So, while you may not be available to talk to her whenever she calls, be conscious about making time for her. Let her know you love her and that you think about her often. When she reaches out, do not ignore her, even if you can't talk at that moment. Be sure to follow up when you are available. That thoughtfulness can go a long way. But know that you do not always have to pick up for her or anyone else. You can engage when it works best for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband suggested that I change my hair color. It came out of the blue, and he has never had any input about my hair before -- well, not much, anyway. I guess it's a fun idea. I can be a bit adventurous at times, but it just seemed odd to me. When I asked him why he made the suggestion, he said he thought I would enjoy doing something a little trendier. I'm thinking about it, in part because he's right. I do like to have good style. But more, I think it's sweet that he was even thinking about my hair. We've been married for a long time. I like that he still looks at me. Do you think I'm being silly? Should I dye my hair? -- New Hairdo