DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument
DEAR THRIFTING ARGUMENT: Now is your opportunity to educate your mother. Look up articles and videos that talk about reducing the carbon footprint. Show her why you have made this decision as you expand her understanding of the critical need to slow down consumer consumption of goods. Indeed, if you give her the overview, you can open her eyes to the many things we can do to reduce carbon emissions in our lives. This includes driving less, flying less, using less water (especially hot water) to shower and to wash clothes, using less plastic, using less electricity -- and buying less stuff. Recycling clothing and other items is an easy way to cut down on the need for manufacturing. Read here for more ideas: austintexas.gov/blog/top-10-ways-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-and-save-money.
Assure your mother that you properly clean the used items that you purchase and that you are always hygienic. Keep talking to her about sustainability. You may pique her interest eventually.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends of more than 10 years is really close with a girl I don't like. The girl often makes insensitive and rude comments and makes me feel like I have to walk on eggshells around her. My best friend keeps inviting me to hang out with the two of them, and I keep saying no because she doesn't make me happy when I'm around her. However, I think by saying no I am driving a wedge between my best friend and me, which I don't want. I just cannot stand the other girl. What should I do? -- Dwindling Friendship
DEAR DWINDLING FRIENDSHIP: Be honest with your friend. Tell her that you want to spend time with her, but you do not like spending time with her friend. Give her clear examples of what about her friend makes you feel uncomfortable. You don't have to say that you don't like her. Instead, talk about how she makes you feel. Don't try to make your friend choose between the two of you. Instead, suggest that she spend time with you separately. When she gets together with this other girl, it can be their time, just like you can have your time with just the two of you. Let her know you hope she understands. In this way, you are not asking her to choose. You are offering a solution where she can enjoy you both. Make sure she understands that, so she doesn't feel pressured.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been having issues staying focused on my work at home. I get distracted with cooking my meals and cleaning my home. I have lost motivation being home all the time, and I miss being around people and in my own office.
Being out of the work environment has opened my eyes; the work I'm doing seems less meaningful. I can't stay motivated anymore, and I want to quit my job. I don't want to keep giving my time to a job that I no longer enjoy. But I'm not sure that I'll be able to find a new job in this market, so I've decided I have to tough it out. I need advice and tips on how to stick out this job that I don't like. Any ideas? -- Work Hater
DEAR HATER: Recommit to doing your job to the best of your ability, honoring your work hours. Adopt an attitude of gratitude because you have a job. Attitude counts a lot! Every day get up, shower and get dressed as if you are physically going to the office. Always put your screen on for video calls. Wear a genuine smile. This will inspire positive vibes for all. Write out a task list that you check off as you work through your day. Add outside tasks -- like family and home responsibilities -- and assign times for them that are outside of work hours. Check off your completed tasks throughout the day.
At the same time, polish your resume and begin an active search for other work. Jobs are available. Your attitude and enthusiasm will help in your search as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend just started dating this new guy. She talks about him all the time, and everything seems great. They are together every day, and when they are not together, they are on the phone or texting each other constantly. My friend just got out of a really bad relationship, and we agreed that she would take her time before jumping into another relationship so she can learn how to be independent. But as usual, she's jumping from her last relationship, where she was controlled by the guy, into a new relationship, where she thinks that she is in love already. I want to remind her of her pact to herself and tell her she needs to ease off of this guy, but I know her. She's just going to tell me I'm jealous and I don't want to see her happy. She's in lust, so I can't reason with her. Am I making a big deal out of this, or will she be fine? -- Protecting Her
DEAR PROTECTING HER: You already know that when people are "in lust," as you have described your friend, they often cannot hear. What you can do as a friend is listen carefully, to the extent that you are comfortable doing so, and bite your tongue. She won't hear you now anyway. You do not need to condone activities if you do not agree. By that I mean if she asks you whether she should do something that you disagree with, say no. Consider that an opportunity to speak your mind.
When your friend comes up for air and asks for your opinion, that's when you state your thoughts. Rather than judging her, you can remind her of what she has said she wants for her life. You can recommend that she slow down. But know that she may be the friend who is the serial deep-diver. You will have to decide whether you want to ride that wave with her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm uncomfortable with how I look. I have vitiligo, which causes my skin to have patches of different shades all over my body. All through high school I was bullied for it, but I'm starting college this semester. I am hoping that college will be a new start for me to embrace how I look and make new friends. With our classes beginning online, I am yet again afraid that people will judge me by what they see on the screen before they get to know me. I don't think I am going to make any friends and no one will like me. All I want to do now is to hide away. How can I get over my fear of not being accepted? -- Bag Over My Head
DEAR BAG OVER MY HEAD: We all want to fit in and be accepted in life, especially when starting a new chapter. Having vitiligo can be tough. Changing your attitude may help you a lot. The good news right now is that our culture is celebrating differences more than ever. There are several fashion models who are regularly featured on billboards and in fashion spreads who have vitiligo -- people who are being celebrated for their differences. One, who is known as Winnie Harlow, has become an activist on behalf of people with vitiligo. Learn more about her here: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winnie_Harlow.
I recommend that you choose to embrace your differences and to stand strong and beautiful as the person you are. When you walk with confidence, you create space to attract people who see that confidence and want to get to know you. Ground yourself by connecting to what you think is important. Why are you in college? What do you want to study? What kinds of experiences do you want to have at school? Seek out those subjects, individuals and opportunities. Believe that you will meet people who will be able to see you for who you are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with.
At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will. -- Meat Eater
DEAR MEAT EATER: You have to stand up to her strongly. Let her know that while you have to work together, her food politics are hers -- not yours. Tell her you are done with her constant lobbying about your food choices. Do your best to tune her out. Put on noise-canceling headphones if you have them. Ignore her.
If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss. She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106