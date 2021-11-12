DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a terrible falling-out with my previous boss. She treated me horribly, and we parted on a bad note. I was respectful and loyal to her for the entire time I worked with her, but we don't speak anymore.

She is the only boss I've ever had. Is it wise for me to keep her as a reference on my resume? I don't have any other reference to use. -- Need Reference

DEAR NEED REFERENCE: I always say that endings are more important than beginnings because the reverberations of endings last a long time. Ideally, you want to close out relationships so that both parties feel good about each other when they walk away.

If you need this woman's reference, it sounds like you need to mend that relationship somehow. You need to find it in your heart to forgive her for her bad behavior and to recognize what happened at the breaking point. Then reach out to her. Ask to see her in person. If possible, gauge how she is doing and what is happening in her business. Tell her you are sorry that things ended the way they did. Remind her that she was your first boss, and therefore, she will always hold a special place in your life. Then be direct and ask her if she will write you a letter of recommendation, as you are looking for a new job and would appreciate her support.