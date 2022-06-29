Sense & Sensitivity
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I ended up in the middle of a chaotic fight at a bar the other night. When things started to get too rowdy, …
DEAR ABBY: I took a DNA test seven months ago. It came back that the man who raised me is not my biological father. My heart dropped, but I de…
DEAR ABBY: I am a divorced mother of two teenagers. I've been seeing my boyfriend, "Sean," for almost five years, and when the pandemic starte…
DEAR ABBY: I love my husband, but I'm getting tired of being a second-class citizen in my home. It started when we bought a van from a friend …
DEAR ABBY: My husband, who is 81 and in excellent health, has just suggested that when we feel we can no longer live independent lives (I am 7…
DEAR DOCTORS: My dad is 77 years old and still steady on his feet. But he tripped on a throw rug recently and sprained his wrist. He won't let…
DEAR ABBY: Our dear mother recently passed away after an extended illness. We all knew it was inevitable, but it didn't make our loss any easi…