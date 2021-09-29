DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid my 30-year-old son is falling behind as an adult. When I was 30, I owned a house and was paying all my bills on my own. My son is not doing any of that. He still lives at home, for goodness' sake! He works intermittently and mainly does little to nothing. When I get on him about building his life, he sulks. He doesn't do chores and mainly stays in his room. I know it is not right to compare my son's journey to my own, but I expected more from him at this age. How do I give him the push that he needs? -- Slacking Son

DEAR SLACKING SON: You are enabling your son by allowing him to live with you without working or contributing to the household. What you can do is set house rules that include housework and monthly financial contributions. If he doesn't comply, evict him. Tough love may be the key to prompting him to turn the corner. You may want to get him psychologically evaluated before kicking him out to ensure that he isn't suffering from depression or another mental health crisis. If he is, get him the help he needs. Otherwise, help him by establishing boundaries that require him to take action to own his life. Do not make comments about how different from yours his life has been. Stay focused on him. No comparisons.