DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a male roommate. This is my first time living with a man. He doesn't really clean much of anything, and I get the impression that because I'm a woman, he thinks it's my responsibility to clean everything. He never necessarily says this to me, but he implies it often. I don't feel comfortable living in a messy home, but I also am not comfortable cleaning up after anyone other than myself. How do I approach this situation? -- First Time Living With a Man
DEAR FIRST TIME LIVING WITH A MAN: One thing that roommates should do BEFORE they move in together is establish house rules. It's not too late to do so now. Invite your roommate to a house meeting. Establish that you should have these meetings once a week at a designated time when you can check in to make sure that things are going well and address any concerns you may have. By keeping this meeting on a recurring schedule, you avoid creating dread around coming together to talk. Sometimes the meeting can be upbeat and happy. Other times, it's serious and pointed.
At this first meeting, share what you believe the ground rules should be about cleanliness, use of common resources, food, guests, bills, etc. Ask him his thoughts and share your own. Make it clear that each of you should be responsible for tidying after yourselves. Point out that he has not been doing that. Establish weekly and, when necessary, daily chores that you each must do to keep your house in order. Get him to agree.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin was arrested for fighting a few weeks ago, and her mugshot is still all over the internet. We went to a small school in a small town, so her mugshot quickly circulated around Facebook -- even alumni shared the picture. I love my cousin, but her arrest was extremely public, and I have a reputation to uphold. I feel bad for being embarrassed by her behavior and wanting to distance myself. Is it wrong that I want to distance myself from her at this time? -- Bad Cousin
DEAR BAD COUSIN: You are not your cousin, and you cannot control what happened. It is understandable that you are embarrassed by your cousin's behavior. But do not dwell on it. Continue to be yourself and live your life. Your reputation should remain intact for the person you are. Don't get into conversations about what happened to your cousin. If people bring it up, say it was unfortunate.
You don't have to hang out with your cousin publicly right now, but you should check in with her to make sure she's OK and to see how she's managing. If you are embarrassed, imagine how she must feel. Find out why the incident occurred and if she needs support. Whether or not it was her fault, she may need psychological counseling to work through how she got in that situation in the first place. You can help your cousin behind the scenes. She needs an ally at this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I went on a weeklong vacation this summer to the country. We had a great time together just relaxing, mainly. That is, everyone except for me. I resent the fact that I ended up cooking, cleaning, food shopping and otherwise taking care of my husband and teenage children, with very little help from them. I did ask, make rules and otherwise attempt to get them to comply, but for the most part, they blew me off. Like the dishes would get washed a day after the meal was consumed. Or the clothes would pile up in the laundry, and nobody cared to turn on the washing machine. I would end up yelling to get anything done. I hated that. I want my family to know how ungrateful I think they were for taking advantage of me like that -- without sounding whiny. Please help. -- Teamwork
DEAR TEAMWORK: I'm sorry your family took advantage of you. Sounds like they took the notion of vacation to heart without thinking about how their comforts were being maintained. You can have a vacation debrief conversation.
Gather your family. Ask each of them to describe what they loved the most about the vacation and what they liked the least. You do the same. Pick something that made you happy, and then tell them how disappointed you were that they didn't pitch in to help with home maintenance. Point out how this made you more like their servant than mom. Tell them you want things to be more equitable at home and on subsequent vacations.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend and I have begun to struggle with our bills after unemployment was cut back. My job is still closed, and my boyfriend is unemployed. To bring in extra money, I decided to create a private fan page where I share exclusive photos and videos of myself. My boyfriend knows about it and is not happy. He wants me to stop. I have a huge and still-growing following on my page, and it is bringing in a lot more money. I am finally, for once, getting ahead in my bills and able to get more things done. My boyfriend wants me to shut it down. I do not want to. He is threatening to leave me. Should I close my biggest moneymaker app or let him go? -- Moneymaker
DEAR MONEYMAKER: I understand both sides on this one, and it is tough. While it is not a new concept for women, in particular, to use their bodies to make money, it can be difficult for a partner to be OK with it. There are so many issues attached to this -- from your personal safety to shared values to the bottom line.
You two need to talk through everything. In order to survive this moment, you have to get on the same page as it relates to your values. Talk about what's important to you, what you can handle and what you can't. Talk long-term and short-term. Given that you two are in dire straits right now, perhaps you can create a timeline for how long you will do these postings, so that you can keep your home and put food on the table. Talk about strategies for finding work.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I lent my car to my sister so she could take one of her friends out to celebrate their birthday. I have one of those older cars that you have to know how to drive it and it works fine. My brakes sometimes need a little more pressure than average. I told her this before giving her my keys. She ended up getting in a fender bender. She's not on my insurance, and I told her I expect her to pay for the damages. She claims that I put her in a dangerous vehicle and that she shouldn't have to pay for the damages because it is my fault that my car is not drivable. I made her aware and she still took the car and now doesn't want to be held responsible. Am in the wrong? Or should she pay for the damages? -- Loose Brakes
LOOSE BRAKES: You are at fault for letting your sister drive a car when she wasn't protected by your insurance, regardless of the state of the car. Your sister is ethically responsible, as she drove the car and is the one who had the accident. Of course she should pay for the damages. It may be hard for you to enforce, though. Ultimately, you have to take care of it, but you should make it clear to your sister that she is responsible. She knows it. Do your best not to let her get away with it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am entering my junior year in college and am having second thoughts of changing my major. I currently major in physical education to become a gym teacher, but I've become worried that it is too specific and maybe I should focus on children's education in general and major in early childhood education. Switching majors means losing time and credits that I have already done, and I'll need to spend more time and money to get caught up in the new major. I am worried about being set back in school and having to spend more money to make up the different classes I will need. Is it worth it to start over in my junior year, or should I keep working on the degree I am near done with? -- Taking a Step Backward
DEAR TAKING A STEP BACKWARD: Talk to your academic adviser at your college. Do research on opportunities in your two areas of interest. This will help you to make an informed decision.
My gut says that if you are trained in gym and early childhood education you may be setting yourself up for a wealth of opportunities. Our world is changing, and how we educate will be part of that. For a while, gym may be less important because of social distancing requirements, but it will come back.
Our children must be educated. Being on the forefront of teaching our young minds is important. If you can afford the time and resources, you may want to consider a dual major so that you become skilled in both areas.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I never know how to tell someone no. I know my limits, and when I am overworked, but I want to be the person at work who always puts the best foot forward. I think some don't see me as a hard worker; they see me as someone who will do their work. My parents always taught me that volunteering once in a while will give me a good reputation and hopefully lead to my superiors seeing me as someone they'd think of to give a big project to and, eventually, a promotion. But my reputation has just given my superiors and their assistants the idea that they can drop their problems or difficult tasks to fix on me. There are a number of things coming to me from all directions. How do I backtrack from the side work and say no? Or should I just suck it up and keep on the road I've been heading down? Is this what it takes? -- Piled Up Work
DEAR PILED UP WORK: It is time for you to employ strategy. What do you want for yourself at your job? What role? What responsibilities? Have you talked to your superiors about that? As you so generously offer to help others, you should begin to steer your offers to areas where you can learn and grow -- and show your company your capabilities.
By the way, being able to solve problems and successfully handle difficult tasks is an asset. Just make sure that you let your superiors know that you are capable of doing more. Since you have helped to come up with solutions for other things, encourage them to give you more tasks that are in alignment with your goals.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.