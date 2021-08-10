DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. What should I do? Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited
DEAR WASN'T INVITED: Don't fret too much. You said that you and your cousin have not had the best relationship and that it has begun to change for the better only recently. Sure, it would have been generous of her to include you in her bridal shower activities, but it could also be considered a leap. It's one thing to spend time one on one, intimately cultivating a friendship with each other. It's another thing entirely to bring you into a group of people who may already be close, or who at least are known to get along well.
Rather than giving up on the tender bond that you two are developing, forgive her for not including you. Continue to talk to her and get to know each other better. If you want to have a relationship with her, keep it going.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been suggesting the same birthday present from my husband for two years. He asked me what I wanted, and I wasn't even subtle when I told him. My birthday just passed, and he did not get me the gift. I know it wasn't out of his price range. I'm so upset with him. I want to ask him why, but I don't want to sound like a spoiled brat. Do I express my frustration or just let it go? -- Wrong Birthday Present
DEAR WRONG BIRTHDAY PRESENT: It is time for you to fully step into your own power. Why wait for your husband to buy you something that is affordable and that you know you want? Buy it for yourself. This will tell him that you can and do have agency over your own happiness.
You can make a celebration out of it. Wrap the gift and open it in front of him. Tell him that you decided to give yourself the item that you desired. Or just get it for yourself and enjoy it.
Of course, it would be nice for your husband to choose to give you something that would make you happy, but you should not allow his insensitivity to steal your joy. Show yourself and him that you can be happy independent of him. From a position of strength, you can then talk to him sometime down the line about why he chose not to honor your wishes. That candid conversation can potentially lead to a deeper discussion about how you two care for each other.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm uncomfortable with how I look. I have vitiligo, which causes my skin to have patches of different shades all over my body. All through high school I was bullied for it, but I'm starting college this semester. I am hoping that college will be a new start for me to embrace how I look and make new friends. With our classes beginning online, I am yet again afraid that people will judge me by what they see on the screen before they get to know me. I don't think I am going to make any friends and no one will like me. All I want to do now is to hide away. How can I get over my fear of not being accepted? -- Bag Over My Head
DEAR BAG OVER MY HEAD: We all want to fit in and be accepted in life, especially when starting a new chapter. Having vitiligo can be tough. Changing your attitude may help you a lot. The good news right now is that our culture is celebrating differences more than ever. There are several fashion models who are regularly featured on billboards and in fashion spreads who have vitiligo -- people who are being celebrated for their differences. One, who is known as Winnie Harlow, has become an activist on behalf of people with vitiligo. Learn more about her here: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winnie_Harlow.
I recommend that you choose to embrace your differences and to stand strong and beautiful as the person you are. When you walk with confidence, you create space to attract people who see that confidence and want to get to know you. Ground yourself by connecting to what you think is important. Why are you in college? What do you want to study? What kinds of experiences do you want to have at school? Seek out those subjects, individuals and opportunities. Believe that you will meet people who will be able to see you for who you are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with.
At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will. -- Meat Eater
DEAR MEAT EATER: You have to stand up to her strongly. Let her know that while you have to work together, her food politics are hers -- not yours. Tell her you are done with her constant lobbying about your food choices. Do your best to tune her out. Put on noise-canceling headphones if you have them. Ignore her.
If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss. She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have become dysfunctional, and I don't know how we can come back from it. We have been married for three years. We were discussing divorce until we found the root of our problem -- my husband wanted to see another woman and still be with me. I couldn't imagine being without him, so we opened our relationship; we both had outside relationships. I have trouble keeping other relationships going once I tell them about my open marriage with my husband; every time I get serious with someone, they ask me to leave him, and I end up dumping the guy. This open marriage is not working for me. I want to close our marriage, but I'm afraid my husband will not want to. I fear that this is the end of my marriage, and I am not ready. How do I prepare myself for my marriage to end? -- Closing My Marriage
DEAR CLOSING MY MARRIAGE: It's time for a sit-down with your husband. You have to be upfront and direct with him. You never wanted an open marriage. The only reason you agreed to it in the first place is because you love your husband and wanted to save your marriage. You have now tried it. Remind him that you have met more than one man who wants to be in a monogamous relationship with you, but you would rather be with him. Ask him if he is willing to close your marriage and be totally devoted to you. If he is unwilling, you will have to decide whether you can live with that -- or leave.
DEAR HARRIETTE: One of the horrible side effects of being in quarantine for nearly a year now is that my husband and I are not getting along. We have always argued about this or that, but things have gotten a lot worse. I feel like I never know what the morning will bring. In the past few weeks, I have noticed that I could say one wrong thing and he will just start yelling at me, seemingly for no reason. I am walking on eggshells, unsure of what to say -- or not say -- to him because I don't feel like arguing. I am not a passive person; I just want peace. I know my husband will not go to therapy, especially now when he is not leaving the house. What can I do to make things more positive at home? -- Tired of Arguing
DEAR TIRED OF ARGUING: Sadly, quarantine has dramatically and negatively impacted many households. It is hard to be confined to a small space for what seems like an interminable period of time. Added to the quarantine are all of the other stressors that people are dealing with. You didn't say what your husband's work situation is, but some people are stressed out because they have lost jobs or their jobs have been diminished. Many are worried about finances and health.
Think about what may be bothering your husband. Through a compassionate perspective, consider what his issues are. Then tell him you want to have a discussion. Be positive, not combative. Tell him that you have noticed that your interactions have been very testy of late, and you are concerned. Ask him if anything specific is bothering him. Listen carefully. If he says he doesn't know what you are talking about, tell him you would like to give a couple of examples. Share your examples, and tell your husband how his words and tone make you feel.
Tell him that you want to find a way that the two of you can be kinder to each other. Note that this period has been difficult for you, but that you want to find a way to communicate. Ask him if he is willing to try. Be mindful not to place blame. Instead, request that you work together to be more thoughtful.
