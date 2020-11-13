DEAR HARRIETTE: My son's school is currently virtual. They have introduced what they call a "recess room" where all students from the school can interact in a Zoom room and play games and activities during the day. I have noticed that my son has clicked with one female student in particular. She looks somewhat older, but she is a schoolmate. Now my son is asking to have a playdate with this student.
I asked him how old she was, and he didn't know. I asked him what grade she was in, and she's in the 8th grade -- my son is only in the 4th grade. I just feel like that is too big of an age difference. He expressed that he really likes this girl and he wants to have a date with her at our home. Is this inappropriate at his age, or do you think it's harmless? I have some concerns and don't know my next move. -- Young Love
DEAR YOUNG LOVE: Bringing the young lady into your home for a playdate that you can supervise gives you intel and control. You can decide where they can be in your home. You can be present or at least within earshot. Children are often curious about each other. Though they are in two very different age groups, there is a chance that they can truly become friends. If it seems suspicious or anyway untoward, you can have a front seat to it and control it.
During remote learning and general quarantine, you have more control today than you might have later when things open up. You should definitely speak to the girl's parent or guardian before inviting her over so that everything is out in the open.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a musician, and most of my income comes from shows I play in for artists. On most days when I am not working, I am a stay-at-home dad. I write my own music at home in my studio when the kids are at school. My wife recently began working from home as well. This is new for both of us. In addition, the kids are only going to school now half of the week. My wife and I began sharing the office so that we could both get away from the kids when they were doing their schoolwork.
Sharing an office with my wife has been difficult. She has certain habits and tics that help her think, but they drive me crazy! I can't concentrate with her in the same room while she's also trying to concentrate. I would move to a different room in the house, but all of the materials I need are in my office, and it's my safe space that I am used to working in. But I feel bad asking my wife to work somewhere else simply because I find a few of her habits annoying. How do we compromise so we can get both of our work done at the same time? -- Noisy Workspace
DEAR NOISY WORKSPACE: I have two suggestions. Tell your wife about the things that she does that bother you, and ask her to be mindful of them. She may not even realize that she is disturbing you. Second, invest in noise-canceling headphones that will cut down the outside sounds considerably.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a big argument with my sister the other day, and my daughter overheard. I was so mad at my sister that when I got off the phone I said out loud that when our father dies -- which is likely soon -- I don't think I will talk to her anymore. But as much as my sister and I don't get along, that is how much my daughter and she love each other.
My daughter was so upset to hear what I had to say. I was mad. I know I shouldn't have talked like that about my sister to my teenage daughter and only child, but it happened. How can I fix this? I don't want to put my child in the middle of my quarrel with my sister. -- Sibling Drama
DEAR SIBLING DRAMA: Apologize to your daughter for talking badly about your sister. Explain that you were upset, and in the moment you went off about her. Tell her you know how much they love each other, and you never want to do or say anything to negatively affect their relationship.
More, do your best to become civil with your sister. Stop holding that timeline over your heads about the demise of your relationship. Love your father. Be kind to your sister. One key change that you may want to employ is to resist falling into old behaviors from your childhood. Don't allow your sister to trigger you the way she did years ago. Maintain your adult composure and do not veer off course when something comes up that is upsetting. Be an adult all the time. Perhaps then your relationship may mature.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor has a serious green thumb. She has created an impressive kitchen garden in her apartment. She has asked me to tend to her garden while she goes to visit her family overseas for a month.
I know that she has to go because her mom is ill, but I am very uncomfortable with this responsibility. I have never been able to keep plants alive for myself. To have to water all of these different plants properly over such a long period of time is a recipe for disaster. I am very busy with my work and just don't want to say yes to this. I really like my neighbor and want to support her, but this is too much to ask. What should I say? -- Not a Gardener
DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Be honest with your neighbor. Tell her that you worry that she will come home to a kitchen full of poorly tended, possibly dead plants because gardening is not your forte. Offer to help in other ways -- maybe collecting her mail or handling some other tasks.
If she presses and asks you to do it anyway because she doesn't have anybody else to ask, you will have to decide. You could agree with the understanding that your best may not be good enough. You can suggest that she hire someone to tend to them. Or you can just say no.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When my friend was in elementary school, there was this boy in my class who would constantly harass her. His bullying was so severe she was almost always crying and would ditch weeks of school just to avoid him.
