DEAR HARRIETTE: A girl who used to go out of her way to be rude to me is now trying to be my friend on social media. I've never been one to hold a grudge, but I do remember how awful she used to make me feel for no reason at all. Do you think she may have ulterior motives by trying to befriend me all these years later? Could it be guilt? -- Friends With Old Bully
DEAR FRIENDS WITH OLD BULLY: You do not have to befriend this woman. At the same time, you can take a look at her social media posts to get a sense of what type of person she has become. What are her posts like? Is she kind and thoughtful? Mean and snarky? Extremely outgoing? Thoughtful? What is her online persona like? Get a sense of who she is and how she interacts with people before you make a decision.
I say this because kids do grow up, and sometimes their bad behaviors do not make the journey to adulthood with them. I know this firsthand. There was a girl at my school when I was a child who was very mean to me. She teased me all the time about every little thing. I felt like I was her target, and I didn't like that. I moved away and built my life, and all was fine. Then I realized that she had become good friends with my sister. I couldn't believe it at first. As I observed, I saw how she had become a very kind, upbeat and thoughtful woman. Chances are, she doesn't even remember how she used to treat me. While I will not say that she and I are friends now, we are friendly. And we are "friends" on social media. I never had to say a word to her about the past.
Evaluate your situation as an adult. That will help you to decide if she should be allowed to join your online friends circle or not.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've made it very clear to my boyfriend that I do not want a gun in my home. I have two small children, and although they're with their dad every other weekend, I don't want a gun in my home when they're not here either. As my relationship with my current boyfriend has progressed, he's felt more comfortable bringing his belongings to my house. He left in a rush the other day and left his gun on the bathroom counter. Thankfully, my kids were not there, but I'm still furious. I told him he's not allowed in my home any more after breaking such an enormous rule. Am I overreacting? -- Boyfriend Broke Rule
DEAR BOYFRIEND BROKE RULE: That breach is enough to close the door and lock it. Clearly, your boyfriend did not heed your request that he stop bringing a gun into your home. To leave a handgun on the counter is reckless and extremely dangerous. Too often, we hear stories in the news of children who happen upon weapons and shoot themselves or others -- sometimes fatally. That was a dealbreaker. Make sure that you change your locks after you break up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son was accepted at four colleges so far, and he was offered some scholarship money. I am so proud of him, but he isn't happy. He hasn't heard from his favorite schools yet; he says he'll feel like a failure if he doesn't get into one of them. I have tried to console him. He knows that some of his buddies from school haven't gotten even one acceptance yet. I want to be able to support him, but I'm not sure what to say. What do you recommend? -- Waiting for College Acceptance
DEAR WAITING FOR COLLEGE ACCEPTANCE: The waiting period can be a nail-biting time. Most students and parents are on edge because the stakes are high. You can acknowledge what your son is feeling and let him know that it is OK to be anxious. Remind him of the timeline for hearing from the schools. Encourage him to be patient. Point out that it is good news that he has options, since some schools have accepted him. Admit that you know how he is hoping for other schools to welcome him. Assure him that it will all be all right in the end, no matter what happens. Whatever you do, do NOT diminish his feelings. They are real, and they are valid.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I like to get a massage on a regular basis. I work out a lot, and massages help to ease the tension in my body. I have a new boyfriend, and he thinks that it is indecent for me to get a massage. The idea that I take off all my clothes in front of another person sets him off -- even if the therapist is a woman. He has never had a massage, so he doesn't understand the way it works. He thinks it's sexual, or potentially could be. How can I get him to ease up? He has demanded that I stop getting massages. I told him I'm not going to do that. He is acting like this could be a deal breaker. -- No More Massage
DEAR NO MORE MASSAGE: Invite your boyfriend to go with you to get a massage. Some facilities offer couples massages, where there are two tables in the room, and therapists work on you simultaneously. Even in those settings, the services are therapeutic -- not sexual. This might allay his fears. You can also offer to have a female therapist only.
If he refuses or maintains that you should never get a massage again, you should consider that a red flag. Massage therapy is a legitimate, licensed profession that many people use for health and wellness purposes. You have every right to engage a massage therapist. If your boyfriend wants to prohibit you from doing so, you may want to consider that action a bit too controlling. Do you really want to be in a relationship where your boyfriend can make such demands?
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in a neighborhood that got hit hard by snow recently. I told my sons to go around the neighborhood and ask if they could help people shovel out their driveways. When I was growing up, we used to do that for a few dollars. We don't have as much snow these days, but I thought it would be good for my boys in terms of helping out and also making some money. Turns out, people did let them shovel their driveways, but several of them didn't offer the boys a dime for doing it.
I am really disappointed. My boys worked sometimes for hours to dig out cars and paths. At the very least, they should have been offered a healthy tip. Do you think I should say something to the homeowners who were so stingy? My boys are high schoolers, so they should have spoken up and negotiated a rate on the front end, but I hate seeing them being taken advantage of. -- Snow Days
DEAR SNOW DAYS: Your boys should have been clear with the neighbors that they were offering to clear the snow for a particular price. When negotiations are handled up front, everybody is clear, and misunderstandings diminish. Of course, the neighbors should have offered the boys something. But their rudeness is your boys' problem, not yours. They need to navigate talking to adults and standing up for themselves. If there is another snowstorm, tell them to make a price list for services that they say before the work begins.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm feeling old and washed up. I do good work that people acknowledge me for, but my universe is very small. I keep up on social media, but I have a tiny footprint compared to my friends and peers. Whenever people start talking about their social media, I get nervous. If they go and look at mine, they will see that I don't have the thousands of followers that they do. I want to be competitive in my field, but I worry that it's too late for me. When my friends were building up their social profiles, I was raising my family. Now I feel like it's too late for me. What should I do? -- Poor Social Media
DEAR POOR SOCIAL MEDIA: Believe it or not, the world doesn't solely revolve around social media. Create a narrative that speaks to your uniqueness and how you and your services may be of value to others. Spend time thinking about this so that you can clearly emphasize who you are and why others should be interested in you and what you have to offer.
Simultaneously, consider hiring a PR firm that specializes in social media to help you build your social footprint. It is not too late to bolster your presence. But know that you can promote who you are through more traditional means, including word of mouth, which will always be important.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have recently gained a lot of attention through social media (Instagram specifically) as a brand influencer. I get paid a substantial amount of money to simply take a few pictures and promote brands from all over the world.
My friends don't seem to be supportive of my career at all. Whenever I mention a new sponsorship or brand endorsement, they veer the conversation in another direction almost immediately. They never ask about the work I do, but when I mention it, they are quick to downplay my accomplishments. They've made comments asking if I was still interested in a "real job" before. I'm proud of the work I do and attention I've gained -- why can't my friends seem to be proud of me as well? -- Influencer
DEAR INFLUENCER: You are going to need to get recognition for your professional accomplishments from other sources outside of your friend group. That may seem sad to you, since you are close to these people, but know that it isn't unusual for friends and loved ones to not "get" you in certain ways. It is possible for people to sincerely love you without understanding or appreciating the work that you do or the contributions that you make in other parts of your life.
In your case, you are involved in a relatively new means of earning a living. For some, it may seem trendy and possibly fleeting. They may not understand and may have opinions based on whatever they think an "influencer" is. Rather than fretting over how to convince them of your value, plot your course. Figure out how you can build your reputation and your business. The main caution I would offer is that as you align yourself with various brands, make sure that you do so only when the brand is reflective of your values. Those simple posts that you describe that go all over the world represent you and what you stand for. I strongly suggest that you evaluate each brand, each photo and each post before you put them into the universe. Once it's out there, you cannot take it back.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106