DEAR HARRIETTE: I just saw a post on social media from a woman I worked with years ago. Unlike me, she looks even healthier after the pandemic, social isolation and slothfulness that defined the past year-and-a-half for me. This woman is at least 75, and she looks 50. She had on a bathing suit, and her legs looked tight and lean. OK, yes, I am jealous. I feel like I never want to go outside again. I can hardly get into my bathing suit. How can I stop feeling jealous of people who were more disciplined than I was and make the decision to get healthier? -- Envious
DEAR ENVIOUS: Instead of wishing you were in your friend's situation, jump-start your life. Consider her as inspiration rather than proof that you are a failure. Seeing her can serve as motivation. If she can be that tight and together at her age, so can you. You just have to take action. It absolutely is not too late for you to come up with a plan that will get you healthier.
My recommendation is that you start with your health professionals. Make an appointment with your internist for a complete physical. You want to get clear on what health issues you may have as well as your overall state of being. Ask for a referral to a nutritionist. What you eat is essential to how healthy your body can become. Work with the nutritionist to create an eating plan that you will follow. Set weight and fitness goals that correspond to timelines. This will help keep you accountable to yourself. Create a calendar that reflects daily, weekly and monthly goals. Engage your calendar every day. This will help keep you on track. If possible, secure an accountability partner who will work out with you, talk to you and help keep you on course.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was close friends with a girl a couple years ago, but since then we've drifted. She hangs out with different people now and rarely does anything with me. It feels like I'm always the one asking if she wants to catch a movie. She never even asks about my day anymore. I'm sad because we used to have so much fun together. I'm not sure if she's feeling the same or even how to restart the friendship if we both wanted to. Any advice? -- Distant Friends
DEAR DISTANT FRIENDS: You actually do know that this friend has drifted away from you and is not interested --right now, anyway -- in spending time with you. It is just hard for you to accept. There's a saying that we have some friends for a reason, others for a season and a few for a lifetime. Sounds like this friend's season with you has passed. As painful as that may be, it is time for you to let go. Pressuring her to hang out with you, when she has demonstrated that you are not her priority, will not get her to change her mind. Sadly, that behavior probably reads as annoying or even desperate to her.
Lick your wounds and move on. When you open your eyes to other potential friendships, that's when you may notice someone who wants to be in your company.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I love my home, my job and where I live. What I don't love is my landlord. I live in a college town, so often there are students looking for housing. Most tenants in this area are here for only a year or so and then leave. Because of this, my landlord told me that he gives tours of his units often. I signed a one-year lease, but I plan on being here for a couple of years with this new job.
My landlord emails me late at night to tell me that early in the morning he is coming to give a tour. He is supposed to give a 24-hour notice, but it's usually like a six-hour heads-up, which is very inconvenient for me. I approached him about this, telling him that showing my apartment -- during COVID-19 and when I have little interest in moving next year -- is inconsiderate. But he thinks he is within his rights. I don't want to leave, but he is not respecting my boundaries. What should I do? -- Knocking Landlord
DEAR KNOCKING LANDLORD: Because of COVID-19, you may be able to push back successfully. It is unhealthy to bring random people into your home at all, let alone on an ongoing basis. Use the health argument to say that you do not want anyone entering your home who is not someone you have invited. If he continues to refuse, ask if you can extend your lease in exchange for being left alone. Or you may want to take him to court. Learn your rights and find out how you can file to protect your health. At the very least, you may want to have an attorney contact your landlord. Given that the CDC is recommending that people not even visit with their families indoors, you stand a good chance of keeping random apartment hunters out -- for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who choose to get it. I have decided not to get the vaccine. I just feel like it's too rushed and new, and we don't really know the effect of it just yet. I am a supervisor at a warehouse, and I received a memo that I was to tell my subordinates that in order to continue to work safely in the warehouse, every employee will be expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of having received it. I do not feel comfortable ordering others to do something for their health that they may not want just to keep their job. I feel like this is so wrong and possibly illegal. We are a small, privately owned company, but it doesn't feel right. How can I talk to management about how wrong I think this is? Do you think I will lose my job over this? -- No Vaccine
DEAR NO VACCINE: This is tricky, given that we are living in dangerous times, healthwise. Every company and every individual is trying to figure out what to do. You are justified in your feelings of concern about the vaccines. For you, I highly recommend paying close attention to what the medical profession is saying. Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) to get regular updates on the progress of the vaccine.
As far as your job goes, it is not yet considered illegal to refuse the vaccine, though some employers are mandating vaccination for employees, and it certainly may cause a conflict if a supervisor refuses to follow the recommended protocol and, in turn, refuses to recommend it to staff. If you look at your employee handbook, there are probably any number of guidelines that are meant to be followed; they may not be legally binding but are nonetheless expected. As a leader, if you stand your ground and refuse to follow directions, it may be grounds for dismissal or transfer out of your leadership position.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a professor, and I have been hosting all of my classes virtually, which, as I am sure you can imagine, has been challenging. Some students barely show up, and the ones that do are not paying attention. They work so hard during class to waste the time and think about anything else rather than listen to someone for one hour out of the day and learn something. I have had one particular student who fights me on everything that I require or assign. It sounds to me like he refuses to work for anything; he wants a degree without lifting a finger. I've had students like this before, but they come around because they want to get something out of a degree -- not this student. I don't know how to help him. His complaints make me wonder why he's even in college if he's against everything about it. How can I get through to this kid and figure out what is going on? -- Help Him Learn
DEAR HELP HIM LEARN: Schedule a one-on-one meeting with this student and ask him about his future goals. Ask him about how he's been dealing with the isolation. Try to get him to open up a bit about his life. Tell him that you want to help him succeed, and you are worried that if he continues to refuse to apply himself, he will not only fail the class, but worse, he will not learn information that may be valuable in the future. If he feels he cannot concentrate this semester, suggest that he drop the class rather than waste his money. Better, though, would be for him to reset his attitude and decide to pay attention.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106