DEAR FORMER CHEERLEADER: It is worth it to create closure with the other cheerleaders even though you are not with them at school right now, given the fact that schools are shut down. Since you will continue to have this situation on your heart, I recommend that you reach out to your teammates and tell them that you miss them. Acknowledge that you are sorry you had to leave the team, but that you left because you were flunking school and getting home way too late. Apologize for not talking to them about it before. Explain that this was a tough decision for you, and you hope they understand.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like all of the things that I thought were important don't matter at all in the wake of this COVID-19 crisis. I was complaining just the other day about my husband and how annoying he can be. Now I am so grateful that he is in my life and helping me and my kids to manage this time. I feel like I have been rude and that I have taken advantage of my husband for a long time. My eyes are open now. I want to apologize to him for being a jerk, but I wonder if saying something now is poor timing. What do you think? -- Saying I'm Sorry