DEAR HARRIETTE: My teenage daughter keeps asking to go out and hang with her friends. I have been strict, requiring her to stay at home with me each day during our stay-at-home order. I have followed the guidelines to the letter. But one of her best friends goes out with another friend almost every day. They visit each other's homes. They take walks. And they end up having a lot of fun. We do not live near them, and I don't think that's a good idea anyway, but my daughter is furious that I am so strict. What do you think about my rules? -- Limitations
DEAR LIMITATIONS: Your strictness may just be what will save your daughter's life -- and your own. You may want to acknowledge that you know you are being particularly strict about her movements, but remind her why. Point out the reality that this virus is spread by human interaction and contact, though it is invisible and, therefore, impossible to know if you are encountering it. Apologize to your daughter for keeping her from what might surely be fun times with her friends. Remind her that you are looking at the big picture. You want her to have years of fun, and you are willing to make the sacrifice of a few weeks or months of quarantine if it will gain you many healthy years to come. Encourage your daughter to use social media and other forms of interaction to stay in touch with her friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have noticed that petty crimes are increasing in my neighborhood in New York City. I have the Citizen app, which reports incidents in your neighborhood. For the past few weeks, there have been lots of muggings, robberies and people held at knifepoint. I'm not exaggerating. I feel nervous to go outside, especially to go to the bank. In my friend's building, they established a neighborhood watch kind of thing, where you can ask someone to walk with you to the bank to minimize your risk of being robbed. The people in my building are not that friendly, but I'm wondering if it might be worth it to try to organize something like that. Do you have any suggestions? -- Neighborhood Watch
DEAR NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: It is a good idea to create some kind of coalition in your building or among friends who live nearby. To get the group going, post a sign in your building and schedule a Zoom or Skype call to discuss the idea. Create an email group with friends where you consider the logistics. Take action and see how it develops.
If you organize with your building, make sure you confirm that the people who sign up are legitimate tenants. You may want to create time periods when people are available to go outside, or it could be a more fluid system where folks reach out when they need to make a run.
Walking in pairs -- with proper physical distancing -- is a smart way to protect yourself and complete your chores. Do your best to keep your money and telephone out of view. Do not carry large, cumbersome bags. Keep your eyes open.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who has three beautiful children. He periodically posts photos of them on social media doing all kinds of amazing things. I feel like such a failure compared to him. My children are good students and generally good people, but they are not world travelers or straight-A students. I know I shouldn't be comparing my kids to his, but it is hard not to. How can I stop being unsettled by my friend's children's success? -- The Joneses
DEAR THE JONESES: Social media is a forum that people use to post celebratory moments. Look at your friend's posts with that in mind. As a proud papa, he is pointing to highlights in their lives. This in no way means that his children have good times only. You know this because you know your own children. Instead of getting obsessed with other people's posts, spend less time online and more time being with your family. You do not need to post anything about them. What you must do is pay attention to them and nurture their strengths as you help them remain good people.
Further, send good wishes to your friend, and trust that your children are great, as they are. This can help you release the envy that is crippling your spirit.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I seem to have become the go-between when my girlfriend and her brother get into arguments. I am an only child, so I am unaccustomed to seeing family members go at each other so viciously. They are quick to argue and can be downright mean when they are talking to -- or yelling at -- each other.
When I'm around, I can help them see that their points of view aren't necessarily that different. But their intensity scares me. Should I continue to help them or just step away? I'm worried that they will end up hating each other if they can't figure out another way to communicate. -- Like Cats and Dogs
DEAR LIKE CATS AND DOGS: Check in with your girlfriend to find out if she values your interventions. It could be that she appreciates your perspective and that it helps her and her brother to look at whatever they are discussing from a different viewpoint. What you want to avoid, though, is having to be present at every interaction.
