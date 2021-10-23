Keep going through life questions and talk about it all. Your answers will help inform what you value and whether you share the same or similar goals and dreams. This should help you figure out if you want to be together, and where you want to live.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she's overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn't want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don't know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? -- Leap of Faith

DEAR LEAP OF FAITH: Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.