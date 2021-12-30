DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend told me not to accept a job offer at her current company because she is miserable there. She told me that she is overworked and grossly undercompensated. If I accept the job, I will be working in the same department as her and receiving the same pay. Should I listen to her? This has been my first job offer since last year. -- Job Advice

DEAR JOB ADVICE: Talk to your friend again and ask a few more questions. Find out what, exactly, is making her miserable. Is someone doing something specific that offends or belittles her? What is her daily schedule like? Why does she feel overworked? Find out as much as you can so that your assessment is as clear as possible.

If you need this job, make sure you weigh that need into your decision. Since this is the only job offer you have had in a long time, it may be that the risk is worth taking. You can go in with your eyes open, knowing that this may not be the easiest decision you have made. You must also remember that you are not your friend. Don't look for trouble. Be optimistic. You also will need to manage your friend. Let her know if you decide to take it. Tell her your reasons and ask for her support. Do not commiserate with her about work. Stay positive and professional.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hosted a Thanksgiving dinner party at my house with my entire family and a few friends. I have friends and family of all ages, and I wanted everyone to be safe, so it was mandatory that everyone send their vaccination card beforehand. A friend I invited shared with me a few days ago that her vaccination card was actually a fraud. I'm furious with her. She not only lied to me, but she jeopardized the health and safety of all of my friends and family members at the party. I don't know that I'll ever be able to forgive her for this. Should I end my friendship with her? -- Fake Card

DEAR FAKE CARD: Sadly, your friend is one among a growing number of people who are securing and using fake vaccination cards to navigate their lives. It is reprehensible and unforgivable, from my perspective.

Do you end your friendship? I would say you can put it on ice for now. You are correct that she jeopardized your health and that of your guests. She was selfish and dishonest. You can tell her you need to step away from her because she has broken your trust.

Remain aware that during these challenging times of the pandemic -- which is very much still with us -- you will encounter others who will knowingly or innocently expose you to this disease. You have to figure out the level of precaution that you will follow to protect yourself. Even requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours isn't a guarantee of safety. The bigger issue here is the deception. That is something you should face head-on with this "friend."

DEAR HARRIETTE: Summer is here, which means it's bathing suit season. I've always struggled with my body image. I grew up overweight, so I got used to hiding my body in sweatshirts and sweatpants. But now with the heat, my old tricks won't work, and I am forced to confront one of my biggest fears: my body.

When I think of putting on a swimsuit, I feel like I am putting all my insecurities on display for the world to see. I normally would just avoid all situations where I would have to wear a bathing suit, but my friend recently moved into a house with a pool. She keeps inviting me and my friends over to swim. By not going, I feel left out. I just am not comfortable wearing a bathing suit. What should I do? -- Swimsuit Season

DEAR SWIMSUIT SEASON: For starters, there are all kinds of swimsuits. I feel confident that you can find one that is flattering to your figure. There are tankinis with tops that can be somewhat loose-fitting, matched with all kinds of bottoms, including athletic shorts. Look online for options in your size. There are more choices today than ever. When you find a suit that fits you well, it will give you more confidence.

Next, jump in the water when you get to your friend's. You don't have to sit around tanning. Be the girl in the pool. You can splash around, cool off and draw less attention to your body.

When you are out of the pool, you don't have to wear a swimsuit. Plenty of people go to pool parties and wear street clothes. T-shirts and shorts work fine when you don't plan to take a dip.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on starting a podcast targeted specifically to STEM majors. The podcast began as an extra credit project for school, but all my friends and peers suggested taking the show public. I've prerecorded the first few episodes with my co-host, who is also a STEM major. My non-STEM friends are begging me to interview them as well. How do I tell them that they can't be on my show unless they are in the same field of study? I don't want them to feel left out, and I don't want them to feel like I don't value them. -- Aerospace Engineer

DEAR AEROSPACE ENGINEER: Thank your friends for their support of your podcast. Invite them to take a listen so that they get a sense of what you are doing. Feel free to tell them that, at least for now as you are developing your podcast, that the type of guest you are looking to interview is someone specifically interested in science, technology, engineering and math. Be sure to acknowledge that this doesn't mean that other areas of interest aren't good. It just means that your show's focus is limited to these categories.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I found out that one of the managers at my job is dating one of my co-workers. It's 100% against company policy for a manager to be in any type of relationship with a salesperson.

I'm sensing a lot of favoritism since this relationship started. For example, the manager will allow my co-worker to go home earlier than anyone else on most days. I really want to file a complaint about this, but I do not want to be the bad guy. What should I do? -- Work Issues

DEAR WORK ISSUES: If you legitimately believe that this salesperson is being favored because of an inappropriate work relationship, report it to human resources. You can remain anonymous when filing your complaint. Request that your identity be protected. You will need to have evidence of what you suspect. Otherwise, it's just hearsay. Before you make your accusation, gather the facts and be able to articulate them clearly. If possible, bring proof to the meeting.

You can tell the human resources representative that it brings you no joy to bring this indiscretion to their attention, but you are concerned for your upward mobility and that of others in the company who do not have the distinct advantage of being intimately involved with one of the bosses.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I put in my two weeks' notice at work, and my boss gave me a load of things to do before I go. I feel like I am not obligated to do any of them since I am quitting and have already found a new position. It is almost impossible to focus on the transition into my new job because of the humongous work load my boss gave me. At this point, I kind of want to throw my hands up and just leave before my two weeks are up. What should I do? -- One Foot Out the Door

DEAR ONE FOOT OUT THE DOOR: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings. You should leave this job by displaying impeccable work. I imagine that your boss has loaded you with so many projects because you have demonstrated an uncanny ability to do the work. What you may want to do is talk to your boss. Suggest that what you have been given may be too much for you to complete. Ask that your boss select the key projects that would make the best use of your time. Agree to a more realistic workload and go for it. This matters even as you are walking out the door, because it shows everyone that you are a professional and you do your best no matter what. Sometime down the line, your reputation at this job may reverberate somewhere else. Always do your best and handle your business. It is surely worth it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend goes on late-night jogs, and I find it very dangerous. I don't want her denying her physical fitness, but I cannot continue to watch her endanger herself. She won't let me go on the runs with her because she says it's her alone time. What can I do? -- Late-Night Runner

DEAR LATE-NIGHT RUNNER: This is a tough one that would give me stomach flips, too. If your girlfriend refuses to run with a friend, see if you can get her to use a tracker on her phone. There are tons of apps that allow you to stay connected via GPS with others, like Find My Friends or Life360. Suggest that your girlfriend use one of these apps to let you know where she is when she's on a run. She can control when you see her whereabouts and when you don't, so she doesn't have to feel like you are stalking her.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0