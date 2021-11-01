DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a pretty explosive fight with my friend last weekend. We made up almost immediately, but today she told me that she told her other friends about our argument. She told me that these other friends advised her to end our friendship. I'm offended that she took our issues to other people. Her friends are not necessarily my friends, and I feel that they took this opportunity to badmouth me. How should I handle this? -- Not My Friends
DEAR NOT MY FRIENDS: When bad things happen, people often go to others to discuss. You can't fault your friend for confiding in these people. Clearly, she needed to talk about it.
Step back a moment and think about the situation. What actually happened? What did you say to each other, and what was your role in the fight? Do you feel like you crossed a line? Whatever your part was in the argument, apologize for it. Tell your friend exactly how you feel about what you said or did and how sincere you are about regretting it. Then add that you know that if the two of you decide you can move beyond the explosion and forgive each other, your friendship will be OK. Tell her you understand that she needs to talk about it, but you hope that she will not allow her other friends' opinions to sever your ties.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My older sister has been unemployed for a while. We used to go out and have dinner together, shop, see movies, etc. before she lost her job. Nowadays, if I want to go and do things with her, I'll have to pay for her, and that gets old. I can't even invite her to come out with my friends unless I pay for her. Is it fair that I stop inviting her out because she can't pay? I feel bad, but I'm not sure what else to do. -- Tired of Spotting Her
DEAR TIRED OF SPOTTING HER: Losing one's job can be devastating on many fronts, including your social life. It is wonderful that you have been able to spot your sister as much as you have over this period, and understandable that you cannot do this indefinitely.
For now, what you may want to do is invite her less frequently to go on your various outings, but don't exclude her entirely. Invite her to do things that have little or no cost, like coming over to your house to visit. If you cook at home, the cost is much lower than dining out, for example. Or have her over to watch a movie or just hang.
You can even talk to her about it. Be upfront. Remind her of how much you do enjoy spending time with her, but, for now, you need to do it differently. Tell her you love her and know how tough this time has been for her. You want to help her in any way you can, but you cannot pay for everything. You can also encourage her to continue her job search and help with that as much as possible.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend suggested that I may have a marijuana addiction. At first, I thought he was just being annoying, but since he made that comment, I've been thinking about it more. I do smoke often, but it's just a part of my routine. How do you know when you have an addiction? I don't think I would die without smoking; I just don't think it's damaging me, so I have no reason to quit. -- Not an Addict
DEAR NOT AN ADDICT: Now that marijuana is getting legalized for recreational use throughout the country, it is becoming harder to talk to frequent users to get them to consider that they may consume too much.
Think about yourself and your life. How often do you smoke? What happens when you don't or can't smoke? If you tell yourself the truth, could it be that you smoke too much? Drum up the courage and ask your boyfriend what he has observed.
If you find that you are unable to resist using marijuana in the space of a day or two, that indicates that you do have a problem. That's when you seek help. Go to daausa.org for support. Talk to your primary care physician. Just get help. You can get support online or in person. Decide to find a space to talk about your addiction. This will help you to find clarity on where you are and what you need. You are worth it. Go for it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I always felt that my opinions didn't matter because my mom would usually brush them off when I was a kid. I would try to vocalize my frustrations and discomforts, and she always made me feel that I was too young to have a valid opinion. Now that I'm older, I still feel that she downplays my opinions even when I make valid points. How do I get her to realize that I'm not a kid anymore and that she should take my thoughts and opinions seriously? Why does she still see me as a kid? -- Grown Up
DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I cannot stand my boyfriend's house. He inherited it after his grandmother died, but all of her things are still there. He keeps her wheelchair in the hallway (very creepy), and her room is off-limits as if she still lives in there. It doesn't help that the house is dark and old -- and she actually passed away in the master bedroom. I feel uncomfortable going over there, but he always wants me to stay over for the weekend. Can I tell him that I don't like the house? I worry that he will be offended because he is clearly still grieving. -- Creeped Out
DEAR CREEPED OUT: Talk to your boyfriend about how he is feeling and how you are feeling. Point out that you know how much he loved his grandmother and it obviously still hurts him that she is gone. Tell him that you think it's important for him to move on and live in the present, even as he will always remember his grandmother and cherish the woman that she was.
A first step that you can recommend is to clean his house. If you are up for it, offer to help him clear out any items of his grandmother's that are not needed anymore, like the wheelchair in the hallway. Tell him that it's time to claim the house as his own. Perhaps there are a few items that he can keep to honor her, but he needs to make the house his own now.
If he refuses, tell him that you are uncomfortable there. Mention that right now it feels like he is stuck in the house with all of her things, and there isn't enough room for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have a hostile relationship. We have been married for a long time, but we don't fit together like a hand in a glove, the way that my mother used to say marriage should be. We are more like oil and vinegar.
Since the quarantine, things have gotten worse. Being around each other 24/7 made it more difficult to have space to feel emotionally safe. Over the course of this year and change, he has become more judgmental and rude to me. When I have pointed it out, he lashes back, saying I am too sensitive and I should get over it. Even if I am sensitive, I think he should be more thoughtful and kind. Instead, everything feels like an argument. He lost his job last year, and that made his mood worse. What can I do to get my husband to be kinder to me? -- In Prison
DEAR IN PRISON: Your husband may be depressed. It can be emotionally wrecking to lose your job. Not everybody deals with that well. Being stuck at home together for so long with the added worries about work and money has exacerbated an already-difficult situation.
Since there is more freedom to be outside, use the opportunity to get some air on your own. You can also invite him to go with you for a walk. Find ways to vary your routine by doing things that may be positively stimulating.
When things are pleasant, talk to your husband about your life together. Point out that it hurts your feelings when he is rude to you. Ask him to stop. Tell him you know how tough this period has been and that you need for the two of you to work together to make things better. Ask for his support. Invite him to go to marriage counseling with you. That may help as you would have a referee of sorts to help you work through your problems.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106