Tell your girlfriend about your worries for her and her brother. Encourage her to approach him in a more loving, respectful way. One thing that adult children need to do is to look at their lives with fresh eyes. Whatever their triggers were as children do not have to remain triggers. They can look at their lives and recognize that they have the power to interact with each other using tools that they likely have developed over time and use with other people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work freelance, and in recent years, I have not gotten as much work as I had in the past. I have also not been the best at keeping in touch with my clients. I was so busy working that I typically have not sent them notes or otherwise kept them engaged. Do you think it's a good idea to send out a mailer or start making calls to let some of my former clients know that I'm still working? I don't want to be pushy, but I do need to do something. -- How to Re-engage
DEAR HOW TO RE-ENGAGE: Definitely reach out to your former clients to let them know that you are still around, and point out the services that you offer now. You might consider offering them a discount if they decide to work with you again. Put a time limit on the discount to help jumpstart engagement with any clients who may need your services.
In the future, stay in touch with clients. Consider creating an online newsletter or blog that updates people in your database about what you are doing. Periodically offering discount coupons to all of your clients is another way to keep them in your orbit.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have one child who is quiet and reserved, and my other child is extroverted. I have tried to get them to do things together and to have the extroverted one help the shy one to make friends. All of my efforts seem to make things worse. They are very different people, even though they are close in age. I need to figure out how to help both of them to grow up and flourish. I don't really have any good ideas about how to do that. Can you help? -- Two Different Kids
DEAR TWO DIFFERENT KIDS: Stop lumping your children into one basket. Look at them individually. Talk to them and ask about their interests, desires and fears. Find out what makes each tick. Think about what you learn and what you already know about your children, then determine what schools, extracurricular activities and support they may need to fulfill their destinies.
Engage the guidance counselor at school to help you with academic questions. If needed, get a therapist to work with one or both of your children to identify any mental health concerns that need to be addressed.
Most important, you need to accept that it is perfectly normal for your children to be unique. When you fully accept that and treat each one as needed, you give them permission to be themselves. While you do want them to love each other, you cannot force them to be friends or to take up the slack where it's needed. They are children. Allow them to be just that. As the adult, your role is to support them as they grow up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just met a woman in her 40s while standing in line buying school supplies. She was getting them for herself while I was buying things for my kids.
I started talking to her and learned that she is going back to school so that she can change her career. She is not rich. She seemed like a regular middle-class woman. I found myself mesmerized by her. I have long thought that I should go back to school, but I never imagined that I could afford it. Meeting her made me think it could happen for me. I'm afraid, though. When I help my kids with homework, I sometimes feel so stupid. How can I drum up the confidence to start the process of getting more education? -- Higher Education
DEAR HIGHER EDUCATION: Consider it a blessing and a boost that you met that woman in line. Of course you can go back to school. The good news is that there are so many programs available. Depending on your interest, you should be able to find something that is affordable and can help you to reach your goals. Look into community college as a jumping-off point. Some are free. All are affordable. You can also look into online courses. And be sure to look into scholorships.
Figure out what your interests are and then go digging online. Seize the day. There is something out there that's perfect for you!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I conducted a workshop for a client, and we did a survey to see how the participants felt about it. I thought it went really well, and most of the participants agreed and shared bits about their experiences in the comments. About a third of the participants didn't like it, though. I know I shouldn't hold on to those negative comments, but I can't help myself. I feel like I can do better and may be able to win everybody over. I'm wondering if I should ask the administrator if I can contact the participants to ask for more feedback.
