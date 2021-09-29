DEAR HARRIETTE: I think I might be staying with my girlfriend out of guilt. She's done so much for me and helped me through such rough times in my life, but I do feel that the magic is gone. I'm scared that she doesn't feel the way that I do and that our breakup will be much harder on her than me. What should I do? -- Guilty Boyfriend
DEAR GUILTY BOYFRIEND: You say that the "magic" is gone. What do you mean by that? What is missing now? You describe that your girlfriend helped you during difficult times. Now that your life is more stable, what do you feel you need and want? Sometimes when people survive a rough patch, they are ready to refresh their approach to life. That can mean doing it with the person who has been by your side for so long, or going solo. It is understandable that you are feeling guilty for not being sure about this relationship, especially since you say your girlfriend was pivotal in getting you to a better place. Before giving up, consider going to counseling.
First, talk to her and tell her how you are feeling. Thank her for all that she has done for you, and acknowledge that you aren't happy right now. Invite her to go to counseling with you to see if you can sort things out. Give each other a chance to see if you can spark more "magic." If not, you can choose to part ways, and it won't be a shock to her because you will have been talking about your future together.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid my 30-year-old son is falling behind as an adult. When I was 30, I owned a house and was paying all my bills on my own. My son is not doing any of that. He still lives at home, for goodness' sake! He works intermittently and mainly does little to nothing. When I get on him about building his life, he sulks. He doesn't do chores and mainly stays in his room. I know it is not right to compare my son's journey to my own, but I expected more from him at this age. How do I give him the push that he needs? -- Slacking Son
DEAR SLACKING SON: You are enabling your son by allowing him to live with you without working or contributing to the household. What you can do is set house rules that include housework and monthly financial contributions. If he doesn't comply, evict him. Tough love may be the key to prompting him to turn the corner. You may want to get him psychologically evaluated before kicking him out to ensure that he isn't suffering from depression or another mental health crisis. If he is, get him the help he needs. Otherwise, help him by establishing boundaries that require him to take action to own his life. Do not make comments about how different from yours his life has been. Stay focused on him. No comparisons.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I saw on social media that the father of one of my childhood friends just passed away. My friend and I haven't spoken directly in years, but we are Facebook friends. I regularly like his posts, and he likes mine. Occasionally, one of us will make a comment about something interesting that the other posts, but we haven't tried to be in touch otherwise. I'm wondering if expressing my condolences on social media is enough. I feel like it would be nice to send his family a card or something, but I'm not even sure where they live. My family moved out of the neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Is it OK to send a message on social media? -- Condolences
DEAR CONDOLENCES: For better or worse, social media is a principal driver in personal communications these days. People find each other after long spells and stay in touch with the click of a mouse. And that's OK. Sometimes, though, it can seem cold.
I suggest that for starters you write a note to your childhood friend in response to his announcement of his father's passing. You may want to add a brief memory of the father in your note, something that will bring a smile to your friend's face. You can also write a direct message that will be received personally by him and not seen by others. In that note, you may want to ask for his mailing address so you can send a personal card or gift.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Without sounding superficial, how do I tell my boyfriend that I want him to do nice things for me?
My love language definitely involves receiving gifts, yet I haven't received anything from him. It isn't necessarily about the gifts; I would just appreciate the gesture. For me, receiving a gift is a huge sign of love and appreciation. I'm wondering why he doesn't even offer. He has a really good job. Am I right to be a little upset about this? -- Bare Minimum
DEAR BARE MINIMUM: Your boyfriend is not a mind reader. We make the mistake of assuming that people want what we want, the way we want it. That simply isn't true. Your boyfriend may have grown up in a household where his parents didn't give each other gifts -- or perhaps his parents weren't together. He may not have witnessed the joy of giving and receiving, so he may be oblivious to what you crave.
Talk to him. Tell him what makes you happy. Also, be sure to give him gifts so that he has a chance to experience what you like. But know that his love language may be different. Observe him so you can learn what makes him happy.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter recently had a baby -- my first grandchild. The problem is that she lives out of state, and she's now living in close proximity to her mother-in-law. They spend a lot of time together, and the mother-in-law is getting to know my granddaughter well. I cannot move closer to my daughter, nor can I take much time off work to see her. How can I be just as involved in my granddaughter's life as my daughter's mother-in-law? I don't want to be bitter about their new relationship, but I am. -- Missing Out
DEAR MISSING OUT: One of the downsides of living far away from family is exactly what you are experiencing. I want to caution you to work hard not to be jealous of your daughter's mother-in-law. Consider it a blessing that she is there and can support your daughter and her young baby. As you know, tending to a newborn is time-consuming, and it is invaluable to have support from your family.
Instead of being bitter, figure out creative ways to engage. Invest in a device that will allow you and your daughter and family to have video chats on a bigger screen. We got the Alexa Echo device in order to see and talk to my mother who is in an assisted living facility. It is easy to use and to see, and it creates an opportunity for us to feel close, even from a distance. Talk to each other daily so your grandbaby gets to know your voice and your face. Plan visits when you can, and accept that you are all doing your best. Resist resenting the mother-in-law. Instead, thank her for giving amazing support.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family's COVID stimulus money is running out, and the bills are starting to add up. Playing Division I sports is the only way I can stay in school because I cannot afford tuition. I'm on a sports scholarship. My problem is that all of my time goes to practice, training and traveling for games, so I cannot get a job. Should I sacrifice my scholarship by getting a job? -- College Athlete
DEAR COLLEGE ATHLETE: Ideally, you should finish school. The gift of a full scholarship is valuable. If you can figure out how to hold on to it and complete your studies, that would be best. Talk to the financial aid office to find out if there are any work-study jobs on campus. In some instances, you can even do your homework while on the job. If your sports responsibilities give you any flexibility, this may be an option. You may also want to take out a loan. Yes, you will have to pay it back, but college tuition loans offer a very low rate for repayment. In this way, you can finish school and then get a job. Talk to your school's loan officer and review all of your options before you step away from college. Good luck.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I got my nails done a few weeks ago, and now I've developed a staph infection. I went back to the same salon, and they swore that it wasn't their fault. I've gone to the doctor several times since and received multiple steroid and antibacterial treatments. My doctors told me that this type of infection always comes from nail salons. This is the only nail salon that I visit. I love the people who work there, but I feel like I need to take some type of legal action. On Yelp, a few other people have complained that they had similar issues. What should I do? -- Infected
DEAR INFECTED: First, I hope that your doctors can cure this infection. Staph infections can be aggressive and very hard to eliminate. Document everything. Take pictures to show the progression of the infection and ask your doctors to put their diagnoses in writing.
Next, contact a lawyer to discuss your options. It may be that your lawyer can reach out to the salon to secure a settlement where your medical bills are fully covered. You may also want to sue the salon, though that can be expensive and time-consuming.
You can also write your own review on Yelp describing what happened to you and warning other would-be customers.
