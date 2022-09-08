DEAR HARRIETTE: I almost got duped AGAIN by scammers. They are so clever, and it unnerves me. I got a call from someone posing as an Amazon agent, saying that someone in Memphis, Tennessee, was trying to buy a $999 computer using my account. He said it was flagged because the amount was high, and it was going to a different address than I generally use. He asked to verify my ZIP code. I did. He asked if I had been traveling. He then told me about a range of places where my account had been opened. He made little statements and asked questions here and there that caught me off guard.

He then offered to transfer me to my bank's fraud department, where I was asked to give my social security number or the last four digits of my bank account number. That's when I got suspicious. My bank has never asked for such information. I asked how I could know that this was actually my bank. The guy said, "Well, you didn't call me. You were transferred to me." I said I would call my bank myself and hung up. When I called my bank, I learned it was an elaborate scam. I almost gave my personal information.

I am writing to tell you this so maybe you can tell your readers. Even if you think you are smart, these guys are slick. -- Almost Scammed

DEAR ALMOST SCAMMED: Thank you for sharing what sounds like a harrowing experience. It feels awful to be violated. Good thing you stopped before you gave pertinent information.

As your bank probably told you, they will use proper procedures with you if they call about fraud. You can check your personal bank to see what the protocols are, but in general, you will not be transferred by a third party to your bank. Tell them you will call them bank at a phone number you have researched yourself.

This kind of thing has happened to me on more than one occasion. I gave money once when someone claimed to be the IRS. I had to work with the police afterward, but no money was recovered. Err on the side of caution. Do not give personal information to any random person who calls you. Check for fraud yourself, not through them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Whenever I tell my boyfriend what's going on in my life, he tries to fix things. If I am upset about something, he's incapable of listening and being empathetic. Instead, he jumps in before I'm finished talking to tell me what to do and how to handle whatever the situation is. What I am hoping for, however, is for him to listen to me and to be a sounding board. I am a smart person. I do not need him to solve my problems. How can I get that point across to him? -- Just Listen

DEAR JUST LISTEN: Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him that you want to talk about how you two communicate. Ask him to listen to you as you describe your thoughts -- without interrupting you. Then, tell him that what you would appreciate the most is for him to listen closely to what you are telling him and to show compassion without trying to fix it for you. Tell him that you know he means well, but it annoys you when he constantly tries to find a solution to what's going on with you. Ask him to listen, take it in and withhold his solutions unless you ask for them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother-in-law has dementia, and she recently suffered a massive stroke. She is not doing well. We have hired around-the-clock care for her and are even paying my husband's sister to lend an extra hand.

As my mother-in-law's condition worsens, my sister-in-law and the nurse we hired have had to take on more responsibility. Understandably, we had to up the nurse's pay in order to keep her. My sister-in-law found out about this and is now demanding higher pay as well. I can't understand why she feels entitled to a raise for taking care of her own dying mother. She is not my mother, but I am paying out of pocket to make sure she is receiving the best end-of-life care that she can get. Are we wrong for refusing to pay her more? -- Selfish Sister-in-Law

DEAR SELFISH SISTER-IN-LAW: Tensions fly high during times like this. Do your best not to lash out at your sister-in-law -- even though it may seem as if she is not looking at the big picture. If possible, it would be good for your husband, her brother, to speak to her. If not, it will be your job. What she needs to understand is that now is the time for everyone to do their part. For whatever reason, she has enough spare time right now to care for her mother. That is the way that she can be present and support her in her last days. Of course it is hard, but that is what her station in life calls for right now.

You and your husband have the monetary resources to allow you to pay for professional support for this period. That can be exorbitantly expensive. If that nurse were not there, it is unlikely that your sister-in-law would be able to properly care for your mother. Remind her of these things.

