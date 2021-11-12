DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband often buys new items for the household (appliances that will benefit everyone in the house) but presents them as gifts to me. He doesn't understand that buying a new washer and dryer is not a gift for me if we will both benefit from the appliance. How do I get him to understand why this isn't acceptable? -- Bad Gifts
DEAR BAD GIFTS: Your husband's gesture is not unusual, nor is your reaction to it. When a household needs appliances in order to function, they often become a gift because they can be pricey and take extra effort and money to procure. Yet, an appliance is not the same thing as a personal gift for you.
Be gentle as you attempt to make this point. Thank your husband for buying the appliance that the family needs. Point out that you appreciate him making this purchase for the home, but that it is not the same as getting something special just for you. Tell him you would appreciate something that is not tied to housework or the overall functioning of the home when he gives you a gift. You wish he would do something more personal for you.
Give him ideas. For me, it could be as simple as a bouquet of flowers, an invitation for dinner at a local restaurant, tickets to a performance by an artist I love, tickets to a film I am interested in, a scarf in my favorite color or a bottle of perfume.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a terrible falling-out with my previous boss. She treated me horribly, and we parted on a bad note. I was respectful and loyal to her for the entire time I worked with her, but we don't speak anymore.
She is the only boss I've ever had. Is it wise for me to keep her as a reference on my resume? I don't have any other reference to use. -- Need Reference
DEAR NEED REFERENCE: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings because the reverberations of endings last a long time. Ideally, you want to close out relationships so that both parties feel good about each other when they walk away.
If you need this woman's reference, it sounds like you need to mend that relationship somehow. You need to find it in your heart to forgive her for her bad behavior and to recognize what happened at the breaking point. Then reach out to her. Ask to see her in person. If possible, gauge how she is doing and what is happening in her business. Tell her you are sorry that things ended the way they did. Remind her that she was your first boss, and therefore, she will always hold a special place in your life. Then be direct and ask her if she will write you a letter of recommendation, as you are looking for a new job and would appreciate her support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am keeping my relationship private for a few different reasons, but one of the reasons is that I fear that a public relationship will ruin a few opportunities for me. I am veering into the music industry and was told by management that maintaining the "single girl" image will help build a male fanbase. I don't want to jeopardize a following before it even begins, but I also do not want to hurt my relationship. What should I do? -- Private Couple
DEAR PRIVATE COUPLE: In the world of smoke and mirrors, it is true that some strategists in the music and entertainment industries like to have emerging talent seen as "available," even if it's just as a concept to help build a fanbase. There is some merit in that -- to a point. Illusion and intrigue do sell.
But this does not mean that you cannot enjoy your growing relationship. I recommend that you build your bond privately at first, more to ensure that it is something that you are serious about. By being low-key about it and not excessively posting on social media, for example, you give yourselves time to get to know each other outside the spotlight to see if there's something worth cultivating between you. If you are able to build a career in the public eye, you will likely cherish the privacy that you have established in your personal life.
You may want to draw the line when it comes to honesty. If asked whether you are dating, say yes. But for now, you may not want to reveal who you are dating or details about that part of your life.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm grieving someone I didn't know that well. I knew her only in passing, but whenever we spoke, she was so nice and delightful. I shared mutual friends with this girl, and they were much closer to her than I was, yet I can't stop feeling this deep sadness as if the two of us were very close. I also feel kind of silly for grieving someone I don't know when others who knew her better are also grieving. I feel like it isn't my place. Am I out of line? -- Strange Grief
DEAR STRANGE GRIEF: Do not discount your grief. Though you didn't know this person well, she clearly had an impact on you, and you are feeling the loss. Allow yourself the range of feelings that is coming over you. Welcome the full experience, and do not feel bad about the fact that you are emotional about this. Loss of life is real and affects people in different ways. Try to recall the things that you liked the most about this person. What did she do that was nice or delightful? Try to remember specific moments that touched you. This will help you to process your grief and be able to move on. Know that your grief is equally as valid as that of people who knew her well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Although I am on the quiet and reserved side, my family is the complete opposite. I come from a loud and rambunctious family. While I love them all very much, I find myself feeling embarrassed around them in public. I feel guilty for this reaction, but everywhere we go, my family laughs, talks and yells so loudly. I just can't relate to acting like that. I've asked them to tone it down, but they honestly don't even know what "tone it down" means. Will I grow out of this? How do I stop feeling so embarrassed? -- Quiet One
DEAR QUIET ONE: To find peace, you need to be able to accept your family for who they are. They are comfortable in their own skins. Now you have to find comfort for yourself.
Check yourself to see if you have legitimate reasons to worry about their public presentation. Have they been asked to leave establishments? Have they disturbed people at nearby tables? What has their loudness cost others around them? If you can recall something egregious, then you can point that out to them. But if it's only about your discomfort with their way of being, you may need to start practicing acceptance of who they are.
When you go out with them, you can gently recommend places that welcome a bit of loudness so that they blend in more. But do yourself a favor: Let go of the judgment. Just love them for who they are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my friends are victim-blaming me for my sexual assault. I was sexually assaulted by my personal trainer a few months ago, and needless to say, it was a traumatic experience for me. I confided in my friends about it before taking any other actions, and they pretty much questioned me more than my attacker. They asked me why I didn't report him immediately and even blamed my "skimpy" workout clothes for why he would've assaulted me. I'm so hurt and shocked. Is this a good enough reason to cut off all communication with my friends? -- Trainee
DEAR TRAINEE: I am so sorry that the assault happened to you and that your friends haven't been supportive. First things first: Make sure that you have alerted the proper authorities -- which should include the police and your trainer's employer. Find out if there is anyone who is part of the gym or business that employs him who may have insights into this man's behavior. You may also need character witnesses who can vouch for you. Think about that.
As far as your friends are concerned, lie low for now. Perhaps they mean well, but their comments aren't helpful. Honestly, it shouldn't matter what you wear; a personal trainer should not be attempting to take advantage of you based on your attire. Too many people hesitate to report abuse even though an early report can sometimes make the journey easier.
Rather than walking away from your friends, talk to them. Tell them how disappointed you are that they have not been supportive. Tell them you need their support. Then observe to see who steps up. That's who you want to have your back. You can release the others -- at least in your mind.
If you feel like you need to talk to someone, you can always call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106