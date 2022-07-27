DEAR HARRIETTE: My 25-year-old daughter showed up visibly drunk to our family dinner. I know that she is a grown adult, but we were at dinner with her conservative grandparents who don't condone alcohol consumption at all. She was loud and a bit sloppy, and I didn't appreciate it. Out of respect for the elders in her family, I think she should have at least tried to appear sober. Is it wrong to say something to her about her behavior, since she is now an adult? -- Drunk at Dinner

DEAR DRUNK AT DINNER: You must speak to your daughter -- when she is sober -- and point out what happened at dinner. Because she was drunk, there is a possibility that she will not remember the evening. Ask her what she recalls. Before making accusations, get her to replay the evening to the best of her recollection. Then tell her you want to share your perspective. Describe how she was behaving and how people in attendance reacted to her. Be sure to spend time telling her about how she interacted with her grandparents and how inappropriate her behavior seemed to you.

Yes, you can point out that her grandparents do not condone alcohol consumption, but the issue is bigger than that. Being drunk in the first place is where your daughter crossed the line. She was no longer in control of herself and her decisions, and that lack of discretion proved embarrassing and disrespectful. Ask her never to do that again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, everything has been feeling like too much. I'm a perfectionist, so I'm used to trying to be the best at everything -- the best grades, friends, family, etc. My friends keep inviting me to have fun, and I feel a compelling need to say yes even though I'm exhausted, because I just want to keep up this perfect facade. Even though it's summer, I've gotten a jump start on studying for my AP courses for next year. I feel like I'm going to burn out, but I also feel like the world may collapse if I'm not perfect at everything. I need to learn to let myself take a break, but I don't know how to. What should I do? -- Perfectionist Drama

DEAR PERFECTIONIST DRAMA: You are a perfect candidate for therapy. I strongly recommend that you seek out a therapist who can help you walk through your behaviors, emotions and sense of urgency and help you choose to make decisions that can positively impact your future. Perfectionism is a way of living for some people, but as you are experiencing, it can be exhausting and is ultimately elusive. Get some help to sort through your life and strike a better balance with your interests, responsibilities and desires.

You may also consider taking a yoga class and doing some breathwork. Learning to breathe deeply and slow down your system can help you relax. When you feel growing stress, you can engage the breath, immediately calm yourself and recenter.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My kids love animals, and after watching "Black Panther," I became interested in the history of cats in Africa. I thought it was interesting that they were regarded as sacred creatures because they kept pests out of homes. With us living near a wooded area, it is always a task to keep pests from invading our patio and feeding on my plants, so I decided to face my lifelong fear of cats and adopt one. It's been about a year now; the cat has been no trouble, not to mention the free pest control and mental benefit for me in facing my fear. The only problem is that my mother will not come inside our home anymore because she views cats as evil. Should I get rid of the cat? -- Recovering Scaredy-Cat

DEAR RECOVERING SCAREDY-CAT: What a creative way to come to love cats! I'm glad your experience and research led you to a good relationship with felines. I do understand that cats can be intimidating to some people because they are such independent and sensitive creatures.

What you need now is a combination of compassion for your mother and one more high dose of creativity. No, you should not get rid of your cat for your mother. What you can do potentially is to put your cat in a separate room or crate while your mother is there, so that the two of them do not need to interact. If you choose the closed-in option, introduce your cat to it well in advance of your mother's arrival so that it doesn't look at it as a punishment, but more as a cozy place for a nap.

Another option might be to ask a neighbor to cat-sit when your mother visits. This works if they have an established rapport so that the cat feels safe.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married for about five years now. I have always kept a separate savings account with what my mother used to call "mad money" that I could use for shopping or anything I want. My husband lost his job a few months ago, and I am tempted to use that money to pay bills. But I worry that now this money is the only savings we really have. I think I should pretend like I don't have it at all unless we find ourselves in dire circumstances. I have been able to add some hours at work, and my husband is looking for another job. Do you think I should use my savings for groceries? -- Mad Money

DEAR MAD MONEY: If you are able to ignore that small pot of money right now and live off of the resources you are bringing in, do that. Now is a time of struggle for your family. The struggle will not likely ease significantly if you empty the one stash of cash that you have. I do think you should consider it differently, as an emergency fund rather than a "fun" fund.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I fell out with each other because there have been numerous situations where I found out she was speaking negatively about me to our mutual acquaintances. I decided to end the friendship because I just don't believe I can trust her anymore. During our friendship, she formed a relationship with my kids, and now that we don't speak anymore, she still wants to see them. She's called my mother to try to see them and has even showed up to my home unannounced. She thinks the demise of our friendship shouldn't mean she can't see my kids, but I disagree. What do you think? -- Ex-BFF

DEAR EX-BFF: There are times when I stand up for the rights of the rejected friend. This is not one of them. You severed that relationship because your friend was bad-mouthing you. She crossed a line that automatically means that she is cut off from your children. What if she decides to bad-mouth you to them? Further, why in the world would she think that she should be able to interact with them after being disrespectful to you?

