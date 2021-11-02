DEAR CREEPED OUT: Talk to your boyfriend about how he is feeling and how you are feeling. Point out that you know how much he loved his grandmother and it obviously still hurts him that she is gone. Tell him that you think it's important for him to move on and live in the present, even as he will always remember his grandmother and cherish the woman that she was.

A first step that you can recommend is to clean his house. If you are up for it, offer to help him clear out any items of his grandmother's that are not needed anymore, like the wheelchair in the hallway. Tell him that it's time to claim the house as his own. Perhaps there are a few items that he can keep to honor her, but he needs to make the house his own now.

If he refuses, tell him that you are uncomfortable there. Mention that right now it feels like he is stuck in the house with all of her things, and there isn't enough room for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.