DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I shoulder all the responsibility in my family. I am married, and my husband works and comes home every day -- but that's about it. He rarely helps with homework, housework or anything else. Honestly, we don't spend much time together. We will be in the house for hours at a time, but he will be in one room and I will be in another. We basically coexist rather than having a friendship or close relationship. The most interaction we have is when one or both of us drink; then we argue. This is not the life I thought I would have after being married for a long time. I don't want to accept that this is the best I can expect of my marriage. I have tried in the past to get him to be more engaged, but he just shrugs it off. How can I get him to want to spend time with me? If he won't, should I think about getting a divorce? -- At Wit's End

DEAR AT WIT'S END: Stop doing everything, and start asking your husband to engage with you more. He may not like this, but invite him to go to couples therapy with you. Tell him you feel lonely and sad, and you want your relationship to be reenergized. If he blows it off, push back. Tell him that you are not happy and that you need him to work with you to make your life together more fulfilling. Go to a therapist even if he won't go at first. Continue to encourage him to join you. Don't head for divorce yet. Head for professional help so you can sort this out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I watch the show "Dr. Pimple Popper," and I dream of having Dr. Lee remove a bump I have on my back. I'm serious. I've had this thing for years, and now it has gotten really big and uncomfortable. I have gone to the doctor many times to ask about it, and they all say the same thing: It's not a big deal, and I shouldn't worry about it. I am worried. It is unsightly, and I need it to go. I can't wear certain clothes anymore because when people see it, they always ask me what it is. Also, when I lift my arm in a certain way, it's uncomfortable. I am embarrassed and tired of having this thing on my body. When I saw that there is a doctor who actually specializes in removing these types of growths, I got excited. The problem is that I do not live anywhere near her, plus I imagine she has a long waiting list. How can I find a doctor in my area who will take me seriously? -- Big Bump

DEAR BIG BUMP: You are in luck. Growths like what you have -- often lipomas, or benign tumors -- are common and commonly removed. Depending on the size of the growth, you may be able to see a dermatologist for removal. Other doctors that can help you include plastic surgeons or general surgeons.

Visit your primary care provider and ask for a referral to a surgeon. If your doctor shrugs it off and says the growth is no big deal, explain that it is a big deal for you, and you need it to be removed. Describe the physical discomfort it is causing you. That may be important for your insurance claim. Don't give up. If your internist refuses to help you, go to a walk-in service and ask for a referral. Or do research and find doctors in your area who specialize in plastic surgery.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin was arrested for fighting a few weeks ago, and her mugshot is still all over the internet. We went to a small school in a small town, so her mugshot quickly circulated around Facebook -- even alumni shared the picture. I love my cousin, but her arrest was extremely public, and I have a reputation to uphold. I feel bad for being embarrassed by her behavior and wanting to distance myself. Is it wrong that I want to distance myself from her at this time? -- Bad Cousin

DEAR BAD COUSIN: You are not your cousin, and you cannot control what happened. It is understandable that you are embarrassed by your cousin's behavior. But do not dwell on it. Continue to be yourself and live your life. Your reputation should remain intact for the person you are. Don't get into conversations about what happened to your cousin. If people bring it up, say it was unfortunate.

You don't have to hang out with your cousin publicly right now, but you should check in with her to make sure she's OK and to see how she's managing. If you are embarrassed, imagine how she must feel. Find out why the incident occurred and if she needs support. Whether or not it was her fault, she may need psychological counseling to work through how she got in that situation in the first place. You can help your cousin behind the scenes. She needs an ally at this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried

DEAR VERY WORRIED: Having a baby is a huge responsibility. You are right to be concerned about your friend's readiness to care for a child when he currently is not independent of his own parents. Yes, you should talk to him. Chances are that the pregnancy wasn't planned. That he and his partner have decided to keep the baby is a blessing, but that's only the start. They must plan and figure out a path forward for their family. I can only imagine that his parents are worried sick about what's next, even as they want to support him.

Go talk to him. Ask him what his plans are for his budding family. Does he plan to live with the baby's mother? Have they talked about how he can help with the baby -- financially, psychologically, physically? Does he plan on being present as the baby grows up? Where would that take place? Get him to talk about his thoughts and feelings and strategy for caring for a child.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my older sister was a child, she was violated by a friend of our dad's. This was decades ago, and my sister is now in her 30s. I recently found the social media page of the man who did that to her. I wasn't born yet when it happened, but my sister is still traumatized. I've watched her struggle in her dating life because of the suffering this man caused. From social media alone, I can tell where her abuser works and lives, and I can even see his family members' social media accounts. I'm afraid that because she has not confronted him, other kids are at risk -- he has young grandchildren. Seeing as though I don't have any hard evidence that the man molested my sister so many years ago, how should I go about dealing with him? -- Confronting Abuser

DEAR CONFRONTING ABUSER: You should not do anything. Unless your sister is ready to confront her abuser, you should not bring him back into her life. That could make it harder for her to cope. Since you know about the abuse, I assume your sister told you.

Suggest that your sister go to therapy to talk about what happened to her and how the trauma has left lingering side effects. Ask her if she would be interested in confronting him about what he did to her. Though the statute of limitations may have run out on taking him to trial, she may be able to have him investigated and exposed for his previous wrongdoing. That alone could raise awareness within his own family of his heinous behavior. There's little you can do alone as you are going completely on hearsay.

To learn about statutes of limitations in you state, go to rainn.org/state-state-guide-statutes-limitations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

