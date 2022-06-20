DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently put myself out there and started dating again. I have been a single mom for most of my son's life. He is now a junior in college, so I thought it was time. I have used a reputable dating app. Already I have met two interesting guys, but it hasn't turned out very well. In each case, the guy acted like he was head over heels in love with me almost instantly. Wooing me, wining and dining, being the perfect gentleman -- all the things that I value -- and then crickets. It seems like everything just went too fast. I don't really know how to date anymore. It has been so long. I don't want to give up, though. What else do I need to do to be willing to put myself out there but also protect myself? -- Dating Again

DEAR DATING AGAIN: Slow down. Chances are, the advice you have given your son about getting involved in a relationship is what you should follow yourself. Take the time to get to know whoever you go out with. Even if the person is completely enamored with you, take it slow. Make it clear what you want, and find out what he wants. Be specific. Sometimes people just want to have a little fun. Other times, the desire may be for a long-term relationship. Figure out what you want, and put that on the table from the start. Don't let your guard down completely in the beginning. Give it time. Your date has to earn your trust. It's great for him to be excited by you, but if you are looking for the long game, stay calm and pay attention. Just don't give up.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went on a work retreat for my new job. One of the bonding exercises was to go hiking. I am way overweight and inactive. I don't walk, run or anything else, but I got into it and made the commitment to get fit. I've been walking a little bit every day since we got home. Everything was going well, but then I woke up one day feeling like crap. My legs hurt so bad. My energy is gone. I'm worried and mad. I thought this was going to be my time to turn my life around, but now I'm stuck in bed and in pain. Is it too late for me? I feel like I'm letting myself and my colleagues down. Everybody was cheering for me. -- Two Steps Back

DEAR TWO STEPS BACK: Make an appointment to see your internist. It's time for you to get a complete physical along with an examination of your legs to make sure that your body is stable. It could be as simple as the fact that you used muscles that have been ignored for years, and they are reacting as they "wake up." It could be that a medical challenge is revealing itself. Find out what's going on in your body with your doctor's help. Then discuss a healthy fitness routine that you can incorporate into your life right now that will help get you to your fitness goal. Consider this a minor setback. You have started your journey toward a healthier body. You can do this.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I hosted a Thanksgiving dinner party at my house with my entire family and a few friends. I have friends and family of all ages, and I wanted everyone to be safe, so it was mandatory that everyone send their vaccination card beforehand. A friend I invited shared with me a few days ago that her vaccination card was actually a fraud. I'm furious with her. She not only lied to me, but she jeopardized the health and safety of all of my friends and family members at the party. I don't know that I'll ever be able to forgive her for this. Should I end my friendship with her? -- Fake Card

DEAR FAKE CARD: Sadly, your friend is one among a growing number of people who are securing and using fake vaccination cards to navigate their lives. It is reprehensible and unforgivable, from my perspective.

Do you end your friendship? I would say you can put it on ice for now. You are correct that she jeopardized your health and that of your guests. She was selfish and dishonest. You can tell her you need to step away from her because she has broken your trust.

Remain aware that during these challenging times of the pandemic -- which is very much still with us -- you will encounter others who will knowingly or innocently expose you to this disease. You have to figure out the level of precaution that you will follow to protect yourself. Even requiring a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours isn't a guarantee of safety. The bigger issue here is the deception. That is something you should face head-on with this "friend."

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work remotely. I'm about 4 months pregnant, and the only person I work with who knows about my pregnancy is my boss. I'm not particularly close with any of my co-workers. My colleagues can see me on Zoom, but only from the shoulders up. Should I tell my co-workers about my pregnancy? There's no reason they need to know, but I have no reason to hide it from them either. -- Expecting

DEAR EXPECTING: One of the benefits of working remotely and seeing your co-workers only through a box on a screen is that you can protect your privacy much longer. In the case of your pregnancy, you have the right to keep it to yourself for as long as you desire. It would be inappropriate for your boss to tell anyone.

As you get closer to your due date -- especially if you plan to take time off -- you should let your co-workers in on your news. If they ask why you kept it to yourself, say that you are a private person, and you didn't want to interrupt the workflow.

A downside of being isolated from one another physically is that you will miss out on the joy that you can share with co-workers as you experience your pregnancy. Whatever time you are able to share your journey with them can be rewarding. People genuinely revel at knowing that someone is pregnant. Enjoy the connections you make when you include them on your journey.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had my current job for about three weeks. It isn't particularly my dream job, but I've enjoyed it so far. There is a huge chance that I'll be leaving soon for a new opportunity that just presented itself to me. At a holiday party, my new co-workers were telling me all about how much they like me and how much easier I've made their lives since I've been with the company. Do you think they will feel betrayed when I leave? I was hoping to maintain friendships with them even after I move on. -- New Job

DEAR NEW JOB: You haven't been on the job long enough for your co-workers to harbor strong feelings of betrayal. Will they be disappointed? Yes. Will some of them think you are noncommittal? Yes. The bigger concern, I believe, is that you will not be considered a reliable employee if you jump ship so quickly. But if this isn't the right fit and you have found something that is, go for it. It would be too soon for you to request a recommendation from anyone there anyway. Three or four weeks is hardly a full probationary period.

In terms of the people who have become your friends, explain why you are leaving and tell them that you hope that the connections you have made with them will last. After that, it will be up to all of you to keep the bond alive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the reason my boyfriend broke up with his ex was because he cheated on her. I've been asking him for months to tell me the truth about his past, and he finally told me yesterday. Understandably, he was afraid that telling me the truth would scare me away. I definitely feel differently about him now. I know that this means there's a huge possibility that he'll cheat on me, too. Is it right to judge him based on his past? -- Dealbreaker

DEAR DEALBREAKER: Continue the conversation. Tell him that this news is disturbing to you, and you need to know a bit more. Find out what prompted the cheating. Were they having difficulties? Was he young and distracted? Does he feel true remorse? Had he ever cheated before? Why should you believe that he won't cheat on you?

People can learn from their mistakes. Give him credit for being honest with you. Talk it out to see where your comfort level is. Remember to stay connected to him right now. Try not to superimpose his past behavior on your current relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I turn 25 next year. I feel that I lost years 23 and 24 to the pandemic. As I transition into my mid-20s, I realize that I have no desire to get any older. The thought of getting older actually scares me more than it should because it's so inevitable. It's not that I want to take my life or anything. More, it's that I have been stuck; like my life was on pause all this time. I don't really know what to do or how to move forward. I stayed in my bed for nearly two years. Every time I go outside, I get anxious. How do I get over this fear? -- Scared of Aging

DEAR SCARED OF AGING: You can experience devastating side effects from being cooped up for so long. Getting older is a part of life. While it can seem daunting, especially after such a long period of being isolated, you can also attempt to adopt a different perspective. For starters, turning 25 can be a wonderful experience. It is a turning-point age -- you begin to feel more like an adult, and you probably have more responsibilities than in the past. You should also have some perspective on what you like about your life and what you might want to change. You can choose to look at the possibilities ahead of you rather than the perils that await.

Still, you are right. The abrupt halt to your life due to pandemic shutdowns disrupted your natural maturation process. Now it may feel like all of a sudden you are thrown back out into the world. That can be tough. You may want to seek a mental health counselor to coach you through this period. Having a professional to guide you when you are feeling so tender may be the perfect way to transition into a more public life. Get the help you need, and do your best to embrace the moment you are in.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

