I am now sorry, even though I firmly believe what she did was the height of bad ethics. I'm afraid to initiate an apology that could devolve into explanations and make things worse. But I do want to try to apologize. -- Sorry in the South

DEAR SORRY IN THE SOUTH: Call her. Check to see if she is well. Tell her you are sorry that you blew up when you talked a while back. Don't revisit the reason for your argument. You can maintain your belief about her choice and rekindle your relationship if you both want to do so.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two questions regarding texting etiquette. First, I have relatives who have made the decision not to respond back to texts. One of them told me they are not generally responding to anyone because it is time-consuming. I find it irresponsible and rude. What should I do?

Next question: I have a dear friend who will send a text that consists of 10 questions. "How is Sissy doing? Did you go to church last week? Is your daughter in town? Did you see your son on Friday?" and on and on, all in one text! Can you please give some guidance on how to conduct such a text conversation? -- Navigating the Texting World