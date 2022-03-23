DEAR HARRIETTE: My family doesn't feel the need to pay me for watching my younger relatives. I've been the designated babysitter for my younger relatives since I was 18 years old. I'm 21 now, and I am still expected to watch my younger cousins, nieces and nephews whenever their parents ask me to. I love watching them, but in my family there's kind of an unspoken rule that whenever someone needs help, you do it and you don't expect anything in return. I can't afford to not get paid for babysitting. I've missed shifts at my part-time job to watch them before, which means I lost money for them. Should I tell them that I will no longer watch their kids for free? -- Free Babysitter

DEAR FREE BABYSITTER: It is time to stand up for yourself with clarity and grace. Your family has relied on you for so long that they probably haven't thought about you as an independent adult. Now is the time to educate them -- gently. Yes, you can tell them that you work now and you need to earn a living. As much as you love your young family members, you need to be compensated for watching them. Explain that you have taken off work in order to care for them. And, beyond that, this is a job that takes a lot of time. At this stage in your life, you need to be earning a living and planning for the future. You may also want to offer to teach some of your other relatives how to babysit so that the next generation can help out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Going out with my friends is costing me so much money, but I'm afraid I'll grow depressed if I don't see them as often as possible. Managing my depression has been an uphill battle, but I found that what always helps is seeing my friends and having fun with them every weekend. My friends all have a lot more money than I do, and they can afford to go out to fancy restaurants, bars and clubs every weekend if they want to. I don't have that luxury. I hate missing out, and seeing them have fun without me makes me extremely sad. I also do not want to be the friend everyone has to pay for, or the one who stays home because I can't afford it. How can I go out with my friends without doing too much damage to my bank account? -- Scared To Miss Out

DEAR SCARED TO MISS OUT: Make a budget, and include your social life in it. Figure out exactly how much you can afford to spend each week. Limit your engagements with your friends to that set amount. When asked, you can tell your friends that you have a partying budget, and you can't exceed it. If they want to chip in for you from time to time, that's fine. But you will probably have to stay home sometimes, which is likely a healthy thing.

You need to deal with your depression, and constantly hanging out is not a long-term solution. Get a therapist if you don't already have one. Dig deep to discover what the source of your depression is and to learn ways to manage it. Overspending and constantly partying are unsustainable. I urge you to get the help you need. That will make it easier to deal with having friends who have more money. Your depression is another matter that deserves special attention.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am bisexual, but I do not want to tell anyone because it's nobody's business except for my romantic partner's. I find the whole concept of having to "come out" unnecessary and uncomfortable. It is nobody's concern who I choose to have a relationship with. If anyone is curious enough to ask me, I will tell them, but I am not making a big event out of disclosing my sexual preferences to the people in my life. Am I taking the wrong approach? -- Not Coming Out

DEAR NOT COMING OUT: You have every right to share your sexual preferences when and with whom you choose. It is nobody's business. Really. Heterosexual people do not typically walk around declaring the gender of the person they are interested in. Indeed, talking about one's romantic pursuits is not a topic of conversation everyone wants to discuss, regardless of sexual identity. You should feel comfortable revealing your truth when you feel like it.

When it would be wise to share is if you begin a relationship with someone. Ideally, it's good to disclose at least the key details of your dating history -- including sexual identity -- in the early days of an intimate relationship. By being upfront and honest, you allow your potential partner to have a window into your world to see if it seems like they will be comfortable being with you, and vice versa. Talking about your life and sharing specifics about who you are can make a huge difference in building trust from the beginning.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an Indian American man who has only dated white women. I recently met an amazing Indian American woman I have become very close to. She has only dated white men in the past, so we both can relate to not dating within our own race. After becoming so close to each other, we've decided to move forward into a relationship. Everything is great except for the physical chemistry. I cannot bring myself to be intimate with her because I feel like I'm kissing a family member, and I get completely turned off. How do I move past this feeling? -- Kissing My Aunt

