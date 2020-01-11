DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to visit my sister, who is single and retired. We talk on the phone a lot, but we haven't spent time together for a couple of years. I was surprised to see how sedentary her life has become. Basically she sits around and watches TV all day. She looks at romantic movies back-to-back from the time she wakes up until late at night. The only time she looks at anything else is when she is watching political news.
I thought I was going to lose it for the week that I was with her. I tried to get her to take walks with me. I suggested that we go to the mall or to visit friends. Nada. She just gets up, showers, cooks a few food items and sits in her chair. I am worried about her. This is no way to live. How can I get her motivated to get up and move and engage with her friends? -- Motivate My Sister
DEAR MOTIVATE MY SISTER: You may not be able to motivate your sister, but it is worth it to keep trying. Get her a fitness watch that can connect to yours. Encourage her to take walks in her neighborhood at the same time that you take walks in yours. Show her how you can stay connected and stay active. Perhaps you can entice her by suggesting that you watch a movie and take a walk. If you do both together, she may get inspired to join you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: At my job, we usually get bonuses at the end of the year. This year, I did not get a bonus. We did have a modest holiday party, but that was it -- at least for me.
I have worked at this job for more than 10 years. I don't know what happened. The big boss didn't say anything about us not getting bonuses, but I surely didn't get anything. I am afraid to ask my co-workers in case I'm the only one. But I wonder what happened. Should I ask my boss? -- No Bonus
DEAR NO BONUS: It's worth it to ask your boss, privately, about bonuses and what happened. It's unfortunate that nothing was said to the group, given that it has been common practice for the company to give bonuses. Talk to your boss to find out what happened. Ask the questions that you want answered, including whether anyone else got a bonus and whether the company is financially healthy. It is important for you to learn what happened for several reasons, including getting a sense of how you are regarded in the company in relation to your peers -- especially if others received bonuses and you didn't. If nobody received a bonus, that could be a sign that your company is in trouble, in which case you might want to start looking for a job.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a holiday party at a friend's house, and we were all having a great time when my client called my cell. It was late at night, but it was also the night before a big project we were working on.
Anyhow, my phone was sitting on the kitchen table when it rang, and a guy who was there -- who was decidedly drunk -- picked up my phone, answered it and started yelling and cursing. I don't even know what all he said. I tried to get my phone from him once I realized he had it, but he held it above his head. It was a surreal experience, like we had all reverted back to elementary school. My client was shocked. She texted, asking who had answered my phone. I immediately texted back that it was a guest at this party and not someone I knew. I apologized, but I have been getting the cold shoulder ever since. How can I fix this? -- Mending a Fence
DEAR MENDING A FENCE: Reach out to your client once more, and let her know that you realize how unfortunate the incident was when the man you don't know held your phone hostage. Remind her that you were not in control of your phone. From there, you should pivot to the work at hand. If you are working on a project for her, focus on that. Make sure you do a great job so that you remind her of who you are and your value to her company.
In the future, don't leave your phone out so that you can stop such a childish thing from happening. Having it in your possession at all times also prevents potential theft.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just received a Facebook message from a guy who used to date my sister back when we were in grade school. We are now in our 50s. This guy wrote to me to say he wants to be in touch with my sister, but he can't find her on social media. He asked me to help.
I spoke to my sister, and she is completely not interested. She said they haven't talked for like 40 years, and she has no desire to speak to him now. What do I say to the guy? He has been blowing up my Facebook messenger. I don't want to hurt his feelings, but my sister said no. -- No Rekindling
DEAR NO REKINDLING: As difficult as it may seem, you will have to tell this man that you've passed along his request, and your sister will reach out to him if she decides to do so. You can tell him that she is busy and preoccupied, so you can't guarantee anything. Do not lead this man into believing that your sister may contact him in the future. You can tell him that your sister does not use social media and generally she has a small network of people in her personal sphere. Perhaps this will help him to not take it personally if she never picks up the phone. Know that this is not your problem. You do not have to hold this man's hand through the experience. You will have done your job after you spell it out for him once.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.