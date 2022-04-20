DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a teacher, and one of my student's parents is constantly asking me on dates. I know that this is inappropriate, but I'm not exactly sure how to stop it. Nothing has crossed the line to where his advances have been creepy or vulgar. Also, I think that a part of me is flattered by the attention. How should I handle this? -- Flirty Parent

DEAR FLIRTY PARENT: Review your school's handbook to clarify the policy on social interactions with parents. In some instances, it is written right in the manual that teachers are not allowed to date parents of students in the school. For other schools, the rules are less defined. If it is school policy, tell this man that you are forbidden from going out with students' parents. Period.

If the rules are vague -- or even if it's just your personal rule -- tell him that your code of conduct does not allow you to date parents. You appreciate his attention, but you want him to know that you will not be crossing that line with him. After you say that, ignore him. If you give him no energy around his overtures, eventually he should stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Once a year on her birthday, I have dinner with my best friend and her family. Every year, her family acts like they barely remember me. I've seen them every year for the past six years, and they always treat me like a stranger. My friend says not to take it so personally, but I can't help but feel insulted. I have no idea why they act this way or whether it's really an act. What should I do? -- Not a Stranger

DEAR NOT A STRANGER: Talk to your friend a bit more about this situation. You say that you are best friends. Press her to say more about her family. Remind her of how close you two are and how weird it feels that her parents are oblivious to you and your importance in their daughter's life. Tell her that this hurts your feelings and makes you uncomfortable. Ask her to talk to you about them and about her life as she was growing up. Learn some context about her family -- anything that may help you better understand the dynamic.

Your friend is right in one respect. Most people think about themselves more than others, which means you probably shouldn't take their snubs personally. It could be that they are focused on something entirely different than you. It could be that they have a short list of people they think of as close friends of their daughter, and you aren't on it. It could be that so many people come for the birthday that, in their eyes, you blend in. Who knows? Find out by talking to your friend and really pushing her to tell you the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I opened up to my partner about my eating disorder, and I did not get the supportive response I wanted. I have silently struggled with my eating disorder for years, so telling my partner about it was a huge deal. When I told them, their response was underwhelming, to say the least. They encouraged me to start working out and find a diet plan that works for me; they didn't say anything about how I need to love and accept myself for who I am and how there is nothing wrong with me. I was disheartened by their response and a bit triggered. Am I wrong to feel so hurt by that sort of response? -- Opening Up

DEAR OPENING UP: Congratulations on opening up about such a sensitive topic. I'm sorry that your partner didn't understand how to respond to you. That does not mean that they are uncaring. It likely means that they may not know much about eating disorders and were therefore ill equipped to say the words that would resonate well with you. You know what the favored things are to say in this type of "coming out" because you have been struggling with your eating disorder for some time. It sounds like either through reading or some professional intervention, you have learned that the "cure" is more about self-love and acceptance than anything else. Your partner probably doesn't know that.

What you may want to do is open up a bit more. Share what you can about your journey, the difficulties, the highs and lows, and where you are now. You can also refer your partner to some reading to help them understand your condition better. Read more here: bit.ly/3At99GN. For more partner strategies, go to: bit.ly/3oF8zDd.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend became good friends with a girl who used to pick on me in high school. I feel a bit betrayed, even though it was so many years ago. I almost feel a bit silly that feelings are so hurt about something that happened so long ago, but it still happened. This girl was so mean to me, and that's all I can think about when I hear her name. I changed classes at one point because she was so nasty. I haven't thought about her in a long time, but the memories are now haunting me, and the pain is back. Should I tell my friend how I feel? -- Old Bully

DEAR OLD BULLY: I understand why you would want to say something to your friend about this person. Of course, there is a chance that she has grown out of her bullying ways. Many children go through phases in their lives when they act out. Over time and as they mature, those tendencies can wane. But that doesn't make your experience any less real. So yes, sit down with your friend and tell her you have something you want to share with her. Let her know that when you discovered that she had befriended this woman, it brought up a lot of disturbing memories.

Give your friend a few examples of how this person treated you back in the day and how it made you feel. Admit how it makes you feel now. While you should not try to get your friend to change her relationship with this woman -- that kind of demand usually doesn't work anyway -- you can make it clear that you have no interest in creating a bond of any type with her.