This was over 10 years ago. Now she is an adult and has completely moved on. She is doing much better. She has a good-paying job and a large group of friends. However, recently, her bully messaged her asking if she wanted to meet up with him and "catch up." She called me in hysterics, and it left me at a loss for words. I told her not to respond if it made her uncomfortable. Now she has been getting constant messages from him, and she is unsure of his intentions. Any tips? -- What To Do
DEAR WHAT TO DO: Your friend should face this guy from a position of strength. There is a good chance that he is reaching out to make amends, meaning to apologize for his behavior in the past and to attempt to make things right between them. This is not to say that she should make space to welcome him into her life. She can be crystal-clear with him about how she feels -- including that she does not want him to contact her anymore.
If she agrees to meet up with him, it should be in a public space during daylight hours. If she feels more comfortable with someone accompanying her, that's fine, too. She should be in control of the meeting. She can give him a moment to explain why he has resurfaced and ask him directly what he wants. She should let him know that she has no interest in speaking with him anymore. He was rude, disrespectful and mean to her when they were in elementary school, and she has no interest in establishing any type of relationship with him now. If he asks for forgiveness, I recommend that she agrees to that. It will help to soothe her conscience. To forgive is not to forget, but it can clear the air.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Even though I am a college student, I still live with my mother; it's much cheaper than living in a dorm. I may be an adult, but every time I go out, I have to tell my mom where I am going. If I am out planning on being out late, I have to tell her how long I will be. Whenever it is dark out, my mom picks me up by my bus stop.
Recently, I have been telling my mom that I want to move out, mostly since I feel bad that she feels she has to take care of me. Plus, I have to contact my mother about my every move, and it feels like I have no privacy or freedom.
I love my mom, but I feel like she is a bit overbearing. I want her to trust me to be independent, but I don't want her to think I am mad at her. How do I tell my mom that I am responsible for myself and that she shouldn't baby me? -- Mom's Little Girl
DEAR MOM'S LITTLE GIRL: The cost of living at home with your mom is following her rules. It is in her DNA to worry about her daughter. I remember when I used to come home to visit my family as a young adult. Even then, my mother would stay up until I got home from wherever I was. At first I was frustrated and angry at her for trying to control me, then I took some time to think about it. While under her care, I became her little girl again. She could not rest without knowing my whereabouts. That's the deal with motherhood.
So, you need to accept that while you live with your mother, you have to keep her updated. You can remind her that you are becoming a woman and need to be independent. You can ask to establish guidelines for coming and going that may put her at ease. But ultimately, this will not change much until you have your own place.
DEAR HARRIETTE: THE IRS has been breathing down our necks for some time now because my husband has neglected doing his taxes for years. I have begged him to get on it. I reminded him of that saying that the only constants in life are death and taxes. He scoffs at all of it.
Now the IRS is threatening to garnish his wages if he does not comply. I haven't worked for years, so all of the financial responsibility in our family is on him. I have offered to help him get his papers together, but he refuses. I am afraid that if he doesn't do the paperwork, we will lose everything. If his wages are garnished, we won't be able to pay our rent or anything. How can I get him to take this seriously? -- Do Your Taxes
DEAR DO YOUR TAXES: Sit down with your husband, and lay out your worries. Tell him that you will do anything you can to help him to get your taxes in order. Remind him of the threat that you have received. In case he doesn't know, tell him that not only can the IRS garnish his wages, they also can put him in jail. Nag him every day. Look through his papers yourself, and try to sort things out. Since it is not just his taxes but yours as well, you have every right to intervene.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There has been a lot of growing tension amongst my family members. My family is normally easygoing and eccentric; however, lately things have been a bit toned down. One such incident that sparked this awkward tension is when my uncle openly stated his conservative political views. He made some pretty extreme comments to my aunts, who are all liberal. They had a huge fight, which led to screaming at the top of their lungs. Thankfully, the argument subsided after a while, but afterward, they have been talking less frequently. What can they do so that they can carry on the bond they once had and settle their differences? -- In the Middle
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: When family members disagree about politics, it can certainly cause a rift if and when they choose to talk about it. Since your uncle's beliefs have been revealed to the family, you cannot take that knowledge away. What you can do is speak to everyone and suggest that you call a truce. In our country, one amazing reality is that we have the right to have individual opinions and to voice them, no matter where we are or what family we belong to. The freedom of speech is a precious right that all Americans are granted.
