DEAR HARRIETTE: I suffer from allergies in a severe manner. I am allergic to everything from food to bugs to dust to flowers. The summer season is tough for me.
I try to downplay my allergies, but I'm not sure what to do. For the second time, my friend has invited me to stay at her summer home in the woods in a very buggy location. Last year, my family and I went. We had a great time, except that I was always on EpiPen alert, and I got a million mosquito and other bug bites, and my whole body was inflamed. I do not think it is wise for me to go back, so I declined the invitation. Now my whole group of friends is mad at me. They are calling me a diva and all kinds of names, when actually I'm just trying to protect myself. How can I make it clear that I am happy to hang out with them, just not there? -- Allergic Friend
DEAR ALLERGIC FRIEND: Your health is more important than making your friends feel good. If they don't get that, there are two possibilities to blame: 1. You have downplayed your health issues so much that they don't realize it's serious, or 2. They are selfish and really don't care. Either reason is bad. You have to make it clear to them that you want to be there with them but you need a location to sleep that is less dangerous for your overall well-being. See if anyone would share a hotel room with you. In this way you stay in the loop and go to what you can but sleep in relative safety.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just learned that a close family friend's son came out as gay. I was happy that they trusted me enough to tell me. Now I wonder what I should do with this information. I am a gay man. Obviously, I am not interested in this teenage boy, but I do know a lot about the scene. More, I know about dealing with family after they learn that you are gay. Should I offer to be in contact with him? If so, should I reach out to him personally, or just talk to the parents? How should I ultimately address any rapport that develops between me and this young man with his parents, since they told me about his situation in the first place? -- Gay Living
DEAR GAY LIVING: Tell the parents that you would like their blessing to develop a rapport with their son. You know a lot about living as a gay man, and you would like to be there to support him. Make it clear that you will not be a spy. Instead, speak in generalities. You may tell them about the fact that you are becoming friends and that you talk about his life, but you will not serve as a go-between. Promise to be a sounding board and a moral compass for this young man. Then give reports when needed about his general development. Encourage him to talk to his parents directly about his choices.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My in-laws have been coming around, and it has become an inconvenience for me and my family. We don't mind if they come over, but the problem is they come over unannounced. I work all day and sometimes come home stressed. My husband and I have told them to call before they come, but they don't. When they come in, they immediately want to jump into whatever conversation we are having. They interrupt the children to try to get them to hang out when they need to do their homework. They can be disruptive -- even though we know it is not intentional. How do I tell them they need to call before they come so they will listen? -- Need Advance Notice, Raleigh, North Carolina
DEAR NEED ADVANCE NOTICE: This is a hard situation that may require tough love. If you and your husband have the stomach for it, you may need to tell them that they cannot come in on days when you are stressed out. You can choose not to open the door, even acting like you aren't at home.
Your in-laws have a lot more time on their hands than you and your husband, which is making them not accept your schedules. You might have to hurt their feelings to give them the reality check that they need to respect your privacy. This will be an awkward period, but it should work if you stick to your plan to say no when you don't have the energy to entertain them.
Be sure to talk to them, too, and point out that when they come unannounced, they often unintentionally interrupt the children's homework and the overall family pattern. Suggest that you have a regular time when they visit for part of the day on the weekend or for dinner once a week -- something that is inclusive and manageable.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
