DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got my license, and now that my sister is home from college, we have to share one car. We live in the suburbs of New York City, so we can really only do fun things if we have a way to get there and back. Lately, my sister has been using the car much more frequently than me, which isn't fair. I suggested creating a schedule to avoid arguing and yelling at each other, but she didn't seem to like the idea. What should I do? -- Two Siblings, One Car

DEAR TWO SIBLINGS, ONE CAR: Now may be the time to ask your parents for an intervention. Your sister seems to be pulling rank as the older sibling. She is accustomed to being on her own now that she is away at college, and that includes being able to come and go as she pleases. You, on the other hand, are just beginning to enjoy the benefit of being independent of your parents. If you two cannot come to terms together on car use, speak to your parents and ask for help. Be sure to calmly explain what is happening and how you have attempted to resolve the matter.

Unfortunately, some sibling issues can be difficult to manage without parental involvement. Your sister may get mad at you for bringing your parents into it, but this may be exactly what's needed. Rather than trying to sway your parents to your side, invite them to talk to the two of you and help to create a schedule that allows both of you to use the car equitably.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend and I always have so much fun -- we go on joyrides, grab dinner, watch movies and go running. Lately, she's been busy with things like college touring and swimming, and I feel like she has no time for me. We have been trying to make a plan to get together for the past two weeks, and I'm tired of feeling like she needs to schedule me in. I often wonder why I'm not a priority and whether the friendship is worth maintaining when it feels so one-sided. What should I do? -- Trouble in Friendships

DEAR TROUBLE IN FRIENDSHIPS: Don't write off your friend so quickly. Being a teenager isn't easy, as you well know. Learning to manage evolving priorities can be incredibly difficult, even when you are close. It sounds like your friend is busier than you are right now, which only makes it more challenging for you to be patient.

I recommend that you step back for a bit. Your friend is busy. Rather than pressuring her to make time for you, focus on your life and your responsibilities. Also, look around and see if there may be other schoolmates with whom you can spend some time. This may be the moment to broaden your horizons so that you are not as dependent on this one friend for your social life.

Don't be mad at her, though, for living her life. When she comes back around, make space for her. Rather than guilting her about ignoring you, welcome her back. You can let her know you missed her and are happy to be spending time with her again.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hurt myself the other night. I had been drinking rather heavily after having an argument with my husband, and when I stumbled into my room, I fell and hit my shoulder. When I woke up the next morning, I had a good-sized bruise. At first, I didn't even remember why. I know that sounds terrible, but I was fine. The bruise is still healing, but I fear that I may have a problem. Nothing like this has happened before, but I have increased my drinking a lot in the past year during the pandemic. I don't necessarily think I am an alcoholic, but I am finding it hard to stop. Advice? -- Put Down the Glass

DEAR PUT DOWN THE GLASS: You are not alone. According to a government study reported in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said that their alcohol intake had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors such as stress, boredom and availability of alcohol were suggested as reasons for this increase. What can you do?

Try again to stop. Make a plan for stopping, and see how far you can get on your own. Consider using this book to support your efforts: "The Alcohol Experiment: A 30-Day Alcohol-Free Challenge to Interrupt Your Habits and Help You Take Control" by Annie Grace. If you can stick to 30 straight days of sobriety, you may be able to clear your head well enough to see if your next steps are to continue or to seek help to support a change in your relationship to alcohol. Know that there is no shame in getting help. From talking to your primary care doctor to going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, help is available. Since your drinking -- this time, anyway -- seemed to be prompted by emotional distress at home, you should get help sorting through issues in your marriage as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out with a trainer on Zoom for about six months now. It has been great. He understands my unique challenges and abilities and is helping me to get stronger, more balanced and healthier. We were talking the other day, and as he was complimenting me on a task I had mastered, he qualified by saying, "... for an obese woman." Really? That hurt my feelings. I know that I am overweight. That's the main reason I started working out with him.

I don't need my trainer to diss me while we are working out. Do you think I'm being too sensitive? After he said that, I clammed up, but I think I should let him know I didn't appreciate that. -- Be Nice

DEAR BE NICE: That surely was not good bedside manner, so to speak. If you feel confident enough, tell your trainer that his comment hurt your feelings. Whether or not you are obese, that is not what you want to hear as you are working to get healthier. Ask him to be more sensitive in the future. Chances are, he will be embarrassed that he made such a comment. I hope you have the courage to call him on it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into a woman I've known for a long time at an event recently. That sounds funny to say because we are only just now going outside to social functions. Anyhow, this woman saw me and made a negative comment about my butt getting big. She is often snide and rude, but it really annoyed me. I quipped back, "Well, I got it from my mother!" who happens to be a woman with a round butt. That may seem like nothing, except I saw the woman frown and then retreat. Then I remembered that she was adopted, so she doesn't know her mother. I think I ended up hurting her feelings deeply when honestly I was just trying to make any kind of comeback after she insulted me on a rare day when we were at a social function and I had been feeling pretty good about myself. Should I revisit this with her? My intention wasn't a tit for tat, but as I remember this woman, she often says mean things to people. I worry that if I do go back to talk to her, it will turn into a petty argument. -- Can't Win

DEAR CAN'T WIN: Unless you are a therapist, I would leave this alone. Chalk it up to being a rude moment that is not worth exacerbating. Do your best to feel good about yourself, however you look. As you venture back into the world, know that people who haven't seen you in a while might make comments. Decide that you are going to feel good about yourself no matter what. Also, make a pledge to affirm the positive in others rather than being snarky. That doesn't mean you have to let people insult you. But you might consider saying things like, "It's nice to see you, too!" or changing the subject entirely to, "How have you been doing?" or, "What did you do during quarantine?"

If something is just too rude for words, you could challenge a person in the moment with, "I really don't appreciate that." Then keep it moving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I now have at least three sizes of clothes in my closet, with barely any room to store things. I'm afraid to give too much away, though. I have a limited budget, and I worry that if I gain or lose a lot, I won't have clothing to wear if I purge. My sister just lost 25 pounds and is having a hard time finding clothes in her closet to wear. I'm hopeful that will happen for me, but so far I haven't been able to lose very much. What should I do about the excess clothes that I have? -- A Storeful

DEAR A STOREFUL: So many people make the mistake of holding on to wardrobes of clothes over the years, even when their bodies and styles change. Purging is good. One recommendation that many follow is to give away anything you haven't touched in a year. It's difficult, but it truly helps to cut down on clutter.

Evaluate your body changes over the past couple of years. How much variation has there actually been? Be honest with yourself. Continue by checking in to see what your plan is for weight loss right now. If you are committed to significant weight loss, give yourself a goal to get there, after which you promise to purge most wardrobe items that do not fit your body when you reach your deadline. Sure, you may end up giving away something you wish you had kept, but it's better to be free of mountains of unworn clothes than to cover a need you may never have down the line.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0