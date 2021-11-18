DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband gets obsessed with different ideas and then goes down the rabbit hole with them, often spending exorbitant amounts of money to learn more about whatever they are. Plus, he traps me into extended moments when I have to listen to him drone on and on about something that does not interest me. When he drinks while on one of these tears, it's unbearable. Then he repeats himself a thousand times and gets mad when I want to step away. I get that he is into these things, but I do not want to be subjected to his whims. How can I get him to keep his weirdness to himself? And how can I get him to stop spending so much money on things that make no sense? We really don't have enough for him to waste it. -- On a Whim

DEAR ON A WHIM: This is tricky. If you want to get him to curb his spending, you will need to spend some time listening to him and trying to make sense of his passions. When your husband is sober, ask him to explain to you why he believes he should make a significant investment in whatever the current idea is. Listen to learn if there is any value in what he believes. Acknowledge what makes sense. Otherwise, he will think you are simply dismissing him and will not listen to your advice. After you hear him out, remind him of where you as a family have allocated resources. Ask him how you will be able to pay for particular repairs with savings or whatever you have earmarked the money for if he diverts significant amounts to his passion. Do your best to get him to think about this in a practical way. Get your finances in control before backing off from the discussion.

When you feel that your husband is being reasonable, let him know that you understand that he has many passions. You want him to have permission to enjoy his whims (to an extent), but you also need to have your space. He needs to know that you do not always want to engage in these passions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The employee who trained me to fill her position before she resigned was completely unorganized. She didn't keep accurate records of anything. Should I tell my boss about what she didn't do? I don't want to cause any issues between them, but I do not want to be blamed for what the last person failed to do. -- New Hire

DEAR NEW HIRE: You must speak to your boss immediately about the state of the files that you now manage. With the intention of full disclosure and a cry for help, ask to spend some time with your boss to review some important topics. Point out what the previous employee did not provide, and ask what is important to track down and what your boss may know from memory or process. Ask for their patience as you sort through paperwork. Let them know that you are sharing this information because you realize that there may be some hiccups until you establish better systems.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to college with a guy who was annoying at the time, and now, some 20 years later, nothing has changed. I think he has my phone number because I was trying to be nice to him when we had just graduated. He calls me a lot, almost always to ask me to hook him up with something. He never calls just to check in. He is a leech, and I get nothing out of this relationship. He asks me to do something for him, then as soon as I help him, he either disappears for a while or asks for something else. I've had enough. How can I shut him down? – Enough

DEAR ENOUGH: Stop taking this man's calls and responding to his inquiries. If you truly feel that this is a one-sided relationship with no benefit for you, end it. You don't have to be official about it. Simply stop responding. If you notice his number on your caller ID, let it go to voicemail. If you get a message from him, unless it seems life-or-death urgent, do not call back. If you get a written request from him, don't answer it. If you simply stop engaging him, eventually he should get the message.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just told my son that I am pregnant, and he told me that he hates the idea of having a younger sibling. He's 10 years old and a bit of an introvert, so I can understand how he wouldn't love the idea of having to share more of his space. I'm sure that he will warm up to the idea eventually, but for right now, how can I get him to be more open and accepting of the fact that our family is growing? -- Growing Family

DEAR GROWING FAMILY: Continue talking to your son about your family expansion. Let him express his concerns and fears as you ease into the conversation and what it can mean for him as a big brother. Tell him how cool it will be for him to be able to help you take care of this child. He can help teach his sibling to read and explore and participate in your family. Talk about how tiny and vulnerable the baby will be at first and how much you will need him to help protect this new child -- what a role of honor that will be.

Acknowledge that the role of big brother will be different and new for him and also exciting. Invite him to think about it as the best job ever. Encourage him to believe that he can do it well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It doesn't look like I'm going to graduate on time. I'm a few credits short, and my graduation is next week. I can take the classes over the summer and be finished by fall, but I will miss the ceremony and will not be able to walk across the stage with my friends. Of course, I'm sad and a little bit embarrassed. I want to avoid the ceremony altogether since I won't be able to participate in it, but I know that it's important for me to show up in support of all my friends who are graduating. I am afraid that when I get there I'm going to be really emotional and bitter. How can I put the bitterness aside and show up for my friends? – Resentful

DEAR RESENTFUL: You must first deal with your reality. You have known for a while that you weren't going to be able to graduate this year. You need to accept that and decide on your plan for the future. When the path forward is clear, it will make it easier to face your friends.

Putting on your friend hat, if you can muster up the courage, you should go to their graduation and the subsequent festivities. Honor them by showing up where you can. You probably won't have to talk about yourself much. They will be excited about their big day, as will their families. Let them talk about themselves. If you are asked about your plans, be prepared to share them -- you intend to finish your final credits over the summer and ... ? Figure out what you plan to do next so that you can say it out loud.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend keeps loaning people money and not getting it back. I don't understand why he keeps doing it, knowing that the outcome usually isn't the best. He's a very thoughtful person and tries to be as helpful as he can, but I feel like I'm watching him get walked all over. I don't want to tell him what he can and cannot do with his money, but I feel like it's just common sense at this point. What can I say to him to convince him to stop basically giving his money away? -- Say No

DEAR SAY NO: Instead of telling your boyfriend what to do, encourage him to think of other ways to invest his money. Suggest that the two of you start researching ways to build wealth and help others. Since your boyfriend is naturally generous, mention some organizations that help people or other causes that he cares about. He may want to consider donating a certain amount of money each year to a charity that matches his interests.

Also, research financial advisers and suggest he get a consultation with one to talk about his money and the future. Start creating wealth-building strategies now that will pay off later on. By tying up key dollars today, your boyfriend will have less liquid money to bail people out, and he will probably begin to be more confident in his ability to support causes that he deems worthy, particularly those with a potentially robust return on investment.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I started seeing a girl who is a huge basketball fanatic. She started her own brand revolving around her favorite NBA teams, and she has a YouTube channel where she analyzes the latest games. She told me she never played sports growing up. I really want to ask her how and why she got into sports, because it seems a little unusual for a woman with no sports background. Is that a sexist question? I was avoiding asking her for fear of it sounding sexist. -- Dating a Sports Fan

DEAR DATING A SPORTS FAN: What is sexist is that your curiosity about her sports fanaticism is based on her being a woman. Why not just be curious? It is interesting that your girlfriend is all about sports. Out of pure interest in her, ask her how she came to be so laser-focused on basketball. Did her parents watch sports when she was growing up? When did she first get interested? What propelled her to go as far as to create a brand around the industry?

If you are genuinely interested in your girlfriend's choices, learn as much as you can about her and the business she has built. If you happen to be interested in sports, you are golden. You have a girlfriend who shares your passion. If you are not a basketball fan, you can still support her.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0