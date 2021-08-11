You can make a celebration out of it. Wrap the gift and open it in front of him. Tell him that you decided to give yourself the item that you desired. Or just get it for yourself and enjoy it.

Of course, it would be nice for your husband to choose to give you something that would make you happy, but you should not allow his insensitivity to steal your joy. Show yourself and him that you can be happy independent of him. From a position of strength, you can then talk to him sometime down the line about why he chose not to honor your wishes. That candid conversation can potentially lead to a deeper discussion about how you two care for each other.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm uncomfortable with how I look. I have vitiligo, which causes my skin to have patches of different shades all over my body. All through high school I was bullied for it, but I'm starting college this semester. I am hoping that college will be a new start for me to embrace how I look and make new friends. With our classes beginning online, I am yet again afraid that people will judge me by what they see on the screen before they get to know me. I don't think I am going to make any friends and no one will like me. All I want to do now is to hide away. How can I get over my fear of not being accepted? -- Bag Over My Head