DEAR HARRIETTE: I decided to do some research on the company that I hastily accepted a job offer from. Upon researching, I found out that its CEO has been accused of sexual harassment by a few former employees. The investigation is ongoing, and he is still the CEO for the time being, so I would be working under him. I'm now on the fence about my decision. My last boss faced similar accusations, and the company ended up closing down as a result. Would it be smart to go back and decline the job even though I've already accepted the offer? -- Worried

DEAR WORRIED: Unless you already have another job lined up or enough resources not to go to this job, do not do anything rash. Yes, it would have been good for you to do the research in advance, but it is unlikely that this man will behave inappropriately with you while an active investigation into his behavior is ongoing.

You should be able to go to work, do your job and feel safe now. Pay close attention so that you learn office politics and figure out who you can trust. Treat the CEO with respect. As long as he is there, he is your boss. Adopt the attitude that you have a lot to learn from him in order to do your job effectively. When you interact with him, be prepared with questions that will help you to learn the business. Avoid topics that are too personal. In other words, behave professionally. Over time, you will see how these allegations play out, and more, what your gut tells you about this man and this company.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm extremely nervous about seeing a therapist. I have what seems to be an endless list of reservations about therapy. I am afraid I'll become dependent on it, I'm afraid that it won't work, I'm afraid of sharing my trauma with a stranger and I'm afraid of being judged for my thoughts and feelings. How do I get over these fears? -- Scared To Share

DEAR SCARED TO SHARE: I want to encourage you to push past your fear. A good therapist can help you to unlock your insecurities, address your issues and find the space to live a healthier, more productive life. Thousands of people have benefited from working with therapists over the decades, and the stigma surrounding working with them has dissipated over time.

Your trepidation is not unusual, though. This is due, in part, to what it takes to have a successful relationship with a therapist. You do have to be honest. You do have to work hard to allow your innermost thoughts, feelings and experiences to emerge. It takes real work, harvesting your own stories of pain, triumph and uncertainty. The best therapist-patient relationships build trust over time, which makes it easier to relax and share your innermost issues.

Consider this an opportunity for self-discovery. While you might be embarrassed sometimes to tell the truth about your thoughts or behavior, the reward can far outweigh the risk. Your therapist is there to support you, not judge you. And the whole process is confidential. Only you and the therapist should be in the know about your life.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been looking for a home for months and has finally found an affordable studio apartment. He's excited to move into his own place, and I'm happy for him, but I'm nervous about the neighborhood that he will be living in. I've heard bad things about that neighborhood my whole life, and I don't know what I would do if something happened to him. How can I ensure my brother's safety in this sketchy new neighborhood? He's already signed the lease; is it too late to convince him to back out? -- Worried Sister

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: Call your brother and tell him you need to talk. Express your concerns for his safety in this new neighborhood. Acknowledge how happy you are that he took the initiative and found a place to live, but note that you worry about whether this place is safe. Ask him if he walked around and checked out the area. Encourage him to get the full picture of how the neighborhood is now, given that it has long had a bad reputation.

Please know, however, that even in some "sketchy" neighborhoods, if you treat your neighbors well, they will often look out for you. Rather than trying to convince your brother to break his new lease, encourage him to create bonds with the people who live near him so that he can become a protected and vital new resident.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is upset with me because I did not hire her as the makeup artist for my wedding, but the truth is that I do not like the way she does other people's makeup. I cannot risk my makeup not looking exactly how I want it -- my wedding is way too special to take that type of risk. How do I tell her this in a nice way? -- Makeup Artist Friend

DEAR MAKEUP ARTIST FRIEND: Tell your friend how much you appreciate her and want her to come and enjoy your wedding -- as a guest. Tell her that you hope she will have a wonderful time just being with those who are attending. In terms of makeup, point out that you are going for a particular look that the other makeup artist specializes in. Assure her that it's nothing personal. You just know what you want for your big day, and that's why you booked this person. If she pushes back and says that she can do that, too, stand firm and let her know that you appreciate her responsiveness, but you have made your decision.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is completely copying my birthday theme and trying to upstage me. Her birthday is exactly one week after mine. I am planning a garden-themed brunch party, and she is planning a flower-themed tea party (basically the exact same theme as mine). Should I say something to her about this? I think she knows that she is copying me, but she didn't think that I would mind this much. -- Friend Copying Me

DEAR FRIEND COPYING ME: Do you know the saying, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"? Well, here's proof. I've seen this so many times, and even though you can say something, it's not likely to make a difference, I'm sorry to say. You may want to chalk it up to the fact that you inspired your friend to step up her game. If it's burning you too badly and you can't let it go, say something.

Reach out to your friend. Sit her down and explain that you came up with this birthday party idea and were happy to share with her since she is your best friend. Explain that you were shocked to see that she had copied your idea for her own party. Tell her that this hurt your feelings. Express that it feels like a betrayal to you. Ask her to change her theme in order to give you space to own this lane.

If she refuses -- which is likely -- stop talking about your party plans and just go into execution mode. Make your party everything you hoped it would be, and resist feeling the need to compete with your friend. Don't hold a grudge, either. Just move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a verbal argument with a man at a bar, and my boyfriend did not step in to defend me. I feel that as my boyfriend, it is his job to defend my honor at all times. The man did not get physical with me or threaten me in any way, but the simple fact that he was raising his voice at me should have set off my boyfriend. I felt like a fool for being there with him while he just stood there and watched me get disrespected. Is this grounds for a breakup? -- Bar Fight

DEAR BAR FIGHT: Did you talk to your boyfriend about the incident? What did he say his reason was for staying silent? I wonder if he thought that by jumping in, he would ignite an already-dangerous situation. That is not to say he should have let this argument continue without supporting you. It is a potential reason for why he decided to stand down.

I don't know that you should break up over this, but you do need to talk. Ask him what he feels his role is in your relationship, and what he considers his responsibilities to be. Get him to talk about his values and beliefs. Tell him yours. Do not assume that you believe the same things. Use this moment to be crystal clear about what you want from him and how disappointed you were that he did not defend you at the bar.

Sometimes women present themselves as so strong that their partners or others do not think that they need help in any situation. The Superwoman persona that many women adopt can make it confusing for a significant other to feel that there is even space for jumping to their rescue. Know this. That's why you two need to talk so that you can get on the same page about expectations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie

DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.

Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises rather than someone who might reveal a flaw in your performance or character.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

