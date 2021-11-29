DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a man on a dating app, and we've gone on about four dates. We talk often, and I thought we were starting to get somewhere. I deleted the app after our second date. I downloaded the dating app again just out of curiosity and noticed that the man I've been seeing has been updating his pictures, status and bio -- meaning he is still very active on the app. Should I take this as a subtle sign that he is not interested? -- Dating App Problems

DEAR DATING APP PROBLEMS: Slow down. Four dates do not a marriage make -- or even a commitment, necessarily.

Rather than jumping to any conclusions, talk to this man. The two of you are still getting to know each other. What are your goals and plans? Have you discussed those things? What are you looking for in a relationship? Do you want to find a partner? It sounds like that. Does he? Or is he looking to have fun? Find out what his goals and expectations are so that you can determine if the two of you are aligned.

You jumped to the conclusion that since the two of you were enjoying each other, you had no more need for the app. You should talk about that with him as well. Ask him if he intends to keep dating and exploring with other women or if he wants to see if there's something special between the two of you. Find out his thoughts on monogamy. Ask until you are clear as to where he stands. But also don't rush. Get to know each other, and you will learn whether you share values, interests and goals.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is constantly insisting on paying for everything, buying me nice things and taking me on expensive dates, only later to throw everything in my face when we get into an argument. It's getting to the point where I don't even want him to do anything nice for me if he is just going to hold it over my head. To me, nothing is really genuine if he is keeping track of every single purchase. How should I handle this in the future? -- Manipulative Boyfriend

DEAR MANIPULATIVE BOYFRIEND: Pump the brakes. Evaluate your relationship. Make a list with two columns: pros and cons. Write down what you appreciate about your relationship and what you do not. Be specific, critical and balanced. Review the past week, month and year. What stands out that made you happy? Since your boyfriend gives you lots of gifts, write down each gift and the circumstances for receiving it, followed by the moment that it blew up in your face. What happened then?

Now look at other scenarios. What does your boyfriend do for you or with you that makes you happy? Describe those things so that you can fully see what you like about being with him. When you have exhausted that list, go to the cons. What do you not like? What upsets you, hurts your feelings, makes you anxious?

Compare your lists to decide whether it is worth it for you to stay with this man. If you think it is, it's time to change some things. Stop accepting the gifts, at least for now. Let your boyfriend know the things he does that upset you. Ask him to stop his manipulative ways. You will need to point out when he does it, as he may not realize what he's doing. Over time, notice if he is attempting to improve. This will help you decide if you should stay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I had the biggest blowup argument ever the other day. It got so heated that I was afraid we were going to come to blows. I was trying to get him to talk through an issue. As soon as I didn't agree with his point, he turned on his heels to storm off. I insisted that he stay and participate in the conversation because he always walks away when we have a disagreement. He stayed reluctantly, but everything escalated.

He didn't listen to me. We were both screaming at each other. Our daughter was in the room trying to referee the situation. In the end, he screamed expletives at me; I screamed back, and it got super tense. This cannot go on. Later, he told me how upset he was at me for being part of this debate, totally missing his role in it. I am at my wit's end. What I know is I can't keep going on like this. And I hate that our teenage daughter has to witness such a hateful interaction between her parents. Help! -- In a Bad Place

DEAR IN A BAD PLACE: Sounds like it's time for you to bring in professional help. If you and your husband are unable to talk through differences without escalation, you put yourselves and your child into psychological, and possibly physical, danger if you allow things to continue as they are. When people push each other to their limits, sometimes one or both will snap.

I understand why you wanted your husband to stay in the room and continue to spar with you, but it wasn't the wisest decision to press him to do that. Everybody has a breaking point. You don't want to push your husband until you both discover where that is.

Instead, ask him to go with you to therapy. Out of respect for each other, your daughter and your marriage, get help now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend could not be bothered to meet my mother when she came to town to visit me, but now that I am visiting her, she wants me to meet her mother. I feel like it's not fair, and that I would be sending the wrong message if I went to meet her mom when she didn't want to meet mine. What should I do? -- Visiting

DEAR VISITING: Pause the social engagements and sit down to talk with your girlfriend. Remind her of the time she visited you and refused to meet your mother. Tell her how hurt you were about that. Ask her why she chose not to make time to meet your mother then. Get her to talk about it. Then ask her what has changed. Could it be that you two have gotten closer since that visit? Is her mother more pushy than yours was about securing a meeting? Find out what's going on.

You also need to think about what you want. Are you at the time in your relationship where it makes sense for you to meet her mother? Are you serious about her? If so, you should have the meeting. Being able to get a sense of her mother's personality and of her rapport with her daughter will provide you with important information about the type of person your girlfriend is, and the type of family from which she comes. It doesn't mean that you have to propose to her. You can keep things light. What you shouldn't do is punish your girlfriend for not meeting your mother by refusing to meet hers. Get to the bottom of it instead, and then proceed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel that people are exploiting my friend's death for sympathy. A few months back, I lost a good friend in a tragic accident, and I'm still grieving pretty deeply. I know that I will never be the same. My grieving process hasn't been made much easier by people around me milking the situation. I've watched people who really didn't know my friend (or didn't even try to know her) speak her name publicly. My friend's family doesn't seem to have an issue with it, but I don't think that they know better. Is it my place to confront people about this? I would be doing it for my own peace of mind at this point. -- Grieving Friend

DEAR GRIEVING FRIEND: Do your best to put on blinders as it relates to these other people. Their public comments about your friend's death belong to them. Try to ignore them. Believe it or not, they probably are also in shock that she died, even if they were not close to her. Tragedies often bring out emotions in people that can be surprising.

Ignore them. Instead, concentrate on yourself. It can be devastating to lose a close friend, especially in this unexpected way. If possible, go to a grief counselor where you can talk through all of your thoughts and feelings and work toward healing your heart. It takes time to be less tender and vulnerable in situations like this. But with professional help and loving support from your family, and from your friend's family, in time you will be able to feel stronger and less affected by what other people have to say.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents never really spoke to me about politics when I was growing up. They never stressed the importance of politics to me or expressed strong opinions. Now that I am in college, I am conflicted because I'm not sure which party my beliefs align with. How does one identify which political party they belong to? -- Which Party

DEAR WHICH PARTY: Great question. Interestingly, we are living in such a polarized time that it can seem volatile to even choose a party or political affiliation, but you can do it. Start by paying attention to the issues that matter to you. Look locally. Who is running for office where you live, and what do they say they value? Go to their websites, and read about their views on the issues. Rather than focusing on their political parties, evaluate what they are saying about the issues, and look for their track record on those topics. Take your time and do that for each candidate. Decide who you like for the job in question based upon who they say they are.

Now, in order to vote, you may have to declare a political party. The two big ones are Republican and Democrat, with Independent as a close third. There are a number of smaller parties as well. Read about each so that you can figure out where you best align. If you can't figure it out, the Independent Party may be the path for you, at least initially. Talk to your friends, and ask them to share their political beliefs. Listen carefully, but know that many people spout ideas without basis in fact or research.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

