There's no need to argue with your father. You can tell him that your intention is to marry a man who wants to be your partner, and that includes being an active participant in taking care of your home.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend never wants to come out with me to any social events. I know it sounds like it makes sense because of the pandemic and everything, but even before that, she couldn't be bothered to come with me to large gatherings. She's totally fine hanging out when it's just the two of us, but when other people are involved, she never wants to tag along. My mom suggested that it could be a form of social anxiety. If that's the case, I would love to help her come out of her shell a little bit. I always go with her to her social events. What do I do? I don't want to force her into positions where she's uncomfortable, but how will she ever get comfortable if she doesn't try? -- Extrovert

DEAR EXTROVERT: When you go with her to her events, how many people are there? What makes her comfortable there? Do you have any events that are of equal size and composition? Perhaps if you invite her to smaller social events that are on your calendar, she may be willing to try them out.