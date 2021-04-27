DEAR ACCEPT A FRIEND REQUEST: Do not engage with him anymore. You have no reason to reestablish a bond with this man. You are not his ex. You should not be keeping tabs on him. It may feel awkward at first, given that you are not responding to his request, but your sister's breakup with him was awkward for you, right?

You can literally say and do nothing. Just don't respond to his overtures. If he writes back or direct messages you and you feel that you must say something, you can DM him back to say something like, "Nice to hear from you. I think it's best if we do not connect on social. Take care." In that way, at least you have acknowledged him as you also shut him down. He doesn't deserve your friendship just because he wants it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It is so hot in my house right now that I can hardly bear it. It is impossible to get on a Zoom call for work and look professional when all I'm doing is sweating all day. I feel bad about this, but it's true. I have not turned the camera on for a few days. I'm hoping that the heat wave will pass soon, but I'm not sure it will. What do you recommend that I do in this situation? My boss likes to see our faces at these meetings, but I don't think anybody wants to see me sitting there sweating. -- Overheated