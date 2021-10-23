DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only
DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.
It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.
Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors asked if I would water their plants when they went away on a trip a few months ago. I did that for the two weeks they were away. Now they have started traveling a lot more, and they constantly ask me to look after their plants. I am not interested in that job. Once in a while is one thing. Now it's two or three times a month. How can I beg off without seeming like a horrible neighbor? -- Not a Gardner
DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Next time your neighbors are home, talk to them. Tell them you have been happy to support them with their plants, but it has become too big of a responsibility. You are busy and don't always remember. Unlike them, you aren't a natural green thumb. Tell them you are sorry, but you can't manage the duty with their new frequency of need. Give them their key back. That indicates you are not going to be fulfilling that duty anymore. You can recommend that they invest in self-watering systems that are designed to water plants on a timed, intermittent basis.
If they get upset and act like they think you are being unkind, remind them that you have been caring for their plants for months now, something you thought was going to be a one-time thing. Because you care about them, you didn't want to just stop and risk their plants dying. You are speaking up out of respect for them and in recognition of your limitations.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends keep making me feel bad about how little money I make at my job. I've been working at a law firm for the past seven months as a paralegal assistant. My job is extremely demanding, but it's the perfect opportunity for me, seeing as I plan on being an entertainment lawyer. When I vent to my friends or say simple things about how I wish I made more money, they always tell me that I need to quit. I know that I could be making more, but I am mostly here for the experience and the opportunity. I don't appreciate them making me feel bad about the choice that I made. None of them get it, and they keep shaming me. Should I stop complaining about my job to them? It sucks not having anyone to vent to. -- Paralegal
DEAR PARALEGAL: Yes, stop venting to people who don't see your vision. These friends are not good for that job. It is true that the role of a paralegal is extremely demanding and usually low-paying, but it can directly lead to higher-paid work. Keep your vision clear in your sight and map out the plan for your future. Literally write down the steps you need to take to get to where you are headed, which includes law school, internships and more. Seek out people who work in the field as mentors and friends. It's not that you need to drop your friend group. You just need to expand the group to include people who understand your vision and can support it.
Raises don't usually come after six months, so bide your time. Do your best, and after a year and proof of a job well done, you can ask for a bump in salary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance has completely unrealistic expectations about getting our first place together. He has lived in New York City his entire life, and he wants to stay there. He works in retail, so I know that New York is completely unaffordable for us. I suggested that we move to Atlanta because I know that our money could go further there. He refuses to listen to me and swears that we could live a good life in New York with the money he makes now. I'm not comfortable with the idea of moving there and struggling financially. What do I do? – Realistic
DEAR REALISTIC: Map out a plan together for your future. Include dollars and cents in your vision. When do you plan to get married? What does each of your jobs pay? What is the earning potential for each of you in one year, five years, 10 years? Do you want to have children? When? How do you plan to educate your children, public or private? Do you intend to rent or own your home?
Keep going through life questions and talk about it all. Your answers will help inform what you value and whether you share the same or similar goals and dreams. This should help you figure out if you want to be together, and where you want to live.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she's overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn't want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don't know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? -- Leap of Faith
DEAR LEAP OF FAITH: Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine really admires my current boss. She has been pestering me to get her an interview with him, or at least a phone call. I told her that I'm not comfortable using my job to put her in contact with my boss, especially since she doesn't really have anything of value to say to him. I feel like a bad friend for not helping her out in this way, but I know that I could get in real trouble at work if I give her what she's asking for. What do I do? -- Do It Yourself
DEAR DO IT YOURSELF: All you have is your reputation, your word. With your boss, I hope that your word counts for a lot. Do not set up a meeting between your boss and your friend now. Wait. There is a way for you to make her dream come true without damaging your reputation.
When you believe that you have established a strong rapport with your boss, you can tell him that you have a good friend who wants to meet him. Tell your boss the truth -- your friend greatly admires him and has asked to meet. Add that you do not necessarily think this is about a job, just a meeting. Tell your boss a bit about your friend, including her professional background.
What you need to be clear about is why you are introducing them. Your word counts for a lot. Just making the introduction could signal to your boss that you think he should hire her. If that's not the case, you have to say so. Your boss will want to be clear about the nature of your endorsement.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a healthy relationship. We've been together for eight months, and we've never really had a bad fight. When I got into this new relationship, I was healed from my old one and had moved on completely. My ex and I still follow each other on social media, and while I don't frequently keep up with him, sometimes I see things that still hurt my feelings. He will often post himself and his new girlfriend (who he actually cheated on me with) and sometimes it bothers me. It doesn't always bother me, but today for some reason it did. If I am happy in my current relationship, why does seeing my ex with the woman he cheated on me with still hurt my feelings? Is this normal? Does this mean I'm not over it? -- Still Hurts
DEAR STILL HURTS: What this means is that you need to disconnect from your ex on social media. He has moved on, and so have you. Stop being bound to the past. It is natural that your feelings would be hurt seeing your ex cavorting with the woman who was the impetus for your heartbreak. But guess what? You don't have to see that. Cut him off. Turn the page and move on. Give your new guy a chance. Let him be worth it by choosing him singularly.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106