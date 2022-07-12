DEAR HARRIETTE: I celebrate my grandmother's birthday every year in some special way, even though she died many years ago. My grandmother meant the world to me, and I never want to forget her. I usually take the day off from work and spend my time remembering her. One year I went to see a floral display at my local museum because my grandmother kept a beautiful garden. Another year I took a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to see an exhibit. My grandmother was a domestic worker, and I wanted to see how that part of our history might be included in the museum.

I have been dating a guy for a few months now. When I told him about my plans this year to honor my grandmother, he shrugged it off. He said he thought what I was doing was extreme. At first, he even thought I was joking. I was offended. I don't necessarily want to break up with him -- yet -- but I do need him to be more respectful. I really want him to participate with me. What's wrong with honoring my elder? How can I get him to align with me? -- Honoring the Elders

HONORING THE ELDERS: Sit down and talk with your boyfriend about your grandmother and your family. Tell him what you remember about her, and give him examples of the impact that she had on you and your family. You are not alone in your desire to pay homage to your grandmother. In West African and African American tradition, it is common to invoke the memory of loved ones who have passed and to set aside time to pay tribute to them. In this way, you keep their memory alive. This can help tremendously in keeping you and other family members humble as you recall your grandmother's modest life and strength.

Invite your boyfriend to tell you stories about his family and his life. Listen carefully. Whatever he knows, help him build upon that. Perhaps he can ask more stories of his family to learn more details about the elders who are still alive and those who are gone. By helping him pay attention to his own family in this way, you will likely be softening his regard for your family celebration.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have found myself doing the very thing I swore I wouldn't: namely, holding on to old clothes of all sizes and styles because my body has changed so much. Every time I look at certain clothing items, I question whether I will one day wear them again, and I stuff them back into my closet. It's crazy how many clothes I have. I can't even find anything because of the clutter. How can I get to the point of purging and actually letting go of some of this stuff? -- The Purge

DEAR THE PURGE: Maria Kondo's book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" can help you. She developed a system for honoring your belongings and letting them go. A key point is not to hold on to anything that you are no longer using. Thank the item for its time of service in your life and then assign a next stop for it -- charity, a loved one, the trash, etc. You deserve to have a tidy home and a functional closet. Sure, you may have had some wonderful clothing items throughout your life. Be grateful for the time that they were in active rotation, but get rid of them to make space for your life today. If you need help, contact a service that specializes in organization or even hoarding. You can get help if you need it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The main issue that I have had over the years when choosing romantic partners and friends has been that I am a poor judge of character. Everyone around me can usually tell that someone is bad news before I can. I am blind to red flags when I really enjoy spending time with someone, and it has brought me so much heartbreak. What are some signs to look for in the future when choosing who I get close to? -- No Discernment

DEAR NO DISCERNMENT: Start by making a list of what you value in a relationship. What qualities matter to you? Be specific. The clearer you can get about behavior, attitudes and values that you would appreciate in a partner, the easier it will be for you to spot whether a person has those attributes. Specificity is key. For example, if you say you want someone to be "nice," that's not enough. Instead, you may want someone to be attentive, to call you daily, to inquire about your life, to care about your family and theirs. You may want someone who is proactive about doing things together, who engages with your other friends, who puts family at the top of the list, who likes to be social with you, who is neat, who treats their friends kindly in public and private. Make your detailed list and then observe potential partners to see how they measure up. Don't go too far with anyone who doesn't deserve it. Take your time to get to know a person. Only allow them into your intimate world when they deserve it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 30 years old, and I've never successfully saved any money long-term. I've tried time and time again to keep money in my savings account, but I always end up using it for unforeseen expenses. I don't make a lot of money to start with, but I have friends who have somehow saved a lot of money. I don't know what's wrong with me. How can I successfully build my savings account? -- No Savings

DEAR NO SAVINGS: The good news is that you are realizing this when you are only 30. Sadly, I have talked to many people who are at retirement age who are crying the same song and are worried sick because they see that they may never be able to retire. You have plenty of time to get your finances in order if you start now.

One of the simplest things you can do is to have money deposited from your paycheck into an account before you even get it. Instead of putting it in an easily accessible savings account, choose a different financial instrument like a Roth IRA. Talk to a financial adviser at your bank or credit union and get advice on the best ways to start saving today. For more ideas on savings, go to: americasaves.org/resource-center/insights/54-ways-to-save-money.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I hang out with my friend, he leaves random things in my car. A month ago, it was his glasses, and today he told me left his hat in my car. I never saw it because it was in my back seat, which is odd because he was never in my back seat. I don't want to return his hat because I think he's doing it on purpose so that he'll have an excuse to hang out again. If he wanted to hang out, he could just say that. I don't appreciate being tricked. Should I say something about this? -- Feeling Tricked

DEAR FEELING TRICKED: Think about your friend. Is he shy? Does he seem timid around you at all? Could he secretly like you and be uncomfortable about expressing that?

More important: Do you like him? Is there any potential for sparks from your perspective? If so, you can playfully ask him why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. You can confront him about it with a pleasant, inviting approach.

If you are not interested in him, you can confront him more sharply. Ask him directly why he keeps leaving stuff in your car. Tell him he can get his hat whenever you see each other again, but right now you are busy. If you head off the reconnection, it will show your friend that his strategy is not working.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend thought that she could do better than the job that I wanted to recommend her for. She told me that she wanted to explore her options before settling on the company where I work. A few weeks passed, and she was starting to get a little more desperate on her job search, so she asked if I would still be able to recommend her for the position. It was too late when she changed her mind. My company had selected someone else I recommended for the position. My friend has been ignoring me ever since. It isn't my fault that she chose not to take the offer. Did I do something wrong? Does she have a right to be mad at me? -- Not My Fault

DEAR NOT MY FAULT: You did the right thing, and your friend ignored your connection and your kindness to her own detriment. She is feeling bad about her decision and, either consciously or unconsciously, is trying to shift the blame to you. Do not accept it. She is wrong.

Further, be wary of her in the future. Your reputation is everything. You nearly recommended her once, but she did not respond in a timely manner. Think twice about recommending her in the future. Do not allow her bad attitude today to influence your professional decisions. You did nothing wrong. She has no right to be mad at you. She is actually mad at herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to support my friend's YouTube channel publicly because I don't like their content. I have a lot of followers, and I only co-sign things that I absolutely love. Should I be completely honest with them about this? I don't want to hurt my friend's feelings, but I think their feelings are already hurt by my lack of public support for their channel anyway. -- Bad Content

DEAR BAD CONTENT: This is a great question and extremely challenging. On one hand, you can "play dumb" and say nothing, but as you point out, that doesn't mean your friend will stop wondering why the dis. You can be honest as well. The question is, how much honesty is right for the moment? When you look at your friend's channel, what bothers you about it? Is the quality of the content poor? Is it in poor taste? Is it amateurish? Is it salacious? What about the content bothers you -- specifically?

When you are crystal clear about what bothers you, you can decide what information is worth sharing with your friend. If your feelings are purely subjective, you can say as much: The content doesn't appeal to you personally; therefore, you do not feel comfortable aligning with it. If your evaluation is that the content is somehow negative, be prepared to say what exactly falls into the negative realm.

Choose a time to talk to your friend that is private and safe. Tell them that you know that you have not publicly supported their YouTube channel, and out of respect for them, you wanted to say why. Apologize if your thoughts make them uncomfortable, then share highlights.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106