My direct supervisor told me that she thought the survey reflected well on my abilities and added that nobody gets a perfect score. Should I leave it at that? I just feel like I can probably do better if they tell me what they want. -- Survey the Participants
DEAR SURVEY THE PARTICIPANTS: Our natural inclination, as human beings, seems to be to become fixated on imperfection. I believe this is something that we should resist. You just explained that you received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the survey results of your workshop. That is excellent. Accept that. It is OK to take note of any areas where you can improve, but you should not attempt to identify participants who may be able to further clarify their thinking. Typically, surveys are anonymous, so finding out could be challenging anyway. Instead of focusing on the negative comments, accept them and work on whatever was pointed out. Build on where you are. And know that it is normal for some people to offer criticism. Take it for what it's worth, but do not amplify it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just turned 21, and I decided to dye my hair. I'm still in college, so it's not that big of a deal there. I'm worried that my conservative parents will blast me when I come home from school and they see me with green hair. I think it's fun, but I know how cautious they are about everything. I needed to do something for myself, and I figured this wasn't so bad. I can always dye it back. I can do it way before a summer job interview. But also my field of interest is more liberal than that of my parents. It might not be an issue for work. How can I get my parents to lighten up? I know it's going to be an problem when I see them. -- It's Just Hair
DEAR IT'S JUST HAIR: You already know that your parents take the stands that they do out of caution for your health and your future. They are part of a different generation, for whom it was much harder to get a job and build a successful life if you presented yourself in any type of extreme way.
Your job is to educate them. For starters, you can explain that hair color can be changed easily, so when it is time for you to apply for jobs or internships, you can become more conservative -- if that is what you choose. You do need to point out that it is now time for you to begin to make independent choices that may not always reflect theirs. This doesn't mean that you do not love or respect them. It means that you have to live your own life.
Let them know that you do not intend to do anything to embarrass them or yourself, but that you realize that you are not as conservative as they are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a 5-year-old who is a good kid. He gets along with most people. This includes a teenage girl who lives in my building. Her mother came to us to say she would be available for babysitting if we ever need help. Occasionally my husband and I do go out, and we could use a part-time sitter. I worry, though, that this young lady may not be attentive enough. My child has a good temperament, but he's still 5. He has to be watched at all times. Would you allow a teenager to watch a 5-year-old? -- BABYSITTING DILEMMA
DEAR BABYSITTING DILEMMA: I recommend that you invite the teenager to have a trial run at watching your child while you are at home. Create a "play date" for the two of them, for which the teenager agrees to spend four or five hours, whatever amount of time you would normally be out of the house, with your son.
Make a written list of things to do, what he likes and doesn't like, what he eats, etc. so that she has a guide to follow. Explain your expectations, especially about never leaving him alone, TV usage, personal phone calls and anything else that you want to regulate. Then make yourself scarce. Look in only occasionally. She has to establish a rhythm with your son independent of you. When you observe them, look for signs that he feels safe and comfortable. Trust your instincts. If she seems competent, hire her for a short outing. The length of time can extend along with your comfort level.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I started my business around the same time as several of my friends. We are all doing different things, but I have to admit that I am struggling. I know it takes time to get things off the ground, but I am still in the red and really don't have the funds to keep going much longer.
I talked to one friend this week and learned that her business has grown so much that she's trying to figure out how to manage her expansion. Meanwhile, I feel like such a failure. Do you think I should ask my friends what they are doing that is making their businesses work? How can I get good advice on what to do next? -- GETTING OFF THE GROUND
DEAR GETTING OFF THE GROUND: If you consider any of your friends to be a confidante who will be honest and helpful to you, you can talk openly about your situation with them. It can be helpful to talk to other small business owners about what works and what is challenging in their businesses as you talk about yours.
But don't stop there. Utilize the free services offered by the Small Business Administration. The SBA offers many programs, templates and other resources to help small businesses grow. They also have business loan and grant programs, so contact your local office. Learn more through sba.gov.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City and often see so-called boldface named people walking around. The other day I saw Charlie Rose walking along Central Park. I have seen actors in Soho and politicians in Harlem. Whenever I see these people, I want to say hello, but they don't know me. I fear that they will be offended if I were to walk over to them to say hi and that I appreciate their work. Do you know any guidelines for how to approach famous people who are out and about? -- NOT A GROUPIE
DEAR NOT A GROUPIE: Part of the unwritten covenant for celebrities is that they understand that people in the public may recognize them and want to engage. Honestly, for some of these people, their livelihood depends on the public knowing and appreciating them and being willing to spend money to see them do their work. With that understanding, celebrities should expect that people who are out and about just as they are may recognize them and want to say hello.
