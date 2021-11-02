DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event the other day -- for the first time in nearly two years -- and I saw some people I know there. One friend posted pictures from the event on social media. She included several shots of me that simply are not flattering. She caught me in one shot where my butt is up in the air. I think I was leaning down to pick something up off the floor. In another shot, I'm eating food and you can see me chewing. And in another, I just don't look good. I can't imagine why she would have chosen these shots. All the pictures of her look great. I'm thinking she didn't look closely at the ones of me. I want to ask her to take down my pictures. Do you think that's going too far? -- No More Photos
DEAR NO MORE PHOTOS: We live in a social media world, and that sometimes -- or often -- means that people are snapping photos of you and posting them without your permission. If you are in a public place, technically people can take pictures of you and everybody else who is there. You may not have a legal leg to stand on here.
But you didn't ask that. Of course you should reach out to your friend. Tell her how nice it was to see her at the event. You can reminisce about whatever stood out for you during the gathering. Then pivot and tell her you saw the photos she posted on social. Directly tell her that you do not think that the photos she posted of you are flattering. Tell her what you do not like about them, and ask her to take them down. If she has other photos that are more flattering, perhaps she can replace the photos in question with those, or simply exclude you from the posting. Be clear and strong with your request, but know that she may not comply.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend's dog died, and she is devastated. She is a single woman in her late 40s. Most of her friends have kids. She had her dog. She has decided to host a funeral for the dog. I think that's a bit extreme, but it's what she wants to do. She and I are pretty close, but I don't know how I feel about this. Do you think I should go to the funeral? -- Doggy Service
DEAR DOGGY SERVICE: You are right. Some people think of their pets as their children. Losing them can be a deeply sorrowful experience, and hosting a service to honor them has proven to be helpful for some pet owners. You don't have to understand your friend's motivations in order to support her.
I recommend going to the funeral. Be there for your friend. Let her know that you care about her and that you are sorry that she is in mourning. Be reverent and respectful, even if you don't quite understand the gravity of her pain. That's what good friends do.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister has been unemployed for a while. We used to go out and have dinner together, shop, see movies, etc. before she lost her job. Nowadays, if I want to go and do things with her, I'll have to pay for her, and that gets old. I can't even invite her to come out with my friends unless I pay for her. Is it fair that I stop inviting her out because she can't pay? I feel bad, but I'm not sure what else to do. -- Tired of Spotting Her
DEAR TIRED OF SPOTTING HER: Losing one's job can be devastating on many fronts, including your social life. It is wonderful that you have been able to spot your sister as much as you have over this period, and understandable that you cannot do this indefinitely.
For now, what you may want to do is invite her less frequently to go on your various outings, but don't exclude her entirely. Invite her to do things that have little or no cost, like coming over to your house to visit. If you cook at home, the cost is much lower than dining out, for example. Or have her over to watch a movie or just hang.
You can even talk to her about it. Be upfront. Remind her of how much you do enjoy spending time with her, but, for now, you need to do it differently. Tell her you love her and know how tough this time has been for her. You want to help her in any way you can, but you cannot pay for everything. You can also encourage her to continue her job search and help with that as much as possible.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend suggested that I may have a marijuana addiction. At first, I thought he was just being annoying, but since he made that comment, I've been thinking about it more. I do smoke often, but it's just a part of my routine. How do you know when you have an addiction? I don't think I would die without smoking; I just don't think it's damaging me, so I have no reason to quit. -- Not an Addict
DEAR NOT AN ADDICT: Now that marijuana is getting legalized for recreational use throughout the country, it is becoming harder to talk to frequent users to get them to consider that they may consume too much.
Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.
If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I cannot stand my boyfriend's house. He inherited it after his grandmother died, but all of her things are still there. He keeps her wheelchair in the hallway (very creepy), and her room is off-limits as if she still lives in there. It doesn't help that the house is dark and old -- and she actually passed away in the master bedroom. I feel uncomfortable going over there, but he always wants me to stay over for the weekend. Can I tell him that I don't like the house? I worry that he will be offended because he is clearly still grieving. -- Creeped Out
DEAR CREEPED OUT: Talk to your boyfriend about how he is feeling and how you are feeling. Point out that you know how much he loved his grandmother and it obviously still hurts him that she is gone. Tell him that you think it's important for him to move on and live in the present, even as he will always remember his grandmother and cherish the woman that she was.
A first step that you can recommend is to clean his house. If you are up for it, offer to help him clear out any items of his grandmother's that are not needed anymore, like the wheelchair in the hallway. Tell him that it's time to claim the house as his own. Perhaps there are a few items that he can keep to honor her, but he needs to make the house his own now.
If he refuses, tell him that you are uncomfortable there. Mention that right now it feels like he is stuck in the house with all of her things, and there isn't enough room for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.
Since the quarantine, things have gotten worse. Being around each other 24/7 made it more difficult to have space to feel emotionally safe. Over the course of this year and change, he has become more judgmental and rude to me. When I have pointed it out, he lashes back, saying I am too sensitive and I should get over it. Even if I am sensitive, I think he should be more thoughtful and kind. Instead, everything feels like an argument. He lost his job last year, and that made his mood worse. What can I do to get my husband to be kinder to me? -- In Prison
DEAR IN PRISON: Your husband may be depressed. It can be emotionally wrecking to lose your job. Not everybody deals with that well. Being stuck at home together for so long with the added worries about work and money has exacerbated an already-difficult situation.
Since there is more freedom to be outside, use the opportunity to get some air on your own. You can also invite him to go with you for a walk. Find ways to vary your routine by doing things that may be positively stimulating.
When things are pleasant, talk to your husband about your life together. Point out that it hurts your feelings when he is rude to you. Ask him to stop. Tell him you know how tough this period has been and that you need for the two of you to work together to make things better. Ask for his support. Invite him to go to marriage counseling with you. That may help as you would have a referee of sorts to help you work through your problems.
