Being out of the work environment has opened my eyes; the work I'm doing seems less meaningful. I can't stay motivated anymore, and I want to quit my job. I don't want to keep giving my time to a job that I no longer enjoy. But I'm not sure that I'll be able to find a new job in this market, so I've decided I have to tough it out. I need advice and tips on how to stick out this job that I don't like. Any ideas? -- Work Hater

DEAR HATER: Recommit to doing your job to the best of your ability, honoring your work hours. Adopt an attitude of gratitude because you have a job. Attitude counts a lot! Every day get up, shower and get dressed as if you are physically going to the office. Always put your screen on for video calls. Wear a genuine smile. This will inspire positive vibes for all. Write out a task list that you check off as you work through your day. Add outside tasks -- like family and home responsibilities -- and assign times for them that are outside of work hours. Check off your completed tasks throughout the day.

At the same time, polish your resume and begin an active search for other work. Jobs are available. Your attitude and enthusiasm will help in your search as well.