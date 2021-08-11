DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm leaving for college in a few weeks, and I'm overwhelmed with everything that needs to get done. I have to say goodbye to my friends, spend more time with my parents, order everything for my dorm, pack for school and make time for myself. It feels like a whirlwind of stuff must get done, which leaves me feeling both stressed and scared at the same time. How do I make everything feel less overwhelming? -- College Stress
DEAR COLLEGE STRESS: This is where organization comes in. I'm a big believer in writing everything down. Start by making subject categories -- friends, family, dorm room, etc. Under each category, itemize exactly what you need to do or who you need to see. List each friend so that you don't forget anyone. Prioritize people and duties. You can color code or boldface the most important tasks. When you have completed them, check them off so that you are clear about what you have accomplished and what's left. You can create timelines so that you don't leave everything until the last minute.
Be sure to include time when you can relax and take in the magnitude of the transition occurring in your life. It's a big deal to leave home and go away to college. Instead of thinking of it as overwhelming, consider it exciting. Also, know that it doesn't mean that you are closing the door on your current life. You are opening the door to your future.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has recently been wanting me to join the gym with him. He does exercise classes each morning for an hour or two because he is trying to lose weight. Although I think it would be fun to go to the gym together, I have severe gym anxiety. The thought of exercising while being overweight stresses me out. I'm also scared to commit to a gym membership in case I give up and waste money. Should I still try out the gym? What should I do? -- Gym Anxiety
DEAR GYM ANXIETY: The best transition you could have for getting fit is a buddy who is doing the same thing. Sounds like your friend is also overweight -- and he has demonstrated commitment to improving his health. That means you will be side by side with someone who cares about you and who shares the same goal. Go with him and keep your focus on yourself and him. Don't get caught up with looking around and comparing yourself with others. Practice tunnel vision. Set goals for yourself. Keep your eyes on the two of you. Encourage each other and track your personal success.
In terms of the membership, find out if you can come as your friend's guest for a few visits to see how well you take to the gym experience. Sometimes that is possible. Some gyms allow for monthly memberships. Find out if you can sign up for a month to check it out. But go for it. Push past your worries. Your health is worth it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. What should I do? Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited
DEAR WASN'T INVITED: Don't fret too much. You said that you and your cousin have not had the best relationship and that it has begun to change for the better only recently. Sure, it would have been generous of her to include you in her bridal shower activities, but it could also be considered a leap. It's one thing to spend time one on one, intimately cultivating a friendship with each other. It's another thing entirely to bring you into a group of people who may already be close, or who at least are known to get along well.
Rather than giving up on the tender bond that you two are developing, forgive her for not including you. Continue to talk to her and get to know each other better. If you want to have a relationship with her, keep it going.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been suggesting the same birthday present from my husband for two years. He asked me what I wanted, and I wasn't even subtle when I told him. My birthday just passed, and he did not get me the gift. I know it wasn't out of his price range. I'm so upset with him. I want to ask him why, but I don't want to sound like a spoiled brat. Do I express my frustration or just let it go? -- Wrong Birthday Present
DEAR WRONG BIRTHDAY PRESENT: It is time for you to fully step into your own power. Why wait for your husband to buy you something that is affordable and that you know you want? Buy it for yourself. This will tell him that you can and do have agency over your own happiness.
You can make a celebration out of it. Wrap the gift and open it in front of him. Tell him that you decided to give yourself the item that you desired. Or just get it for yourself and enjoy it.
Of course, it would be nice for your husband to choose to give you something that would make you happy, but you should not allow his insensitivity to steal your joy. Show yourself and him that you can be happy independent of him. From a position of strength, you can then talk to him sometime down the line about why he chose not to honor your wishes. That candid conversation can potentially lead to a deeper discussion about how you two care for each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm uncomfortable with how I look. I have vitiligo, which causes my skin to have patches of different shades all over my body. All through high school I was bullied for it, but I'm starting college this semester. I am hoping that college will be a new start for me to embrace how I look and make new friends. With our classes beginning online, I am yet again afraid that people will judge me by what they see on the screen before they get to know me. I don't think I am going to make any friends and no one will like me. All I want to do now is to hide away. How can I get over my fear of not being accepted? -- Bag Over My Head
DEAR BAG OVER MY HEAD: We all want to fit in and be accepted in life, especially when starting a new chapter. Having vitiligo can be tough. Changing your attitude may help you a lot. The good news right now is that our culture is celebrating differences more than ever. There are several fashion models who are regularly featured on billboards and in fashion spreads who have vitiligo -- people who are being celebrated for their differences. One, who is known as Winnie Harlow, has become an activist on behalf of people with vitiligo. Learn more about her here: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winnie_Harlow.
I recommend that you choose to embrace your differences and to stand strong and beautiful as the person you are. When you walk with confidence, you create space to attract people who see that confidence and want to get to know you. Ground yourself by connecting to what you think is important. Why are you in college? What do you want to study? What kinds of experiences do you want to have at school? Seek out those subjects, individuals and opportunities. Believe that you will meet people who will be able to see you for who you are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with.
At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will. -- Meat Eater
DEAR MEAT EATER: You have to stand up to her strongly. Let her know that while you have to work together, her food politics are hers -- not yours. Tell her you are done with her constant lobbying about your food choices. Do your best to tune her out. Put on noise-canceling headphones if you have them. Ignore her.
If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss. She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106