DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a new assistant who is a recent college graduate. She is eager to do a good job and has a positive attitude, but she is messing up big-time. I give her clear instructions for her tasks, yet she keeps missing important details. When I point out her mistakes, she says she hears me, but so far, she continues to make the same errors.

I understand that working is different from going to class and applying knowledge to take a test, but she is in the real world now. I have been careful to explain each step of our process for the work that we do so that she can understand how and why we do certain things. I have written down the steps as well, but she consistently misses key steps in our process, costing us time and money.

How can I teach her better so that she can catch on? She's a smart young woman, but her attention to detail is lacking. -- Pay Attention

DEAR PAY ATTENTION: If possible, write down all steps to the system that you want to be followed -- in even more detail. Encourage your employee to check off each step as she goes along so that she can begin to notice the cadence and level of detail at which she is expected to get her work done. Invite her to check in with you when she believes she has completed tasks so that you can double-check her work. Let her know this isn't a punishment; it is a natural part of the onboarding process.

I practice a simple yet profound way of completing my work: Check. Double-check. Be clear. Be crystal clear. Translation: Check your work four times in detail to ensure that you haven't missed anything. Encourage her to do that for even the simplest task. It will help her to learn to pay attention to detail.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to a work event the other night by myself. I usually invite my husband, but he almost always says no these days. Anyhow, I went, and while there, I saw a man I recognize from our local business community. I said hello to him, and he was very complimentary. He was professional but also slightly flirty. He noticed what I was wearing and told me I looked nice. It was the simplest thing, but it stood out because my husband never compliments me anymore. I don't even think he sees me. We are like old roommates who barely even grunt at each other. Realizing that made me sad.

I have no interest in getting involved with another man. I do, however, want to add some spice to my marriage. How do I get started? -- Mix It Up

DEAR MIX IT UP: Invite your husband to go with you on a date -- not to a work function. Suggest that you go out to dinner or to a cultural activity in your town. Invite him for a walk in a local park or a drive to see something you haven't visited before. Be clear that you are inviting him out for a date. Make a big deal of it and see if you can entice him to join you. Create space during your date to talk and laugh and just have fun. Then do it again!

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I was little, I wanted my ears pierced. I was raised in a deeply religious household, and jewelry is frowned upon in my religion. Now that I'm 20 and no longer living with my family, I'm living by my own rules. I've gotten five different facial piercings in the last two years. I haven't seen my family since before COVID-19, and I'm nervous about their reactions to all my new piercings. Should I warn them before seeing them? -- New Piercings

DEAR NEW PIERCINGS: An unfortunate consequence of an extremely strict upbringing is that many young people rebel by doing the very thing that their parents wanted them to avoid. You know that your parents will be upset and disappointed. You will have to explain yourself, preferably with compassion. While you do not share your parents' views on piercings, they devoutly follow them. Don't be flippant with your decision to ignore them so overtly. Be prepared to explain why you made the choices that you did.

Yes, it would be thoughtful to give them a heads-up. Whichever parent you feel will listen best should be your point of contact. Call that person and say that you have gotten a few piercings since you have been on your own, and you just wanted to let them know. Assure them that your intention is not to be disrespectful of them. Instead, you have made choices based upon your beliefs, which do not always match theirs. Out of respect, you wanted to tell them in advance so it's not a surprise.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my final semester of college, and I'm excited to be done with school for good. Last semester was long and arduous. I'm so tired that I have almost no motivation to finish out the year strong. I cannot bring myself to commit to my work or any of my final projects. How do I stay motivated? -- Senioritis

DEAR SENIORITIS: Think about it this way: Are you ready to graduate? If you want to avoid repeating classes when you reach the end of this semester, you need to hunker down and do the work whether you like it or not. Yes, that's easy for me to say, but hear me out: This feeling will come and go in life. After you are out in the working world, you will find yourself in situations where you are simply tired. You won't want to complete a task or push hard to the end of a project. If you are to be successful in your work, you will have to do it anyway. What you are experiencing now is a precursor to what will happen down the line.

As much as you don't want to do the work, JUST DO IT. To motivate yourself, create a calendar with all of your key deadlines on it. Write in bold and color code those that seem particularly difficult to complete. Make it clear to yourself that you have to get them done. Even better -- do them first. Create a personal best challenge for yourself. Set up a competition. When you complete a task, what can be your reward? Have fun with it. This may motivate you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a bar the other night, and I saw my co-worker's husband being very handsy with another woman. He was there with a large group of men and only a few women, but he was being super inappropriate with one of the women in his group. My co-worker and I aren't very close, and I don't want to cause issues between her and myself, so I would prefer to write an anonymous note. I also have no idea where she stands with her husband or whether they're separated. If I were her, I would want to know. Should I write the anonymous note? -- Anonymous Co-Worker

DEAR ANONYMOUS CO-WORKER: I have learned the hard way that in situations like this, it is best to keep your mouth shut. You do not know your co-worker's relationship with her husband. Do not assume anything. Yes, you saw something that looked inappropriate. What would have been better would have been to go up and say hello to him so that he knew that you saw him. Going back to your co-worker anonymously will likely make her paranoid, as she won't know who witnessed the event. If you went to her directly, it would still be hard. Even when people say they want to know about their partner's indiscretions, it's rarely true.

Sit this one out. If you see this man again and he is up to these same behaviors, make yourself known to him. If he has a guilty conscience, he will likely react in some way. Hopefully that will lead to your co-worker learning the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My four best friends and I have been taking annual vacations every spring since we were 23. We're planning another vacation now, and my friends want to bring new people I've never heard of before. I don't think it will be the same if we bring a bunch of new people. I want to tell them that I'm not comfortable with adding new people to our longstanding tradition, but I don't want to sound rude or awkward. Should I tell them how I feel? -- Changing Traditions

DEAR CHANGING TRADITIONS: I wonder why they didn't discuss this with you, as it sounds like they talked about it amongst themselves. Of course you should express your thoughts and feelings. Change is always challenging, even when it is a good idea. How you handle change is what's at issue here. Sit down with your friends and tell them that this idea makes you uncomfortable. Ask how and when it came up and why they like it. Hear them out.

As you are all maturing and your lives are expanding, it is natural that some of you could want to expand the group invited on the trip. But there could also be a compromise option. What if you keep your intimate friend trip every other year, adding the bigger group in the off year? That way you save space for the five of you as you also welcome others. Float that idea.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An older male co-worker of mine yelled at me in front of everyone. He completely belittled me and even put his finger in my face while he was yelling. I've never felt so disrespected. Nobody stood up for me. I definitely feel that what happened to me was both sexist and racist. HR told me that there's nothing they can do about what happened to me because I wasn't physically assaulted. What can I do? -- Lower Your Voice

DEAR LOWER YOUR VOICE: Document his interaction with you. If he continues to lash out or treat you differently than other employees -- thereby creating a hostile work environment -- carefully record what happens. You should report it to your direct supervisor and to human resources. You may also want to engage an outside attorney with whom you discuss the situation. Legal counsel can give you more insight into what grounds you may have to protect yourself if this unwanted, aggressive behavior is ongoing.

There are three forms of workplace harassment: verbal (including written), physical and visual. It is sometimes difficult to prove when someone is harassing you, but that doesn't mean you should allow it to continue. The United States government does have protections in place against harassment on the job. For more information on workplace harassment, go to eeoc.gov/harassment and dol.gov/agencies/oasam/centers-offices/civil-rights-center/internal/policies/workplace-harassment/2012.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

