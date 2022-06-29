 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Daily Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First State Community Bank

Sense & Sensitivity

  • 0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sense & Sensitivity

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I ended up in the middle of a chaotic fight at a bar the other night. When things started to get too rowdy, …

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I took a DNA test seven months ago. It came back that the man who raised me is not my biological father. My heart dropped, but I de…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am a divorced mother of two teenagers. I've been seeing my boyfriend, "Sean," for almost five years, and when the pandemic starte…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I love my husband, but I'm getting tired of being a second-class citizen in my home. It started when we bought a van from a friend …

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: My husband, who is 81 and in excellent health, has just suggested that when we feel we can no longer live independent lives (I am 7…

Ask The Doctors

DEAR DOCTORS: My dad is 77 years old and still steady on his feet. But he tripped on a throw rug recently and sprained his wrist. He won't let…

Dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: Our dear mother recently passed away after an extended illness. We all knew it was inevitable, but it didn't make our loss any easi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News