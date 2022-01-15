DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel so uncomfortable all over again. We have spent what felt like nearly two years homebound because of the COVID-19 pandemic. My family and I followed all of the protocols recommended. We were strict with our children. Now, it seems all for naught. My daughter caught COVID-19, not because she broke any rules, but because she ate lunch with other students at her school. Apparently one of them had COVID but didn't know it. Almost all of the kids got it -- and they are all vaccinated, some even with the booster shot.

My daughter spent her time off during the holidays sick in bed. Now she is afraid to go anywhere near her friends; they had just begun to "hang out" together a little bit again. I feel so sorry for them. Teenagers, especially, need the camaraderie that comes from being together. Now they are basically back in isolation. I don't know how to support my daughter through this. She got pretty depressed in 2020 when she felt trapped in her room. And now this resurgence. What can we do? -- COVID-19 Round Two

DEAR COVID-19 ROUND TWO: This is a harrowing time for all of us. This latest variant seems to be whipping through many communities and knocking people down. As the disease is constantly changing, so, too, are the isolation requirements. Be sure to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for quarantine and masking.

The CDC guidelines do not require that anyone stay home indefinitely. If you and your family are vaccinated, you can continue to be out among others, preferably wearing a mask, during this period of accelerated spread of the virus. If you have tested negative and are asymptomatic, you do not have to stay at home, at least for now. For more information, go to: cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am good friends with a girl that my older brother started dating casually. The two of them stopped speaking because she found out that he is seeing other people. She is mad at me for not telling her, but I didn't think that things were serious enough between them that they were dating exclusively. I feel that she should leave me out of her issues with my brother because she and I have been friends for longer than they were seeing each other. What should I do? -- Brother Vs. Friend

DEAR BROTHER VS. FRIEND: Tell your friend that you stopped getting involved in your brother's business long ago. The two of you are friends, but you do not accept the responsibility of reporting his behavior to your friend -- or anyone else. You have to be clear about this, or it will come back to bite you again and again.

You can add that you did not know that their relationship had transformed into something more serious than casual dating, but still, make it clear that you cannot be your brother's warden. Add that you had hoped that your friendship with her was independent of her relationship with him. You love her and appreciate her. You also love your brother. You hope that you can be friends with her independent of him. What you cannot and will not do is be a go-between in their relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A few months ago, one of my friends texted in our group chat that she needed to take a break from us. She has always struggled with her mental health, and she explained that she couldn't handle the pressure of hanging out with people right now. She said that if we wanted to, we could add her back by the end of June.

Yesterday, an acquaintance posted an Instagram photo hanging out with the same friend who said she couldn't handle being with people right now, which really hurt all of our feelings. Our friend hasn't reached out to us about being added back in the group chat, when it's well past the end of June. My friend group doesn't want to keep chasing her, even though we adore her. Do we keep pushing or let her go? -- Friend Group Drama

DEAR FRIEND GROUP DRAMA: Friend dynamics can be complicated and usually don't follow simple rules. Yes, your friend said she needed time away from your group. Of course that was hard to accept. Now it hurts because you see that she is spending time with others and not with you. What you need to do is step back and give her space. She is finding ways to enjoy herself right now, and that is her prerogative. Let her be.

Over time, you will find that friends come and go. Some are forever relationships, but many are not. As the saying goes, friendships last for a season, for a reason or for a lifetime. It's all good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When I was in college, my boyfriend was physically abusive to me. I confided in one of my best friends, and apparently he forgot. I moved away after college, but my ex and my best friend were in the same town, and they became close friends. I was so hurt to learn this. How could my friend choose to hang out with this guy who had violated me so badly? Knowing that he did this turned me off to him, too.

I recently talked to this friend after more than 10 years. He asked why we grew apart. I had to tell him how hurt I was that he could be friends with someone who had been so cruel to me. He says he didn't know. He went further to say that since I had been close to that guy, he thought it would be OK to be friends with him even though we had broken up. What? I sure wish he had asked me first. We talked it out, and I guess I forgive him. But I am certain that I told him about the fight we had. How could he forget that? It is hard for me to let go of the feeling of betrayal. How can I? -- Beyond Betrayal

DEAR BEYOND BETRAYAL: The greatest offender in this scenario is the man who violated you. If, indeed, it is true that your former best friend did not know -- at least in his recall -- that your ex had harmed you, forgive him. But you can also have a heart-to-heart explaining what happened and how devastating it was for the violation to occur and for him, as your dear friend, to choose to be friends with this person anyway. Admit that it hurts even now when you think about it. Get him to talk about it. Eventually, though, you will have to either let it go or let him go. You cannot undo the past. You can decide how to move forward in the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: COVID-19 took a toll on me mentally and physically. At the start of the pandemic, I weighed around 140 pounds, and now I'm up to 160 pounds. I'm scared to see friends and family after I've put on so much weight. I can already picture them commenting on it or recommending I join the gym now that it's open. Even though I want to spend time with my family and friends, I don't want my weight to be included in any conversations. How do I ensure it isn't? -- COVID-19 Weight Gain

DEAR COVID-19 WEIGHT GAIN: Whether good or bad, the reality is that millions of people share your current reality. A running joke is that many people gained about 19 pounds because of COVID-19. But it's not funny when it has happened to you.

Start by giving yourself a break. Yes, you gained weight. You are fully aware of it.

When you see people, if they make a comment, you can ignore what they say, acknowledge that you are aware of your body changes, thank them for their ideas and tell them that you are working on it. If they press for details, you do not have to answer. You can change the conversation. Ask them how they weathered quarantine. Get them to talk about themselves.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My uncle died recently. I loved him so much, and I want to have a memento to remember him. He used to wear bowties every day. I thought it would be nice to have a bowtie or two that belonged to him, so I asked his daughter, my cousin, if she would share a couple of his bowties with me. At first she didn't respond. Finally, she told me that she had given them all to her husband who likes to wear bowties, so there are none left. Really? I want to say that my uncle probably had more than 100 bowties. I feel like this was selfish and mean. What is my recourse here? -- No Bowties

DEAR NO BOWTIES: Death brings out strange behaviors in people, especially surrounding the deceased's possessions. It is unfortunate that your cousin chose not to include you in the distribution of her father's belongings. Sadly, unless your uncle had a will in which he allocated specific items to specific people, including you, you have no recourse.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have started walking for fitness, and it is good for me: I am slowly getting healthier and shedding a bit of weight. Because I am still heavy, though, I can walk only so far before my knees start hurting. I work with a trainer who recommended that I walk 3 miles or less to protect my knee. That works -- except when I meet up with one friend. She walks a lot and almost always pushes me to walk farther. The route she likes to take is more like 5 miles. I want to keep up with her, so I try to do it, but usually afterward I pay with pain. I have told her repeatedly, but she doesn't listen. I don't want to lose my time with this friend, but I don't want to hurt myself either. What can I do? -- Walk Too Far

DEAR WALK TOO FAR: Your friend is either selfish or unconscious. Either way, you do not have the luxury of indulging her whims. Tell her one more time what your limitations are, then design the route you will walk yourself. Figure out how you can walk 3 miles and end up at home -- whether or not she walks the whole route with you. Do not give in to her plan when you know it doesn't take your limitations into account. If she refuses to walk your path, stop walking with her. Make other plans to get together with her that do not involve exercise.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

