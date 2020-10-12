Clearly you were looking forward to getting together with this person. It hurt your feelings that your special day was dashed. Perhaps it was extreme to go off on your friend, but it sounds like it is not without some cause. You were disappointed.

Yes, it is good to control your emotions, but I wouldn't be so fast to convince yourself that you got angry "for nothing." Being dumped for the day is something. Acknowledge that and accept that it is natural for you to be disappointed, if not also upset. In the future, you can decide not to retaliate in the moment with venomous words. But it is OK to let a person know that you don't appreciate the change in plans at the last minute, especially if the reason doesn't seem legitimate.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends may be into me, and I don't know what to do. I have been friends with him for over a year, and we are pretty close. We have a lot in common, and whenever you see us, chances are, we are dying laughing in a corner. He is a great friend. He always offers to pay whenever we go out. He is the person I go to whenever I have a problem. He is my best friend, and I want it to stay that way. However, lately he acts a bit too close. I don't want to ruin the friendship that we have. What do I do to tell my friend that we should stay friends? -- Friend Zoned