As one of those public onlookers, what you should do is put yourself in that person's shoes. If you were walking down the street and someone recognized you, what would you want that person to do? Saying hello is acceptable. Touching is not. Asking someone to stop and take a picture is acceptable only if, after greeting the person, the two of you pause and speak to each other for a bit and it feels natural to ask. After saying hello, you can thank the person for their work, you can state that you like whatever they do, and you can wish them well. You should not try to take over the moment or get them sidetracked for any reason.
Times when you should not attempt to engage someone you don't know, celebrity or not, include when the person is deeply engaged with someone else, when the person is eating, when the person is using the restroom, and when the person is clearly involved in something else.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who is coming to visit me for a couple of weeks. He lives across the country, and I am very happy that he will be visiting. We have been friends for more than 20 years. I know we will have a great time.
My only issue is that he just informed me that he is going to need to borrow my car while he is staying with me. I do not feel comfortable with that. For one, I don't let anybody drive my car. I don't want to be responsible for insuring another driver and I don't want a chance that my car could be damaged. Also, this friend has had a car accident before. How do I say no without seeming rude? -- NO DRIVING
DEAR NO DRIVING: There is no rule that says that you must allow anyone to drive your car. You can simply say no. Tell your friend that you are happy to welcome him into your home, but that you do not feel comfortable letting him drive your car. Suggest that he rent a car.
If he balks, be direct with him, explaining that you do not allow anyone to drive your car, for insurance reasons. If he continues to protest, remind him that he has previously had a car accident, and you cannot risk him having one in your car.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to a bridal shower but was unable to attend because of a last-minute scheduling conflict. I feel bad because I really like the woman who is getting married. I was wondering if I should get her a gift anyway. I already know that I will not be able to attend the wedding. It is a destination wedding, and a little pricey for my wallet. But I want to do something for her. Do I get her a shower gift and a wedding gift, even though I won't be attending either? What do you recommend? -- WHAT TO GIVE
DEAR WHAT TO GIVE: Think about the bride and what she would appreciate. If she has a registry for the shower and for the wedding, peruse each of them. You may be able to find affordable items that show your love for her without breaking the bank. You might also consider writing a check that you put in a lovely congratulatory card for your friend.
While you do not have to give her anything, a small token of your love for her and her new life with her husband will be greatly appreciated.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to like to shop with my friend from work. We like similar things and enjoy going to the mall or to little boutiques. It's a fun way to pass the time, and it has enhanced our friendship.
I have noticed recently, though, that she has begun to buy identical things that I buy. We will be looking for clothing or shoes or accessories, and I will make a decision. Next thing you know, she has either bought the same thing at the same time, or later she will go back and pick it up. I'm talking same item, same color -- identical. I don't like that. I have my own style. There are enough items in the store for the two of us to make our own independent choices. How can I get her to stop copying me? -- COPYCAT
DEAR COPYCAT: Sounds like your work friend has gotten a little too close for comfort. She may not even realize how off-putting it is for her to co-opt your style so directly and regularly. It's true that, as the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But your friend has taken it too far.
How can you stop it? Stop shopping with her, for starters. When she asks you to shop with her, tell her no thank you, and go by yourself. You may need to research alternative stores or brand names too, so that you make it more difficult for her to sleuth out your next purchases.
Beyond that, it is likely that this friend will ask you what is wrong and why you don't hang out anymore. When she is ready to ask the question is when she will be most able to hear what you have to say. Then, you can tell her how disappointed you are that she chose to copy you so precisely. Explain that her habit of buying whatever you buy is crossing your privacy line and making you feel very uncomfortable.
