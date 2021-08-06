DEAR HARRIETTE: I was fired from my job at a media company that I dedicated years of my life to. The company was a startup, so layoffs were always inevitable, but I was let go in a way that made me feel like I had never been valued in the first place. Now that the company is under new management, they want to bring me back as a contract employee. This company has broken my trust, but I need the money. What should I do? -- Hesitant
DEAR HESITANT: Evaluate your situation. If you have not yet found another job and this one would help you financially -- at least in the short term -- go for it. Be sure to go in with your eyes open. You are being hired to fulfill a need that the company has. It is not personal. It is business. Consider that the new management is there to help smooth out the kinks from the previous administration. Since you were invited back, this suggests that you are valued right now. Your skills and experience must be needed, or you would not have been contacted. Before you accept, be crystal clear about your responsibilities. If you can have a formal contract, go for that. Negotiate the terms of your employment to the best of your ability. Start off with a shared understanding of your job to avoid confusion in the future.
Walk in with confidence and clarity. Be excellent at completing your tasks. Don't hold a grudge about the past. Stay in the present.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I got into a huge fight that very well could have ended our relationship. We talked everything out, and now we're back on good terms, but I noticed that he deleted all of our pictures together from his Instagram. Does this mean that he wanted to break up? Should I ask him to put the pictures back up? -- Deleted
DEAR DELETED: You need to sit down and talk to your boyfriend. Point out that you believe you two are on solid ground now and that you have agreed to move forward. Check in to make sure he agrees. Tell him you noticed that he deleted all of his photos of you as a couple from his Instagram. Ask why -- if he says he did it when you were arguing, ask why he hasn't put them back up. Find out whether this deletion is simply an act of the past or if it means something now.
This should not be an argument starter. Instead, it may lead to a deeper conversation. Honestly, images of you two being posted all over the internet is not the issue. The status of your relationship is. You weathered a big emotional storm. Are things really calm now, or are there more issues to unpack? Use this moment to examine your relationship and honestly examine whatever difficulties may be beneath the surface. Relationships work when people work at them and commit to going deep. If you two choose to explore your hearts, your dreams and your desires for the future, you may end up in a much more connected place.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Last month I found out that my boss was an alcoholic. It came to my attention that he had begun drinking again, and it was clear to me that it was affecting his job performance. I work in a warehouse with machinery, and it is extremely unsafe to work under the influence. I went to the board to make a complaint, and he was removed temporarily from his position; our district manager offered the higher-up position to me. I never imagined being offered a promotion.
Now my co-workers are beginning to whisper, saying that I turned in my boss in order to steal his job, but that is not how it went. I want everyone to trust me and not think I am a sneaky liar. I was thinking about stepping down, but the salary and benefits are great, and I love having the extra responsibility -- despite the rumors. Was I wrong for accepting this job? Or should I work hard and ignore the whispers? -- Job Climber
DEAR JOB CLIMBER: You should keep your job and work to gain your co-workers' respect. Unless it has been made public to them what happened with your former boss, you cannot talk about his alcoholism. Instead, talk about safety and efficiency at work. Do not address rumors. Through your efforts and attitude, show them that you are a leader and that you can inspire them to do good work. Ignore the rest.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is pregnant and wants to give up her baby for adoption. I have offered to take custody of the baby and raise it to keep the baby in the family, but my daughter wants to give it to another family because she does not want it in her life -- or mine. I just can't understand how that would be better. What if I had given her up? I told her this baby will not take away from her life, and any concern she may have about raising it I can help solve for her, but she's not budging. I don't want to see a part of my legacy disappear from my life. Can you help me understand why she feels this way? -- Want To Be a Grandmother
DEAR WANT TO BE A GRANDMOTHER: The concept of the right to choose includes the right to choose what happens to your child. As upsetting as your daughter's decision is to you, it is her right to choose to place her child with another family. You will have to live with that.
She may feel this way because she believes she will feel guilty and responsible for her child if it lives with you, no matter what you say (which is likely true). This may be more than she believes she can handle emotionally.
I totally understand your perspective. And, yes, it has been common for generations for grandparents to take over parental duties for grandchildren, often for life, assuming the role of parent. If you cannot convince your daughter to allow you to do this, you will have to let go -- and not judge her for her decision.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been having issues staying focused on my work at home. I get distracted with cooking my meals and cleaning my home. I have lost motivation being home all the time, and I miss being around people and in my own office.
Being out of the work environment has opened my eyes; the work I'm doing seems less meaningful. I can't stay motivated anymore, and I want to quit my job. I don't want to keep giving my time to a job that I no longer enjoy. But I'm not sure that I'll be able to find a new job in this market, so I've decided I have to tough it out. I need advice and tips on how to stick out this job that I don't like. Any ideas? -- Work Hater
DEAR HATER: Recommit to doing your job to the best of your ability, honoring your work hours. Adopt an attitude of gratitude because you have a job. Attitude counts a lot! Every day get up, shower and get dressed as if you are physically going to the office. Always put your screen on for video calls. Wear a genuine smile. This will inspire positive vibes for all. Write out a task list that you check off as you work through your day. Add outside tasks -- like family and home responsibilities -- and assign times for them that are outside of work hours. Check off your completed tasks throughout the day.
At the same time, polish your resume and begin an active search for other work. Jobs are available. Your attitude and enthusiasm will help in your search as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend just started dating this new guy. She talks about him all the time, and everything seems great. They are together every day, and when they are not together, they are on the phone or texting each other constantly. My friend just got out of a really bad relationship, and we agreed that she would take her time before jumping into another relationship so she can learn how to be independent. But as usual, she's jumping from her last relationship, where she was controlled by the guy, into a new relationship, where she thinks that she is in love already. I want to remind her of her pact to herself and tell her she needs to ease off of this guy, but I know her. She's just going to tell me I'm jealous and I don't want to see her happy. She's in lust, so I can't reason with her. Am I making a big deal out of this, or will she be fine? -- Protecting Her
DEAR PROTECTING HER: You already know that when people are "in lust," as you have described your friend, they often cannot hear. What you can do as a friend is listen carefully, to the extent that you are comfortable doing so, and bite your tongue. She won't hear you now anyway. You do not need to condone activities if you do not agree. By that I mean if she asks you whether she should do something that you disagree with, say no. Consider that an opportunity to speak your mind.
When your friend comes up for air and asks for your opinion, that's when you state your thoughts. Rather than judging her, you can remind her of what she has said she wants for her life. You can recommend that she slow down. But know that she may be the friend who is the serial deep-diver. You will have to decide whether you want to ride that wave with her.