Point out that you all love her mom, and everyone is serving a different role. Her contribution is time. Yours and your husband's is financial -- and hopefully some time, too. Refresh her memory that you are already giving her money for her time, but resources are limited. Ask her to understand where everyone is and to stay the course. Thank her profusely for her support of her mother.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started dating a man who is very sweet and thoughtful. He takes me out to nice places and always brings me home. He often comes in and sits down to watch TV or something before heading home. He is sweet and kind. When we are sitting on the couch, he often takes off his shoes, and that's when the problem starts. His feet stink. For real. It looks like his socks are clean, so it's not a cleanliness issue -- at least to my knowledge. But when those socks come off, I nearly gag. He has been single for a long time. I wonder how well he tends to himself. Again, he seems clean, but who can tell? Should I say something? I really can't stand the smell. -- Smelly Feet

DEAR SMELLY FEET: You could be right. As sweet as this man is, he may not be aware of his hygiene deficiency. This is not a reason to distance yourself from him. Your speaking up may bring you closer. Yes, you should talk to him. Tell him you have noticed that when he takes off his shoes, his feet smell. Ask him how he takes care of his feet. Treat him to a couples pedicure if you like that kind of thing. After that, see if the smell goes away. Yes, it will be awkward at first when you bring it up. But you have to address it and hopefully get him to pay closer attention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son received a number of monetary gifts from my friends and some family members for graduating from high school. I recently discovered that he did not send thank-you notes to everyone. He sent a few the day after his graduation, but as other gifts trickled in, it turns out he did not follow through. I am so embarrassed. People shared their hard-earned money with him, and he didn't say a word. It has been two months now. I still want him to send those notes, but he is dragging his feet. How can I get him to be responsible here? -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: Have a serious conversation with your son. Tell him what he already knows: It is rude to accept gifts of any kind or amount from people and not to say thank you. Remind him of the people who shared gifts with him. Point out that even though they came after graduation, they were heartfelt. Those people thought about him enough to send him money. He must close the loop with a note expressing his gratitude and sharing something about his plans.

Offer to sit down with him and help him complete this cycle of giving. You could do it for him, but it is important for him to do this for himself. A part of becoming a responsible adult is completing responsibilities. This is surely one of them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine wrote a book, and I have offered to help him promote it. It turns out that he is pretty shy and reluctant to accept my help. I know that he has to hustle himself in order to get the word out and sell. I don't mean to be pushy, but if he sits back and doesn't do anything, chances are, the book will come and go without any fanfare or real sales. Should I continue to push him to promote himself even if he doesn't currently feel comfortable doing it? If so, what can I do to get him to do more? -- Promote Your Book

DEAR PROMOTE YOUR BOOK: As an author myself, I can tell you that writing a book is very different from promoting it. Many authors are quiet and somewhat reclusive, so it can be hard for them to step up and wear their marketing hat. Indeed, many authors don't know the first thing about marketing.

You are kind to want to help your friend. Maybe you can start small with him. Offer to host a small gathering of friends who will want to learn about his book. Create an intimate book signing where he will feel comfortable talking about his book. This may warm him up for larger engagements. However, know that you can only push so much. If he continues to balk, stop. Let the future play out as it will.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad has sent my kids over $3,000 worth of toys and games, and now he wants to plan a vacation together. He knows I'm still trying to find a car to get my kids to and from school, practices, games, etc. I told him I could not help him plan a vacation right now because I have to make purchasing a car a priority. Now he's angry with me. Why doesn't he understand? -- Car Trouble

DEAR CAR TROUBLE: Your father needs a wake-up call. Don't let him guilt or manipulate you. Sit down with him and point out that he is not Santa Claus, and all of you must live in the real world. Tell him that the extravagance of expensive gifts for your kids is unhelpful when some of their basic needs are not met. Tell him it's too bad that he is mad at you right now, but his anger is misplaced. You are working as hard as you can to provide for your kids. If he wants to help, he needs to listen to you and understand what is actually needed, not what would be fun.

If he chooses to fret, let him. You do not have time to indulge his fantasies. Of course, it was nice of him to shower your children with gifts, but enough is enough. When he is able to calm down, you might recommend that in the future he pick one great item for each child and offer the rest toward their well-being -- i.e., helping you to buy a car. Tell him that a vacation is not in the cards until you can get the basics together. A compromise, though, might be a day trip to an amusement park -- provided he is willing to foot the bill. That is pricey, too.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106