DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband developed a soy allergy a few years back, and has a long-standing peanut allergy. For this reason, I prefer to make his meals for him. He's going out of town soon for work, and I am so afraid that he will not be as vigilant about the food he's eating while I'm not there. He was hospitalized while we were on our honeymoon for eating a dessert that had nuts in it. What can I do? -- Chef Wife

DEAR CHEF WIFE: It is very thoughtful of you to want to protect your husband while he is on his business trip. You can pack dry snacks that are safe for him to eat, but it's doubtful that you can prepare perishable items for him to store during his trip. Instead, remind him of the safe foods that he can order in restaurants. Make sure he travels with his EpiPen or whatever other preventative tools he has.

And remember that he is a grown man. He has to be able to fend for himself. As much as you want to care for him, ultimately, he is responsible for his own life. Ask him to get a list of safe menu items from a nutritionist or his doctor to keep with him. He should tell restaurant servers what he is allergic to upfront so that he reduces risk. He can do it. You can remind him.