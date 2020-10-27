I now have a dream job working with an upscale fashion line adding my taste and ideas to everything and getting to see it come alive. But once I see my ideas in magazines or on TV and in the stores, I no longer have the thrill I thought I would. Now, I am not even sure if fashion is really what I want to do anymore! How did I stop loving the only thing I have ever seen myself doing, and where do I go from here? I want to enjoy my job, but fashion is feeling like robotic work now, and I want more. -- Changing My Design

DEAR CHANGING MY DESIGN: One thing many people have said about being quarantined during COVID-19 is that they have taken time to assess their lives. It sounds like you are doing that right now and feeling the need to make adjustments.

Rather than doing anything rash, start doing research. Figure out where your passions lie now. What interests you? You may want to take a class to learn a new skill to prepare for a different type of work. It's also possible that you may want to add a hobby to your schedule to help balance your time rather than walking away from your career. Give yourself a timeline of six months to a year to actively assess what's next for you.

