DEAR HARRIETTE: I send my nephew gifts every year on his birthday. He's 11 years old -- the exact same age as my daughter. He always tells me how happy these gifts make him. My sister doesn't do the same for my daughter. She will call her, sing her a little song, or maybe write her a sweet little post on Facebook, but she never sends gifts. Every year I get a little offended. It isn't like my sister can't afford gifts; she actually makes more money than I do. Should I approach her about this? -- Don't Be Stingy

DEAR DON'T BE STINGY: You are talking about your sister. Is there a reason why you have not directly asked her why she hasn't given your daughter a physical gift? Break down that invisible barrier now. Ask your sister why she has chosen not to send your daughter a birthday present. Listen to her answer. It could be that she thinks her overtures are more meaningful than mere objects.

Let her know that your daughter does appreciate the calls and songs, but that is not the same as a physical gift, at least not in your mind. Point out that you always send her son a gift, and he seems to be happy each time he receives it. Ask her to consider giving her something she thinks your daughter may like next time, along with the song.

DEAR HARRIETTE: For years, my sister and I did not get along. It has become part of my ongoing conversation to talk about how mean and dismissive she is. As I thought about it the other day, I realized that our relationship has improved a lot in recent years. We do not get caught up in the same dynamics that once plagued us. It actually is pretty good between us, but it is hard for me to get the old stories out of my head. I told a friend some things about my sister that aren't true anymore, and I feel bad about that. How can I close the door on the way things were? -- New Day

DEAR NEW DAY: Start by reaching out to your sister and owning the positive change in your relationship. Thank her for the more mature way you two engage now. Tell her you have noticed it, and you really appreciate it. She may or may not acknowledge what you are saying, and that's OK. It is important for you to speak your truth, including recognizing that dynamics have shifted and that you are grateful. It is also important for you to understand that the change is also partly due to your behavior. How you react to your sister today is having a direct impact on how she reacts to you. When you stand in your power and guide your own life rather than reacting to others, you make it much harder for them to exercise control over you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am living in a beautiful apartment that I was able to afford through low-income housing. The apartment complex is relatively new, safe and clean. Friends and colleagues are so impressed with me for having such a nice place -- my family knows how I was able to afford the place, but my friends don't. I don't feel entirely comfortable telling people that I am living there through affordable housing; it's really no one's business. What should I tell my friends when they ask how I'm able to afford such a nice place? -- Nosy Friends

DEAR NOSY FRIENDS: A wonderful feature in many cities is that there is a carve-out for artists' housing or low-income housing in new luxury apartment structures. Congratulations on finding this and benefiting from it.

You can decide what you want to share with others, but I think it could be amazing to tell the truth about what you have found. In this way, not only do you benefit from having found a wonderful space, but potentially other people in your orbit can as well.

I have a friend who has participated in the lottery system in New York City for this housing. For the past 10 years or so, he has had several apartments in beautiful settings at a fraction of the going price. There are income requirements to be met, and typically the process is a lottery. For information about the New York program, go to on.nyc.gov/3umrsfj. Look online for programs in your city as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiance hates working for the Navy, but him staying enlisted is the quickest way for us to become financially stable. We will get so many benefits just for being married. He told me that if he stays, he will stay for us. I don't want him to be miserable at his job, but I'll be living pretty well if he stays. Should I encourage him to leave after his contract is over, or would it be smarter if he stays? -- Marrying Navy Technician

DEAR MARRYING NAVY TECHNICIAN: I recommend encouraging your fiance to develop his skills while in the Navy so that he masters his field. In this way, when he looks for a job in the civilian world, he will be prepared for the highest level of work and pay possible. He should research specific careers and their salaries. You can help by researching jobs in the city where you two would like to live.

Instead of pressuring him to stay long-term in a job he hates, lead him toward the goal of transitioning out of the Navy with all the skills he can possibly master. You never want to push your fiance toward misery. That will not lead you to a happy life. Patience, however, may require that he stay in his role for a while longer. Keep your eyes on the goal of his post-Navy career. That will help him to stay positive during the preparation period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am so embarrassed. One of my dearest friends came to town, and we went out for brunch in my neighborhood. Afterward, we took a walk and ended up near my house. She asked if she could use my bathroom, and I had to say no. My house is a total mess. I could not allow her -- or anyone else -- to come inside. I felt so bad, but I did say no.

I try hard to get my place together, but I'm never successful. There is so much clutter, and I can't get it under control. I know my friend was surprised that I didn't let her in. This is not how I want to live. I need help. -- Hoarder

DEAR HOARDER: You have taken the first, most important step, which is to admit your problem. The shame that you felt in turning your friend away was real and can serve as a wakeup call. You need help. You have not been able to clean your place even though you have tried.

The next step is to take action. Make an appointment with a mental health professional who can talk with you about your life and help you figure out what lies beneath your hoarding. Many people with this problem suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder. If that is the case for you, a mental health professional can help you recognize your challenges and work to manage them in your life. For more information, go to treatmyocd.com.

On a physical level, you need logistical help clearing out your place. You can hire a professional cleaning service that specializes in helping hoarders. You will have to let them help you, but they can come in and quickly assist in taking out the clutter. Most cities have this service. Look online for one near you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: There is so much death around me right now that it is hard to stay positive. Usually I am an upbeat person, but right now it feels overwhelming. People who are close to me and to people I love seem to be dropping like flies. I don't really know what to do. I just feel sad and helpless. What do you recommend? -- Too Much Loss

DEAR TOO MUCH LOSS: I am so sorry for the losses that you are experiencing. While death is a natural part of life, that fact does not make it any easier to handle when it's personal. Perhaps this isn't the moment for you to be upbeat. Allow yourself just to be in the moment. It is OK to feel sadness, pain, longing or anger. Whatever emotions are filling your spirit right now, allow them to wash over you.

To maintain some positivity, you can remember the great things about those you have lost and talk about those memories with people who knew them. Recalling funny or enlightening stories can be helpful in balancing your energy.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Do your best to be kind to your body by feeding yourself in a healthy way. Do not consume too much alcohol or caffeine, as they can agitate you. Get rest. Keep good company. Call and visit with loved ones who are uplifting. Their positive energy can help you to live through this tender time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister is extremely competitive. I've never encouraged it, but she has always seen me as competition. It's getting old. I want to have a better relationship with her without always feeling like she's trying to one-up me. In order to start working on the relationship, I know that we have to have an uncomfortable conversation where I address her competitiveness. How do I start this sort of dialogue without offending her? -- Competitive Sister

DEAR COMPETITIVE SISTER: You need to be direct and clear with your sister. Tell her what type of relationship you want with her and what you believe is standing in the way. Call it what it is: competitiveness. Admit that you know this is part of her nature. Ask her to focus her competitiveness on other people. Request that her relationship with you be in the safe zone where she takes a timeout from the rivalry. Make it clear that you are exhausted by her approach to you. You want and need it to stop.

Even if she agrees, it may take some time before she is able to stop competing altogether (if she can even do that). You will need to decide how you want to handle the moment when she does start challenging you again. You can point it out and ask her to stop the moment you notice it; you can literally walk away or stop engaging with her. You will have to take immediate action so that she notices when she is doing it.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0