That said, you need to decide how you want to exercise that right. You can choose to engage in arguments whenever you are with people of differing opinions to try to get them to convert to your way of thinking. Or you can agree to disagree and decide to table political discussions when family gathers. This latter idea can help to keep the peace. It doesn't mean that you are acquiescing. It means that you can all agree to avoid political discussions to keep things civil.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a cocktail party recently, and a woman I was talking to sneezed. She needed to blow her nose, so I immediately handed her a handkerchief that I had in my pocket. She was very grateful, as this helped her in an otherwise awkward moment. My question is, what should happen to the handkerchief now? Is that just the cost of having good manners -- sometimes you have to give up a perfectly good new handkerchief and not get it back? -- Rules of Engagement
DEAR RULES OF ENGAGEMENT: It was gracious of you to share your handkerchief with that woman. And yes, your assumption should be that you will not get the handkerchief back. It would have been unhygienic for her to hand it back to you after blowing her nose. Since you didn't know her, there would be no way for her to find you to return it.
On the flip side, if you ever do lend your handkerchief to someone you know, there's a chance the person may return it to you when cleaned, but I wouldn't count on it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I used to be very close until she moved back home to take care of her ailing mother (who has since died). Honestly, she seems stuck. She is of retirement age, though she still needs to work, so she does odd jobs here and there.
Whenever I talk to my friend, I hear the same things over and over. She lives in the past. I want to be there for her, but I am so exhausted by hearing the same old stories. What's worse is that she doesn't listen well. So if I attempt to tell her about my day or tell her a story about something that happened, she listens for places to insert her old stories and jumps in without letting me complete a thought. It is annoying. Part of me wants to distance myself. Another part says I should tell her she's bothering me rather than abandon her. I'm one of the only people she talks to. What do you recommend? -- Clingy Friend
DEAR CLINGY FRIEND: The compassionate choice would be to have a heart-to-heart talk with her, preferably in person. Express your gratitude for reconnecting with her now that she is back home. Tell her you know how hard it has been for her to reacclimate, especially after her mother's passing. Note that you enjoy talking to her, but that recently it has gotten hard. Then tell her why: She doesn't listen well, so it doesn't feel good when you are having a conversation, and she interrupts you all the time to insert her thoughts. Ask her to try to participate when talking to you rather than taking over the conversation. Ultimately, you may also have to limit your chats with her, but at least telling her this may help her to make an effort to listen more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker borrowed $1,000 from me last year because she was in a bind. When I loaned it to her, we made a clear agreement that she would pay me back with monthly payments of $100 until it is paid off. For the first couple of months, she honored that agreement, but for the past three months, she has given me nothing. When I have brought it up, she shrugs and says she doesn't have it. But I see her going out for lunch and spending money on other things. I feel used. Can I tell my boss about this? What should I do? -- Repay a Loan
DEAR REPAY A LOAN: This was a deal between you and your co-worker, not your boss. Leave the boss out of it. But make it clear to your co-worker that you do not appreciate your trust being broken. Tell her that you loaned that money out of the goodness of your heart. Point out that you are not made of money. You can threaten to tell human resources, though you shouldn't do it. The threat may get your co-worker to pay up.
DEAR HARRIETTE: There's a pretty large age gap between my sister and me. When my mom had me, my sister was 16 years old. I have been told that when I was a baby, my sister would take care of me like I was her own. But when I turned 4, my sister joined the Air Force. A couple of years later, she got married and had children of her own. I am so happy for her. She has it all: an amazing husband, beautiful kids and a great-paying job. I understand she has a life of her own. However, lately, speaking to her is like speaking to a stranger. She and I are polar opposites. I feel that I don't have as close a bond with her as she has for other people. My sister makes time for her friends (when she is not watching the kids), but we never seem to do anything together. I miss having this bond with my sister, and I worry that she doesn't love me. Is there any way I can build our bond again? -- Distant Sister
DEAR DISTANT SISTER: It is natural that you and your sister are not as close as you might like. She left home when you were a toddler and built a life of her own that has been full-on with work, children and family. Rather than bemoaning your status with her, speak up. Tell your sister that you miss her and want to build a closer relationship with her.
Suggest a few options that include visiting her at home with the family. That way you can get to know her children better, too. Invite her to go out with you from time to time. Make it clear that you want to get to know her better. Be direct with her. She is so busy with her life that it's likely she doesn't realize how left out you feel. I'm sure she loves you. Don't give up.
