? Would it be appropriate for me to bring it up with her? -- My Daughter's Future, Los Angeles
DEAR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE: Your daughter is not abnormal. While many young people do navigate the dating world when they are in college, some are more focused on their studies or just haven't found the right person to spark their interest. Ask your daughter about her life. Do so without judgment, though, which will help her to open up. Start by asking her if there is anybody special in her life. Do not assume that there is not just because she hasn't told you. If she says no, ask her if she has dated at all in college or if she wants to. Allow her to share her thoughts, and know that this should be an ongoing dialogue. You do not need to get a complete debrief in this first conversation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My youngest son is going into the Army, and I'm scared. He went to college out of state and has now decided to enlist. After he graduated, I tried convincing him that there are other options besides the Army, but his mind is made up. His father is not supportive and ignores my son when he talks about his future. I'm slowly getting used to the idea of him moving again and serving his country, but I am scared that I might lose my child. How can I become more supportive and comfortable with the idea of my son joining the Army? -- Losing My Son, Wilmington, Delaware
DEAR LOSING MY SON: One way to look at your son's decision is that he is at the age and time in his life when he should be choosing his destiny for himself. It is likely that even if he were making a different choice, you would still be nervous about it because it means that he is choosing to become independent of you. This is hard to accept, but it is part of life.
As far as going into the military, yes, there are risks. Not to frighten you, but there are risks in just about everything, including having him stay at home. Instead of fretting, talk to your son about his ideas. Learn what he's thinking and planning. Do your best to support him cultivating a sense of agency. Your job as a parent is to help your son become independent.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