DEAR KISSING MY AUNT: It could be that you simply are not physically attracted to this particular woman, or you may have unconsciously trained yourself to think of people of your own culture as family members, not potential partners. Since you truly like this woman, why not talk to her about it? Yes, it will start off awkwardly, but at least you will be able to address it. Tell her how much you like her and want to see if you can give the relationship a chance. Admit that you see her more as a family member -- an auntie even -- than as a lover. Ask her what she is feeling. Have an honest conversation. You have nothing to lose by disclosing your innermost thoughts about each other. Talking it through will help you to see if it's worth attempting to cross the romantic line. If you both remain true to yourselves and kind to each other, you will be able to remain friends even if a romance doesn't blossom.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently started dating an extremely sensitive man. He's a great guy, but I am not sure that I have the patience to deal with how sensitive he is. I feel horrible for feeling this way, but I can't ignore how annoying it can be at times. I have a busy schedule, and if I do not talk to him several times a day, he becomes depressed. I've been nice about it, but I don't know how much more I can take. How can I confront him about this? Or do I need to try to be more sensitive to his needs? -- Too Sensitive

DEAR TOO SENSITIVE: You are in the early stages of a relationship. Consider this the discovery period. No, you should not have to accommodate this man's overbearing neediness. If he does it now, he will do it later. Talk to him about your life and your schedule. Show him what a typical day looks like and what is reasonable to expect in terms of interacting with you. Do not agree to engage him more than is possible. If he cannot accept that, you have a problem. You should not feel guilty for being yourself and needing to follow your schedule.

For relationships to work, both partners have to be aware of each other's lives and rhythms. Of course, it's nice to make accommodations when you can, but that does not mean you have to completely overhaul your life to appease his sensitivities. Tell him what you can and cannot do. If he can't live with that, the writing's on the wall. Do not acquiesce. It's easier to leave a relationship in the early days than to stay and have to extricate yourself later.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I believe everybody can benefit from therapy, no matter their circumstances. My parents, however, share a different view. Lately, my mental health has been taking a toll on my quality of life, and I think it would benefit me to talk through my issues. I want professional advice and a safe space that fosters open dialogue. How do I explain to my parents that I really want to go to therapy? -- Wanting Therapy

DEAR WANTING THERAPY: Request an appointment with your physician. Your parents will agree to that. During your private session with the doctor, describe your situation, how you are feeling, what you are concerned about and your clear desire to see a therapist. Ask your doctor for a referral to a therapist. Perhaps this can be coordinated just between you and the doctor. If your parents must be involved, ask your doctor to speak to your parents directly to reinforce the value of getting the support that you need. If that doesn't work, go through your school. There should be mental health professionals available who can help you through this period.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say

DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip

DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.

This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days, along with a daily check-in that allows you to keep track of immediate deadlines.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. I have two versions of my calendar. On my smartphone, I input my appointments and deadlines. You can also include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.

I also have a daily to-do list that is itemized by project. Under each heading, I list all of the pertinent duties and functions and check them off as they are completed. To ensure that everything is accounted for, I break down the tasks into manageable steps. No big project lives as one to-do item. Instead, the individual tasks that I determine will help me reach the goal are itemized and then checked off. This daily list must also include mental and physical health items, such as eating, exercising, drinking water and visiting with friends and family. All of it is important. If you write it all down, you will get it all done. The trick is to make a habit of keeping your list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My biracial friend confessed to me that her mother is racist. I am Black, and her white mother has always been nice to me, but now I feel uncomfortable speaking to her. I'm conflicted about continuing to visit her home. What should I do? -- Friend's Mom Is Racist

DEAR FRIEND'S MOM IS RACIST: Step back for a moment and think about the big picture. Your biracial friend has a racist mother. She probably told you this to protect you from anything her mother might blurt out in your company. But more, think about your friend. This is her mother. Since your friend is biracial, she must be feeling deeply conflicted; perhaps her mom even says racist things to and about her. Out of compassion for your friend, do not abandon her right now. Listen to her and learn what her concerns are. Don't stop visiting. Assume that the mom will continue to be kind to you unless she does otherwise.

Be a sounding board for your friend, but also tell her that some of the things she is sharing with you are disturbing. Pay attention. If her mother actually says or does something in front of you that is upsetting, that's when you can decide to stop visiting. For now, continue to maintain your composure. Know that your friend is going through internal difficulty now. Don't try to become her unofficial therapist. Be her friend. If you ever do need to create distance between you, that's OK.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