If your friend tells this woman what you revealed, it may lead to a direct conversation between the two of you. That could be a good chance to clear the air and hear her out. If she apologizes, you can accept that and still keep your distance. It's your choice.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an adult woman, but my father still tells me what to do as if I am a child. He will promise relatives that I'm attending their events without asking me first. He is very passive aggressive and doesn't directly ask me to do things; he will instead find a slick way to force me to do them. I hate disappointing him, but I can't keep letting him run my life like this. What should I do? -- Controlling Dad

DEAR CONTROLLING DAD: It is time for you to take over the controls of your life. You need to sit down and talk to him. Ask for his undivided attention. Start by thanking him for being such an attentive dad over all these years. Tell him how much you appreciate him for who he is and how much he cares about you. Then remind him that you are an adult now, and it is past time for you to make your own decisions. Tell him that you have noticed that he continues to schedule activities for you without checking in with you, and mention how awkward that can be if you are unable to fulfill the obligation. Point out that you are the guardian of your schedule and your life now; it is time for him to turn over the reins.

Add that you do not want to disappoint him, and the best way to avoid that is for him to stop trying to run your life. You can thank him for all the preparation that led to this moment, then pivot.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's career is flourishing, and she's constantly met with new opportunities. Why doesn't she want to share any of these new opportunities with me? Am I wrong for thinking she should? -- Stingy Friend

DEAR STINGY FRIEND: Step back for a moment and assess what your friend does now and what kinds of opportunities flow to her. Look objectively to see whether you think these opportunities would match your skill set or interests.

Sometimes it can seem rosy when you think about someone else's life. Yes, your friend is doing well. I'm sure she wants you to do well, too. That doesn't mean that the things that come her way are a match for you. If you believe that some leads could be good for you, ask her about them. From a broader perspective, you can ask her if she will pass along opportunities that she thinks are right for you. In that way, you make it clear that you want her support.

What I have learned about referrals is that you have to be very careful about when and how you make them. Being someone's friend should not automatically put them on your referral list. What your friend should be doing when opportunities come to her is to think about who would be best for a particular situation. "Best" includes skill set, attitude, history, reputation, willingness to work and more. Your friend should be considering you -- and anyone else -- based on objective criteria.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed

DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?

Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?

Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?

When you feel like you have some sense of what's going on, approach your girlfriend. State your feelings and how you are uncomfortable and often annoyed. Describe how you find yourself reacting to her in recent days. Ask her what's going on in her life and how she feels about your relationship. Do your best to get an open conversation going where you can get to the bottom of things. Often, outside circumstances can lead to inner challenges. Before you say goodbye, agree to go deeper to figure out what's going on and come up with a solution together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized

DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.

In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.

For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only

DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.

It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.

Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors asked if I would water their plants when they went away on a trip a few months ago. I did that for the two weeks they were away. Now they have started traveling a lot more, and they constantly ask me to look after their plants. I am not interested in that job. Once in a while is one thing. Now it's two or three times a month. How can I beg off without seeming like a horrible neighbor? -- Not a Gardner

DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Next time your neighbors are home, talk to them. Tell them you have been happy to support them with their plants, but it has become too big of a responsibility. You are busy and don't always remember. Unlike them, you aren't a natural green thumb. Tell them you are sorry, but you can't manage the duty with their new frequency of need. Give them their key back. That indicates you are not going to be fulfilling that duty anymore. You can recommend that they invest in self-watering systems that are designed to water plants on a timed, intermittent basis.

If they get upset and act like they think you are being unkind, remind them that you have been caring for their plants for months now, something you thought was going to be a one-time thing. Because you care about them, you didn't want to just stop and risk their plants dying. You are speaking up out of respect for them and in recognition of your limitations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends has been unemployed for almost a year, and is living off of unemployment checks. I casually complain to her about my job, and she'll respond by saying that I'm not getting paid enough and she would never put herself in a position like mine. I'm annoyed because I'm sure if she had an opportunity to make money, she would take it. Do you think she's speaking from a place of jealousy? -- Bitter Friend

DEAR BITTER FRIEND: It is so easy to be critical of other people. Your friend is proof of that. Is she jealous? Who knows. For sure, though, she is judgmental. If you step back for a moment, you may also be able to see that you may be a bit insensitive in this situation as well. Your friend is unemployed. Your complaints about low wages could seem like luxury problems compared to hers right now.

On the contrary, though, because of the generous COVID-19 bonus that people received with their unemployment checks, some people who lost their jobs in the past two years actually ended up making more money through unemployment insurance than they would have if they were going to work. The intention of this boost was good, but, unfortunately, it prompted many people not to go back to work when the job market opened up again.

As you can see, this discussion can be complicated. My recommendation is to stop talking to this friend about wages until she is back on her feet. If you legitimately believe that your salary is too low, speak to your boss about what it will take for you to get a raise.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0