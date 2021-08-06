DEAR HATER: Recommit to doing your job to the best of your ability, honoring your work hours. Adopt an attitude of gratitude because you have a job. Attitude counts a lot! Every day get up, shower and get dressed as if you are physically going to the office. Always put your screen on for video calls. Wear a genuine smile. This will inspire positive vibes for all. Write out a task list that you check off as you work through your day. Add outside tasks -- like family and home responsibilities -- and assign times for them that are outside of work hours. Check off your completed tasks throughout the day.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend just started dating this new guy. She talks about him all the time, and everything seems great. They are together every day, and when they are not together, they are on the phone or texting each other constantly. My friend just got out of a really bad relationship, and we agreed that she would take her time before jumping into another relationship so she can learn how to be independent. But as usual, she's jumping from her last relationship, where she was controlled by the guy, into a new relationship, where she thinks that she is in love already. I want to remind her of her pact to herself and tell her she needs to ease off of this guy, but I know her. She's just going to tell me I'm jealous and I don't want to see her happy. She's in lust, so I can't reason with her. Am I making a big deal out of this, or will she be fine? -- Protecting Her