I believe you need to have a talk with your ex-BFF to find out what's going on in her head. Ask her why she thinks you should allow her to engage in any way with your children after the things she has said about you. Have her explain herself. Press her to come clean about why she said what she did, why she thought it was OK to break your trust and why you should give her access to your children. Hear her out, then be direct and clear with your reaction to whatever she says.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I lost my wife back in 2015 and became a single father of three. I've had help from family and friends as I navigate fatherhood without my wife. I became closer than expected with one of those friends -- to the point of intimacy -- with the understanding that I did not want a relationship with her. When I mentioned I'd like to start dating other people, she became angry. I feel indebted to her because she has been a huge help to me, but I just don't see a future with her. What should I do? -- Feeling Obligated

DEAR FEELING OBLIGATED: You are facing the tricky part about intimacy. While you did say you did not want a relationship with this woman, you had one with her anyway. You are friends. She has helped you through a very difficult period in your life -- probably the most challenging to date. It doesn't really matter what you said. What you did was to become intimately involved with her. Now that you are feeling healed, your interest in her has run its course.

Her feelings are hurt. She feels used and discarded. You have to deal with her before you can move on. Talk with her about where you are. Thank her for all she has done for you and your family. Apologize for leading her on with your actions even as your words said otherwise.

Tell her that you know it is time for you to make some changes, and that includes no longer being in an intimate relationship with her. End it, even if that means you stop being friends for a while. But wait before you start dating anyone. Give it some space out of respect for the bond you two had. When things calm down, open the door to dating.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I tagged along on a birthday trip with my boyfriend and his friend group this weekend. His group of friends consists of four men and their girlfriends. The girls all kind of knew each other, so I was definitely the outsider in the group. Nobody really made me feel welcome. I stayed to myself all weekend and spoke only to my boyfriend.

This morning, the men shared in the group chat that the other girls would prefer it if I didn't tag along in the future. My feelings are extremely hurt. I don't know any of these girls, and I don't feel like I've done anything wrong. What can I do? -- Alienated

DEAR ALIENATED: Unfortunately, none of you worked to break through the discomfort to establish a rapport. You say these girls were unwelcoming, and you retreated. It's natural that they wouldn't want you to come back.

You have to decide if you want to be with them again. If so, start with your boyfriend advocating for you. Ask him to talk to the guys and let them know that you felt left out. Make it clear that if the group plans to spend time together in the future as couples, he intends to bring you. Have him suggest that the girls include you in their activities and help you feel more comfortable.

In turn, you need to put yourself out there. Push past their behavior and attempt to participate with a positive attitude. If the guys all agree that you need to be included, chances are, the women will try a little harder.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids because they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings between siblings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. Ask him if they are indeed his children. If so, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful that you are dealing with the aftershock of the divorce, at least for your kids. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix, especially children. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. Ideally, he should make the introduction. He should not get a pass from providing for them or for your children.

If he admits that these children are his but won't facilitate an introduction, you have to decide next steps. The children are innocent in this situation, but life can get messy. You may want to start by meeting the mother and the children separately to get a sense of the life they live and how you and your children might figure into it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I want to get an apartment together; we both still live with our parents and have part-time jobs right now. She plans on going to nursing school next year, and I'm looking for a better job, but we have a plan to save enough money to move within the next six months because we really want to be together as much as possible. Everyone thinks we're moving too fast, but the pandemic has shown us that tomorrow really isn't promised, so what should we be waiting on? -- Ready To Move

DEAR READY TO MOVE: Everyone has a valid thought about your future. You and your girlfriend want to build that future together. Your families want you to slow down and get grounded before taking on added expense and responsibilities. Both make sense.

What can you do? Save every penny. Wait for your girlfriend to enroll in school and figure out what her expenses will be then, as well as how much time she has to devote to building a relationship with you immediately. She may need space to get settled into the groove of school before moving.

Rather than rushing into the move, make a plan together. Use a calendar and map out a strategy with markers for success that lead you to a move-in date and beyond. That way you can work together toward a shared goal and prove to yourselves and your loved ones that you are committed and ready.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106