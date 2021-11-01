DEAR GROWN UP: I'm sorry that your mother didn't value your opinions when you were a child, but it isn't surprising that her ways have not changed now that you are older. You are going to have to stand up for yourself and speak up when you want to be heard. It may seem extremely difficult to have to speak a bit louder and more forcefully to get your point across, but you need to try. When your mother brushes you off, stop her with your words. Ask her to hold on a minute because you have something to say. If she brushes you off, stop her and tell her that you want to say something, and you need her to listen. Make it clear that you are now an adult, and it is past time for her to listen to you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I cannot stand my boyfriend's house. He inherited it after his grandmother died, but all of her things are still there. He keeps her wheelchair in the hallway (very creepy), and her room is off-limits as if she still lives in there. It doesn't help that the house is dark and old -- and she actually passed away in the master bedroom. I feel uncomfortable going over there, but he always wants me to stay over for the weekend. Can I tell him that I don't like the house? I worry that he will be offended because he is clearly still grieving. -- Creeped Out