DEAR HARRIETTE: Every year around this time, I get sad and broke. I am a freelancer, and work dries up for me in the summer. No matter how hard I hustle to get work all year long, I feel like there's nothing right now. That's not true for my friends, by the way. Somehow, they figure out how to have a side hustle or something to keep them going. Me, I'm just stuck. I'm not stupid. I think of myself as a smart person, but you would never know by how I am right about now. I don't have enough money to pay my bills or to eat. What can you recommend I do so that I don't get in this situation again? Making excuses for why I can't pay my bills is getting old. -- All Dried Up, Dallas
DEAR ALL DRIED UP: This won't help you much for this year, but moving forward, think of yourself like a squirrel. They work overtime during periods of plenty to harvest food and store it safely so that they have enough during the off-season. This is what you need to do with your resources. Save money, even if you receive only small amounts. The going wisdom is to save 10 percent of whatever you earn so that you have that extra cash as a cushion. If you start doing that now, next year you should have some money set aside for this difficult season.
For now, look around with fresh eyes to see what you can do to make extra cash. Can you offer to mow lawns, do yard work for your neighbors, baby-sit? Is there a local small business that might need extra help during off hours? Get creative and put yourself out there to see what projects you can do for extra money.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am finishing an internship, and I want it to turn into a full-time job. I was told that there are no positions available now, but I still want to ask the company to consider me. I got along well with my boss and the rest of the team, and I think I did a great job. How can I lobby for a position if there doesn't seem to be one? -- Want That Job, Washington, D.C.
DEAR WANT THAT JOB: Put together a proposal that states what you have learned and what you think the company needs from you to be even better than it is today. Come up with a position that you imagine will be valuable to the company, and pitch your boss on it. Explain that you know they don't have this position right now, but you believe it's worth investing in to get the company to the next level. Offer to volunteer in that role at first while they consider your proposal. Many volunteer positions have turned into real jobs. If you can afford to extend your internship for a while, you may just end up being that lucky one.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in the entertainment industry and love my job. I am surrounded by creative and wonderful people. I am 99 percent sure that both of my bosses are gay men. (I am a straight young woman.) They have both been constantly winking at me. Is that weird? Or am I just used to gross straight men winking at me when it's not wanted? I don't think this qualifies as sexual harassment of any kind and I don't even think it makes me feel uncomfortable, but I don't know what to make of it. -- Accidental Wink, Ithaca, New York
DEAR ACCIDENTAL WINK: If you are up for it, ask them what their winks mean the next time you notice it. You can be upbeat when you ask. Humor is a great way to break the ice and address awkward situations. Behavior doesn't have to be considered harassment in order to be uncomfortable. You can tell them that you are finding it difficult to read some of their behaviors toward you, and you want to know what they mean. They will probably be surprised and may not even realize how they have been behaving. Your alerting them may make a difference.
Since it is odd to you but not untoward, don't make a big deal of it. If they give you an answer, take it at face value. Ultimately, know that people can be awkward and clumsy with each other even when they are well-meaning. This may just be a sign of their idiosyncrasies.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 20 years old, and I have always had long hair. People always comment on how healthy and beautiful my hair is, which I appreciate. Recently, I have been thinking about cutting my hair and donating it to Locks of Love. Locks of Love takes donated hair and creates wigs for children with hair loss. It is a great cause, but it requires a little sacrifice. There are so many great things about donating hair, but I am nervous about having my hair that short. I feel guilty about thinking about my looks more than children who have lost their hair. Do you think there is a right or wrong decision when it comes to donating my hair? -- Should I Donate?, Milwaukee
DEAR SHOULD I DONATE?: I know many young women who have donated their hair to this great cause. Not one of them has told me she regrets it. The good news is that because you have healthy hair that grows long, you have every reason to believe that your hair will grow back. Look at magazines or at images online of shorter hairstyles to decide how you want your hair to be cut. You may discover a whole new look that you want to explore for yourself while your hair is shorter.
One young woman I know decided to cut her long hair just before she graduated from college. She did this because she wanted to have a more professional look for job interviews. Think about how your good action will help children with hair loss -- and also how you can personally benefit from the experience. By creating a win-win scenario, you will likely be less nervous about the cut itself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live near a major city. My friends and I often travel into the city for a day of shopping or a fun dinner. In the past few months, there have been multiple terrorist attacks in big cities in both the United States and Europe. I am a very cautious person, so this scares me. It is starting to prevent me from making plans with my friends in the city. I think about what could happen while I am there, so I psych myself out about making the trip into town. Do you think this is an irrational worry? I don't want to live in fear or continue canceling plans with my friends. -- Fear of Terrorism, Lancaster, Maryland
DEAR FEAR OF TERRORISM: Your fears are understandable. When random acts of terrorism occur with frequency in our own country, we, the citizens, get nervous. That said, you cannot let these few people with bad intentions destroy your life. That's when they win. If you truly feel paralyzed into inaction, you may want to see a counselor to help you sort through your feelings.
