DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin was arrested for fighting a few weeks ago, and her mugshot is still all over the internet. We went to a small school in a small town, so her mugshot quickly circulated around Facebook -- even alumni shared the picture. I love my cousin, but her arrest was extremely public, and I have a reputation to uphold. I feel bad for being embarrassed by her behavior and wanting to distance myself. Is it wrong that I want to distance myself from her at this time? -- Bad Cousin

DEAR BAD COUSIN: You are not your cousin, and you cannot control what happened. It is understandable that you are embarrassed by your cousin's behavior. But do not dwell on it. Continue to be yourself and live your life. Your reputation should remain intact for the person you are. Don't get into conversations about what happened to your cousin. If people bring it up, say it was unfortunate.

You don't have to hang out with your cousin publicly right now, but you should check in with her to make sure she's OK and to see how she's managing. If you are embarrassed, imagine how she must feel. Find out why the incident occurred and if she needs support. Whether or not it was her fault, she may need psychological counseling to work through how she got in that situation in the first place. You can help your cousin behind the scenes. She needs an ally at this time.