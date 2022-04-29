DEAR HARRIETTE: I graduate with my bachelor's degree next month. Most of my classmates are excited and ready to finally be done with school, but I am a nervous wreck about graduating. I have no direction as far as my career goes. I don't have a dream job or career. I don't have any job prospects or internships lined up. I have no experience and no real direction. What is the best next step for someone in my position? -- Scared To Graduate

DEAR SCARED TO GRADUATE: Make an appointment with a career counselor at your college as well as the job placement center if your school has one. Talk to them about your future and find out what jobs they suggest. Many colleges and universities have outplacement centers that specifically help students find jobs upon graduation. Take full advantage of that service while you are in school. Think about what interests you and what you are good at. For example, are you a good communicator? Maybe you can get a job in sales or marketing. Are you adept with computers? There are many jobs that require fluency with computer technology. Get creative as you look at available jobs. Think about your major, too. What jobs might be a fit for your academic skills? Don't forget to look at your actual school. Some graduates end up working directly for their alma mater. Look internally to see what opportunities are right there!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I spent months saving up to get my sister a gift I knew that she wanted. She wanted a specific brand of kitchen appliance that can cost up to $4,000. I surprised her with the gift last month, and she seemed genuinely excited. The other day I went to visit her, and much to my surprise, the appliance was gone. She had sold the gift that I had bought for her on eBay. She said it was too expensive, and she would have rather had the money. I'm hurt that she sold my gift. Would I be wrong never to buy her anything again? -- Ungrateful

DEAR UNGRATEFUL: You need to talk to your sister. Tell her how hurt you are that she sold the gift that you spent months saving to buy for her. Acknowledge that you know it was expensive, but you knew that she had expressed interest in having it. You worked overtime to fulfill her dream, and she just cashed it in.

Tell her that you won't make that mistake again. It's not that you should never buy her another present. Just be more practical and frugal. Don't go beyond your range of affordability. However, when you give someone something, it should be offered freely. In the best of circumstances, you should not place strings on a gift once you have presented it to someone.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for myself. This past year has been busier than the previous 10. It has been amazing. I'm so accustomed to having to scramble to make enough money that I accept every project that comes my way. Now that I am super busy, I am exhausted. I can't really handle all the work. I have an assistant, but I'm wondering if I need two. But then I'm afraid to take on more staff. What if I don't have as much work next year? I would hate to have to let somebody go. I'm getting so worked up just thinking about all of this. I know I have to do something. Should I hire somebody else, start turning down work or something else? -- Growing Pains

DEAR GROWING PAINS: Sit down, and take a few deep breaths and calm yourself. You need to look at your business objectively and assess your growth over the past year so that you can project what may happen in the next. Evaluate if you charge enough for your services. Review the projects you have been accepting to see which ones you want to continue and which are short-term. Determine how much money you need to earn to cover your expenses, including current staff. Determine what you will need to earn if you add more staff, either part-time, per project or full-time. Talk to a financial planner who can help you look at your business and set a strategy for the future.

It is time for you to work smarter, not harder. With careful analysis, you may discover that you can accept fewer, more lucrative projects and hire additional support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is old and has suffered a lot during quarantine. A friend of mine has told me a lot about how his mother aged; she was more independent than my mother, but life was still hard for her at the end. He warned me that my mother will not improve, so I should just get ready for the inevitable. The thing is, my mother is improving. Her body is stronger and her spirits are great. Her physical therapist even said that she is beginning to walk again. (She has been wheelchair-bound since she got COVID-19 last year.) I want my friend to stop filling my head with negative thoughts. I want to enjoy the positive moments my mom has instead of waiting for her to decline. How can I tell him this without hurting his feelings? -- Mom Is All Right

DEAR MOM IS ALL RIGHT: Your friend is speaking from his experience -- not yours. Next time you talk to him, tell him that you have good news. Describe how your mother is improving and how encouraged you are about her progress. Tell him that you want to enjoy these good times and stop worrying about what might happen to her in the future. If he starts to talk about future decline, stop him. Tell him you understand what happened to his mother and what may happen to yours down the line. But right now, you are savoring the moment. Ask him to honor your desire to do that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went out to dinner with a couple my husband and I like a lot. We got dressed up, which was a lot of fun. But my friend had on such uncomfortably high heels that she could hardly walk. It was a nice evening, and we wanted to stroll a little bit, but honestly, she could hardly go 10 steps without complaining. Don't get me wrong -- I love fashion, and it's so much fun to dress up, especially now when we have been cooped up in the house for so long. But it seems stupid to me to wear shoes that you can't walk in at all. I didn't do that when I was a teenager, and I'm surely not going to start doing it now.

We ended up not being able to take our little stroll. Our date night ended fairly abruptly because all my friend could do was stand on the corner while her husband went to get the car. What's worse is she didn't think there was anything wrong with her being unable to walk. I thought it was ridiculous. I guess she could see the expression on my face, because she rolled her eyes and didn't talk to me anymore. What do I even do with that? Should I call her? What in the world would I say? I didn't mean to hurt her feelings, but the whole thing was just absurd. -- Too High

DEAR TOO HIGH: Leave this one alone. Your friend realized that she put herself in an awkward situation. She doesn't need you to remind her of that. I love fashion, too, but it sounds like this woman took it a bit far. A solution for anyone who just really wants to wear that fancy heel on date night is to bring along a tiny pair of flats. That way you can still walk around freely when necessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with the amount of work-related phone calls and text messages that I receive on my personal phone after hours. I don't want anyone texting me after 5 p.m. unless it is urgent. I do not want to offend, but how can I be sure that this won't happen to me in the future? What is the most polite way to ask work colleagues to leave me alone? -- After Hours

DEAR AFTER HOURS: Work-life balance virtually evaporated during quarantine. Office hours collapsed for many people when they started working from home. Creating boundaries around time became even harder than it was before. It is important to create limitations around your time that fall within reason of where you work.

I will venture to guess that a hard out at 5 p.m. is unrealistic in today's working world unless you punch a clock. You may want to talk to your supervisor and colleagues. Suggest that unless something is urgent, you will handle it the next morning. Ask them to label texts as urgent if they expect an immediate reply.

Your challenge will be whether or not you can convince others to follow your recommendations. If you are the only one turning off your phone and you disrupt the workflow, that may negatively impact you and your team. But you may be willing to take a stand. If nobody speaks up, you will not be able to break the cycle of endless work at all hours of the day and night.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

