DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a senior in high school this year, and my sister has just left for college. I've already noticed how my parents are becoming attached to me and wanting to spend more time together. They often interrupt me while I'm working and offer to take me out to lunch all the time. I understand that they are probably feeling lonely with my sister out of the house, but I don't think it should be up to me to fill that void. It's just too hard. How should I create a healthy distance? -- Healthy Space Needed
DEAR HEALTHY SPACE NEEDED: The next few weeks may feel a bit bumpy as your family adjusts to the new circumstances. It can be difficult for parents when their children leave to go to college or move out to begin their adult lives. On one hand, your parents are mourning the loss of your sister's presence. On the other, as you suspect, they are clinging ever more tightly to you. If possible, ease them out of this dependency gently. Find natural ways to make space for yourself without outright rejecting their overtures. Remind them that you have homework to complete. Create a schedule that makes it clear to all what requires your focus.
If they don't seem to be getting the message, sit down with them and remind them of how much you love them and that you know this is a rough time for them. Point out that you have noticed they have become extra clingy, and you need your space, too. Ensure them that you are not rejecting their love when you ask to be alone, to spend time with your friends or whatever else you need to do. Ask for space to just be. Do your best to stay pleasant. This is a tough situation for all. Hopefully, your awareness will help them to ease up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic
DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been with my boyfriend for about two months now. When I first met him, I noticed he had quite a few woman friends he was very close with. It was never an issue for me before we began dating officially, but now I find myself becoming increasingly uncomfortable with some of his friendships. On his birthday, one of his woman friends wrote a very long and intimate birthday post on Facebook. Another woman friend sent him what looked like an expensive floral arrangement on that same day. I don't want to seem insecure or crazy, but I think they are overstepping, and I wish he would set some boundaries. What should I do? -- Uncomfortable
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE: You are new in your relationship, and it seems like you want to deepen your commitment. It's time to talk to your boyfriend. Tell him what you are hoping for with him, and note that some of his woman friends seem a bit territorial and intimate with him. Ask him to get them to give you two space. Suggest that he let them know that you two are exclusive now, and he's off the market.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an older woman, and I would like to leave the job that I've been working at for decades. I find that my creativity and my desire to do something different are not being fulfilled. I fear that it is too late for me to follow my dreams, and I have too much to lose -- I am in my 50s now, and I have a family to support. I know that people say it is never too late to follow your dreams, but I am trying to be pragmatic. I cannot abandon my job altogether, but I fear if I don't leave now, I'll be stuck here for the rest of my life. What steps should I take? -- Practicality
DEAR PRACTICALITY: Make a plan. Rather than doing anything rash, think about what you would like to do. Perhaps there is a hobby that you can practice that will allow you the creative outlet that you crave. Sometimes adding an activity outside of the workplace can be incredibly satisfying because it also helps you to nurture your whole life, not just your work life.
If there is a career change that you desire, figure out what it is. Do you have the skills, or should you take a class to get yourself ready? Can you volunteer in that area of interest in your free time? Volunteering is an effective way of gaining skills and a soft entry into a new experience. The point: Don't give up. Get creative. It is never too late!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having second thoughts about how I ended my last relationship. It's been a few weeks since we've spoken, so it seems a bit random to try to rehash anything now, but I feel that I didn't say everything I wanted to say to my ex. I feel like I was too cold toward her. I don't have any intention of getting back together, but I think it would be a good idea to have a talk with her and gain some closure. My female friends are telling me that it's better to just cut off communication completely and let bygones be bygones, but I haven't been able to stop thinking about it. I want to tell her that I'm sorry. What do you think? -- Closure
DEAR CLOSURE: If you believe that you were unnecessarily unkind or rude or otherwise hurtful to your ex, offer to apologize. Be sure not to confuse your message, though. Reach out to her and request to meet or talk. Express your regret for being unkind to her. Be specific so that she knows what you are talking about.
I often say that endings are more important than beginnings. I believe this wholeheartedly, as I have seen how the ways in which people walk away from relationships can be unnecessarily callous and devastating. It is so much better for everyone if you bring your best self to the end of an engagement, whether it is a job, a friendship, a love relationship or anything else. When we begin things, we focus on showing our best selves. Do yourself and others a favor by bringing that great, compassionate you when you are about to close doors, too.
DEAR HARRIETTE: After some irreconcilable differences with my business partner, we have decided to part ways. Our disagreement was a huge misunderstanding, but things spiraled out of control and ended in a very messy way. Regardless of what happened between us, I haven't spoken out about her publicly, but she's handling it in the complete opposite way.
Since our falling-out, my former business partner has sent countless emails to our colleagues, spreading lies about me. She has tried to interfere with my professional relationships as well as my personal ones. Everyone is suggesting that I take her to court for defamation of character, but I lack the time or resources. What would you suggest I do? -- Can't Sue
DEAR CAN'T SUE: You cannot afford to stay silent while your business partner actively works to destroy your reputation. Craft a statement to your colleagues and friends saying how unfortunate the demise of your professional partnership is. Rather than addressing each of her lies, reinforce the positive. Let them know what you are currently doing, and invite them to be in touch. You can make a general statement indicating that it is unfortunate that your business partner has chosen to air her unfounded ideas publicly, but you want to assure them that you are still in business and available to work with them.
You may also consider hiring an attorney briefly to send a cease and desist letter to your former business partner indicating that if she does not stop, you will sue. Often, the threat of a lawsuit can be enough to put out a fire like this. If not, you may have to invest money into the preservation of your reputation.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106