Additionally, you may want to take action. Get involved in the political system in your hometown or even nationally. Find an organization that is actively working to thwart hate crimes and terrorist action, and volunteer for it. By giving voice to your fears and trying to find healthy solutions for how to move forward, you create a better chance for yourself to lead a full life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 22-year-old woman. My best guy friend and I have been close friends for over eight years now. I consider him more like a brother than a friend. Recently, my boyfriend has been hinting that he doesn't want me texting or hanging out with my friend anymore. We haven't sat down and talked about it or had a huge argument about this, but it bothers me when he makes comments about how I shouldn't be as close to my guy friend as I am.
I can see how my boyfriend might be a little jealous, but there is nothing to be jealous of. I need help on how to explain to my boyfriend that my friend will be in my life no matter what, so my boyfriend should learn to coexist with him. -- Boyfriend Vs. Guy Friend, Philadelphia
DEAR BOYFRIEND VS. GUY FRIEND: It is not unusual for a boyfriend (or girlfriend) to be jealous of a close friend. It is also fairly common that one of the two friends has secret romantic feelings for the other -- even if they have gone unexpressed. This is why a partner could feel uneasy about such a close friendship.
Since you feel strongly that you want to keep this friend in your life, you need to work to neutralize the situation. The best way to do that is to have your boyfriend and guy friend get to know each other better. Include both of them in activities so that your boyfriend will come to feel comfortable about this guy friend. Tell them both that it is important to you that they get to know each other. Since they both love you, tell them this is necessary.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother and father are divorced. Recently, my mom started dating a guy who seems nice. He treats her well and seems very genuine. Because of the physical distance between us -- we live thousands of miles apart -- I've only spent time with them together a couple of times. From what my siblings and I can gather, there is nothing wrong with him. But then I start to think, why is this great guy single at this age? He's 50. Should I be worried my mom's boyfriend has an ulterior motive or something that he's hiding? -- Suspicious of Mom's New Boyfriend, Cleveland
DEAR SUSPICIOUS OF MOM'S NEW BOYFRIEND: Take a deep breath and calm down. Your mother is a grown woman. She is enjoying this next chapter in her life, and by your own account, her suitor seems to be a good guy who treats her well. As you get to know him, you will learn about his life. You can also ask your mother how it is that he is 50 and single. She will know if he has ever been married and what his former circumstances are. If you ask her out of genuine curiosity rather than sounding an alarm, she will likely tell you what she knows. Do not share your worries with your mother. Right now, it doesn't sound like you have anything to be worried about.
Many men and women are single when they reach their 50s. In some cases, it's because they never met the right person. Other times they are widowed or divorced, just like your mother. Many of them are perfectly normal, good people.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a daughter who is in her last year of college. She is very social and gets along with everyone. This may sound a little weird, coming from her father, but I am kind of concerned about the fact she has never had a long-term relationship.
I don't suspect she is interested in women (even though I would not have a problem with that), but she has never had a man who she was particularly interested in, either. I am put in an awkward position because this is every father's dream -- never having your daughter's heart broken -- but I also think it's an important experience in life. Do you think this is abnormal at her age of 22? Would it be appropriate for me to bring it up with her? -- My Daughter's Future, Los Angeles
DEAR MY DAUGHTER'S FUTURE: Your daughter is not abnormal. While many young people do navigate the dating world when they are in college, some are more focused on their studies or just haven't found the right person to spark their interest. Ask your daughter about her life. Do so without judgment, though, which will help her to open up. Start by asking her if there is anybody special in her life. Do not assume that there is not just because she hasn't told you. If she says no, ask her if she has dated at all in college or if she wants to. Allow her to share her thoughts, and know that this should be an ongoing dialogue. You do not need to get a complete debrief in this first conversation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My youngest son is going into the Army, and I'm scared. He went to college out of state and has now decided to enlist. After he graduated, I tried convincing him that there are other options besides the Army, but his mind is made up. His father is not supportive and ignores my son when he talks about his future. I'm slowly getting used to the idea of him moving again and serving his country, but I am scared that I might lose my child. How can I become more supportive and comfortable with the idea of my son joining the Army? -- Losing My Son, Wilmington, Delaware
DEAR LOSING MY SON: One way to look at your son's decision is that he is at the age and time in his life when he should be choosing his destiny for himself. It is likely that even if he were making a different choice, you would still be nervous about it because it means that he is choosing to become independent of you. This is hard to accept, but it is part of life.
As far as going into the military, yes, there are risks. Not to frighten you, but there are risks in just about everything, including having him stay at home. Instead of fretting, talk to your son about his ideas. Learn what he's thinking and planning. Do your best to support him cultivating a sense of agency. Your job as a parent is to help your son become independent.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
